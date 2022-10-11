Read full article on original website
Related
techunwrapped.com
Google Chrome will introduce a feature to save RAM
One of the most criticized aspects of Chromium in general and of Google Chrome in particular is the use of RAM. For a very long time and partly due to the use of multithreading, Chromium-based web browsers have tended to consume more resources than their competitors, although Firefox has not lagged behind mainly since the implementation of Quantum, which allowed it to greatly improve its performance at the cost of going through the same toll.
techunwrapped.com
Do you want to give your computer an RGB touch? Do not miss these 3 offers
The LED lighting He has been with us for decades. In the early 2000s it was part of the famous “modding” that was carried out on computers, an expensive decoration out of the reach of many. However, today RGB LED lighting is not only available to everyone, but even within the gaming sector, we can find all kinds of peripherals that include it as standard. Therefore, if your computer still works in the dark, you can give it a touch of light very easily, and without spending a kidney, thanks to these offers.
techunwrapped.com
this is how the new app works
The heads of this platform to buy and download pc games they are fully aware of the enormous market penetration of their proposal. Hence, they work to improve the experience of their millions of users when it comes to enjoying their favorite titles in their leisure time. In addition, not only features related to the functionality of the online service are taken into consideration here.
techunwrapped.com
Mega, 1Fichier, Zippyshare… download from more than 50 hostings, without premium, with these websites
Thanks to storage servers In the cloud it is very easy to share all kinds of files over the Internet. Surely we have ever downloaded a file from servers like Mega or 1Fichier. And surely we have also realized the hassle of doing so since the free plans. Each of these hostings has a payment plan that allows us to accelerate downloads, download without waiting, and, in addition, do it at maximum speed. However, if we download from several servers at the same time, the price per month can become quite expensive. Unless we use these websites.
IN THIS ARTICLE
techunwrapped.com
Offers on Windows 10 and Office licenses for Halloween
After the exclusive amazon deals that we have had for two days this week, we are sure that many of you have taken the opportunity to buy a new computer, either laptop or desktop. For several years, we have been able to buy this type of equipment without having to buy a Windows license, which makes the equipment more expensive by approximately €100. If you want to buy a 100% legal license, in cdkeysales you will be able to do it at a really competitive price.
techunwrapped.com
Beware of juice jacking! Hackers use USB charging stations to steal your data
Public USB charging stations are systematically taken by storm in stations and other public places. However, these are proven vectors of cyberattacks, cat hackers have understood this well. When it comes to charging their phone, people let their guard down and forget about precautions. Police in Odisha, a coastal state...
techunwrapped.com
I am going to set up my website, what server do I need?
It may be a personal blog, a business idea, a web page to promote your brand… You won’t be short of ideas when it comes to carrying out your project. And the server is the most important element for offer a quality website to attract a larger number of users.
techunwrapped.com
3 steps to remove the wired connection and connect via Wi-Fi
There are several options that you can take into account to go from Ethernet to Wi-Fi in Windows. It is something that you will be able to do with the latest versions of the Microsoft system. We are going to show some alternatives so that you know at all times how you can make this change in a simple way.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
techunwrapped.com
So you can improve WiFi reception by using another antenna
To have a better Internet speed when we connect wirelessly, the receiver we use is key. We must use one of guarantees, which works well and can provide us with good quality. Now, sometimes we can improve the one we already have and we won’t need to buy a new one. It will not always be possible, but there are cases in which it is. In this article we are going to talk about why change the antenna to a Wi-Fi receiver can be very useful.
Comments / 0