Read full article on original website
Related
techunwrapped.com
HP launches new Chromebooks in different formats, we see their keys
The HP firm has renewed its Chromebooks catalog with two new computers, the Chromebook 15 and the Chromebook x360. Both teams bet on an economical but capable configuration, and they adopt the classic design line that we have seen in previous models. The hp chromebook 15 It is a model...
techunwrapped.com
games will occupy less gigabytes on the hard drive
The biggest existing handicap for SSD drives is their storage, it is their Achilles heel and this will be a problem in the years to come. Especially when it comes to games, since we find many of them who are already beginning to recommend the use of these units to install their games. We all know that what is recommended today is the minimum tomorrow. Well, thanks to DirectStorage it will be possible thanks to the data compression on the SSD, and all thanks to the graphics card. What does it consist of and what are the advantages of it?
techunwrapped.com
New NVIDIA Studio drivers optimized for the GeForce RTX 4090
A few days ago NVIDIA launched the GeForce RTX 4090, a top-of-the-range graphics card that has become the most powerful graphics solution that exists so far. This model offers a very interesting value as a solution for unify work and gaming in a single teamand thanks to the improvements that NVIDIA has introduced in the Studio drivers, this value has only grown.
techunwrapped.com
These five mice focused on gaming for less than 40 Euros
Within the five options that we have chosen, we have looked for a variety of characteristics. One of the mice is wireless, for those who want a setup with as few cables as possible. We have one specially designed for MMO/RPG games and a very light one with a honeycomb design.
IN THIS ARTICLE
techunwrapped.com
This 2 TB external hard drive is reduced by more than 200 Euros
Currently, the photographs we take of our vacations or festivities weigh a lot. Google Photos already only offers 15 GB of free space, something that we will fill in a very short time with the photos and videos that we take. We have found this storage unitor SanDisk Extreme 2TB who now has a 50% off.
techunwrapped.com
Microsoft wants to compete with MacBooks with its new Surface Laptop 5
Microsoft has just announced its new line of Surface laptops. Specifically the new Surface Laptop 5. A new version of Microsoft laptops. Externally it is the same as the Surface Laptop 4, but with new processors. A new laptop that will try to compete in design and performance with the...
techunwrapped.com
Do you want to give your computer an RGB touch? Do not miss these 3 offers
The LED lighting He has been with us for decades. In the early 2000s it was part of the famous “modding” that was carried out on computers, an expensive decoration out of the reach of many. However, today RGB LED lighting is not only available to everyone, but even within the gaming sector, we can find all kinds of peripherals that include it as standard. Therefore, if your computer still works in the dark, you can give it a touch of light very easily, and without spending a kidney, thanks to these offers.
techunwrapped.com
Do not miss the offer of this Samsung 4K monitor
Having a good screen is essential whether we work with the computer and spend many hours in front of it or if we are going to use it to play and we want to have the best quality. In the market we can find a wide range of brands and models of monitors, screens for all uses. But not all are the same, they will offer us the same quality, nor will we be equally comfortable with them. That is why, if we are looking for a good monitor, that will serve us for everything, we must bet on well-known models, as is the case with this Samsung Odyssey G7.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
techunwrapped.com
Good Prime Day deal: the Logitech K400 Plus keyboard goes to € 24.99
Prime Day, which is currently taking place until tonight at 11:59 p.m., is an opportunity to take advantage of good deals at reduced prices. This is for example the case for this Logitech keyboard which, usually sold at €54.99 on the brand’s website, goes exceptionally to €24.99 on Amazon.
techunwrapped.com
Doubts when buying a graphics card? Beware that the AMD ones have this problem
One of the things that you will hear the most about AMD’s Radeon RX 7000 series is the concept of frames per euro. All this to take advantage of the gap left by NVIDIA due to the high price of the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080. Not in vain, Lisa Su’s commitment to graphics has been clear. Ray Tracing is still an extra that is superfluous and the important thing is the number of frames per second that are achieved without activating said function. However, this is a double-edged sword and could cost them dearly.
techunwrapped.com
Meet the best fiber router for home
This new AVM router is designed for FTTH operator customers who want to replace the router with the operator’s integrated ONT, and who also have the OLT authentication data to connect correctly and without problems. This router has an SFP port where we can connect a GPON or XGS-PON SFP transceiver, to connect the optical fiber from home directly to the router and have an “all in one”, without the need to buy an external ONT or use the router of the bridge mode operator.
techunwrapped.com
Automotive Cloud, the Salesforce cloud for the automotive sector
Salesforce has announced the release of Automotive Cloudthe cloud that it has built specifically for automakers, dealers, car financing groups, and customers. In short, Salesforce Automotive Cloud is a cloud for the automotive sector, which uses Driver 360 in every interaction and leveraging automation, AI, and industry-specific analytics to drive productivity and save costs.
techunwrapped.com
What is the cheapest laptop to play Overwatch 2
The release of Blizzard’s Hero Shooter in the form of a fake Free to Play sequel is one of the biggest titles this month. The concept is none other than mixing ideas from MOBAs and MMOs such as the roles of healer, tank and damage and a series of exclusive powers of each character to make the games not generic and have more variety than a game of Conventional first-person shooter. doWhat is the cheapest PC to play Overwatch 2?
techunwrapped.com
Baikal-S BE-S1000, this is the first Russian 48-core processor
The Baikal-S BE-S1000 is the first Russian processor to feature a configuration of 48 cores, all based on ARM’s Cortex-A75 architecture. This architecture is not one of the most advanced that exists right now, although it is capable of offering quite competent performance, and far exceeds other low-power architectures, such as the Cortex-A55.
techunwrapped.com
get this arcade machine at the best price
On October 11 and 12, Amazon is taking place the second Prime Day of the year. During these two days, Amazon Prime users can get all kinds of discounted items compared to the standard price they have. Although there is still time until Black Friday arrives, and Christmas shopping officially begins, if we are looking for something in particular, this new Prime Day may be the perfect opportunity to get hold of it.
techunwrapped.com
Official Surface Laptop 5, Pro 9, Studio 2+: Microsoft unveils its new range of PCs and tablets
Microsoft has formalized the launch of three new computers. As the leaks of recent weeks had let us understand, the Redmond firm presented us with a new exceptional ultra-portable, the Surface Laptop 5, the successor to the Surface Studio in the form of the Surface Studio 2+ and, the best device of this entire range, the Surface Pro 9, a two-in-one PC, a real concentrate of the company’s know-how.
techunwrapped.com
this is how the new app works
The heads of this platform to buy and download pc games they are fully aware of the enormous market penetration of their proposal. Hence, they work to improve the experience of their millions of users when it comes to enjoying their favorite titles in their leisure time. In addition, not only features related to the functionality of the online service are taken into consideration here.
techunwrapped.com
These are the Smart TVs with the most discounts in Amazon Prime Deals
Within the normative 55-inch size, these are the televisions with the largest discount percentage. A television from this very 2022 with everything you need to enjoy a multitude of multimedia content: 55″ screen with 4K resolution, Crystal UHD processor, Contrast Enhancer technology with HDR10+, Q-Symphony sound and even integrated Alexa. Its design is of the AirSlim type, without frames, and it comes with an adjustable base. Its operating system is Tizen, through which you will access Netflix, Disney +, HBO Max, Apple TV + and more.
techunwrapped.com
If you use PLC devices, this is how you should connect to them
PLC devices are very useful to be able to connect to the Internet from other places when there is not good coverage. Some models allow us to connect both wirelessly and through an Ethernet cable. Each of your options has its advantages and disadvantages. Now, when do we connect to the PLC by cable and when by Wi-Fi? In this article we are going to talk about it, so you know what suits you best.
techunwrapped.com
Microsoft Ignite 2022: more efficiency, productivity and security for companies
Microsoft Ignite 2022 has opened its doors presenting the main novelties of those of Redmond for companies and professionals. On this occasion, its new proposals focus above all on encouraging organizations and professionals to have more functions and tools to improve efficiency and productivity, with the main focus on the cloud. In total, more than a hundred proposals related to Artificial Intelligence, Microsoft 365, the world of developers, cloud services and security.
Comments / 0