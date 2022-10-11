Read full article on original website
Related
techunwrapped.com
You’ve been in danger since Windows 7 and they can hack you: today you can solve it
Keeping our computer updated is one of the essential maintenance tasks that we all must do. And not only to make sure that everything works correctly and without errors, but, more importantly, to make sure that our operating system, or the programs we use, do not have serious security flaws. Like every month, today it was the turn of Windows. And, seeing how many bugs the new October updates fix, we can’t put off installing these new patches.
techunwrapped.com
You need to know, how to turn iPhone into a mouse
Sometimes, when we go on a trip for work, we may forget very important accessories for the Mac such as a Magic Mouse or Magic Trackpack or the Trackpack simply stops working for some reason. Therefore, that post we analyze a quick solution to this apparently serious problem and that is solved transforming your iPhone into a mouse.
techunwrapped.com
Do you want to give your computer an RGB touch? Do not miss these 3 offers
The LED lighting He has been with us for decades. In the early 2000s it was part of the famous “modding” that was carried out on computers, an expensive decoration out of the reach of many. However, today RGB LED lighting is not only available to everyone, but even within the gaming sector, we can find all kinds of peripherals that include it as standard. Therefore, if your computer still works in the dark, you can give it a touch of light very easily, and without spending a kidney, thanks to these offers.
techunwrapped.com
Using VPN on your iPhone doesn’t matter, Apple sends data out of the tunnel
When using a VPN we look for privacy, that our data is protected and no information is leaked. For example, when connecting to a public Wi-Fi network, such as in a shopping center or airport, all this could be in danger if we do not use this type of program. However, sometimes they don’t work as expected. In this article we echo a report that shows how iOS 16 communicates with Apple services outside a VPN tunnel active. That can lead to a security and privacy problem.
IN THIS ARTICLE
techunwrapped.com
Automotive Cloud, the Salesforce cloud for the automotive sector
Salesforce has announced the release of Automotive Cloudthe cloud that it has built specifically for automakers, dealers, car financing groups, and customers. In short, Salesforce Automotive Cloud is a cloud for the automotive sector, which uses Driver 360 in every interaction and leveraging automation, AI, and industry-specific analytics to drive productivity and save costs.
techunwrapped.com
this is how the new app works
The heads of this platform to buy and download pc games they are fully aware of the enormous market penetration of their proposal. Hence, they work to improve the experience of their millions of users when it comes to enjoying their favorite titles in their leisure time. In addition, not only features related to the functionality of the online service are taken into consideration here.
techunwrapped.com
No time to read? So you can listen to audiobooks while you work or walk
Human beings have been reading all kinds of content for centuries, until recently most of it on paper. However, technology has brought us the ebook or electronic books that we read from hardware reading devices. But the thing does not end there, since now we can also use platforms, services and programs that read the books to us out loud, we refer to audiobooks.
techunwrapped.com
4 reasons not to use Google Chrome
Google has put Chrome in the eye of the hurricane with its intentions to implement Manifest V3 to the detriment of the second version of the specification. Although the company sells it as a great improvement, the reality is that everything indicates that it could mean the end of ad blockers and therefore a reduction in the power that users have over the content that is displayed on the web.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
techunwrapped.com
How to take advantage of WhatsApp Business in the tourism sector
The way of traveling has changed in recent years, giving it a leadership increasing to the mobile phone. Recent studies have indicated that 85% of travelers have a smartphone and, of them, three quarters consider it their main travel companion, given that they carry out more and more actions with it when traveling.
techunwrapped.com
If you use PLC devices, this is how you should connect to them
PLC devices are very useful to be able to connect to the Internet from other places when there is not good coverage. Some models allow us to connect both wirelessly and through an Ethernet cable. Each of your options has its advantages and disadvantages. Now, when do we connect to the PLC by cable and when by Wi-Fi? In this article we are going to talk about it, so you know what suits you best.
techunwrapped.com
The end of cookies marks the future of digital marketing
Google’s new scheme, cookie-free will finally be installed in 2024, instead of in 2023 as planned. Bearing in mind that the Chrome browser has a share of 70% in Spain, this will be a great challenge for the different brands and companies. Third-party cookies are intended to collect data...
techunwrapped.com
Is Google already working on its new service that will end up closing?
When we see movies from decades ago where there is talk of a future with screens based on holograms, it is when we get a smile. Especially when talking about a year in the future that has already happened in real life. Well, that alternative future could have been made thanks to Google and its Project Starline. What does it consist of? Is it something with a future or a simple project that will end up in the cemetery again?
techunwrapped.com
What to consider before buying a monitor arm
A monitor arm is a powerful tool to be able to position the screen in almost any position. Generally, they are anchored to the table or to the wall and, in turn, to the back of the monitor, and as they contain moving parts, they will be able to fill the gaps that standard monitor supports have, since you will be able to adjust height, swivel and you will be able to place it virtually in any position.
techunwrapped.com
Is there something wrong with leaving the WiFi repeater always on?
At first we can say that nothing should happen by leaving the Wi-Fi repeaters on constantly. They are devices that have been designed precisely to be always connected to electricity, The 24 hours of the day. Think that you may have many IoT devices connected, such as smart light bulbs, a television, etc.
techunwrapped.com
Has your WiFi network disappeared? Fix it with these 3 easy steps
It is possible that on occasion you find that your Wi-Fi network does not appear. Suddenly you see that it goes offline or you can’t find it in the list of wireless networks and therefore you can’t connect. What can you do if this happens? In this article we are going to explain three simple steps you can take if your Wi-Fi network has disappeared on Windows. You will see that just by following these tips the network will appear again and you will be able to connect.
techunwrapped.com
HP launches new Chromebooks in different formats, we see their keys
The HP firm has renewed its Chromebooks catalog with two new computers, the Chromebook 15 and the Chromebook x360. Both teams bet on an economical but capable configuration, and they adopt the classic design line that we have seen in previous models. The hp chromebook 15 It is a model...
techunwrapped.com
Business concerns about security in open source software are on the rise
Is business confidence in open source software starting to cool off? According to a recent study published by the company VMware Everything seems to indicate yes. And in the background of the situation, an issue that is not recurrent is still vital for organizations: security. In fact, it We counted...
techunwrapped.com
Microsoft brings you the ultimate course for free
If we have decided to enter the interesting world of programming, we must know that we have a good amount of resources and sources. In addition, on many occasions we will find these help elements to become excellent programmers, for free. This is precisely the case that we will talk about below and that is endorsed by the giant Microsoft.
techunwrapped.com
Samsung SmartThings is updated, now offers you support for this
But what exactly is this Matter thing? He is a protocol used to connect devices that are compatible with each other. It is one more option to communicate systems, such as Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. In this way you can control devices from your mobile, through applications, and better manage your home automation.
techunwrapped.com
Your PC will be very different when watching movies or listening to music with this sound bar on sale
As happens with everything related to the graphics of our computer, we must also take special care with the sound. This is something that extends to both desktop and laptop computers. Perhaps devices like this sound bar on sale that we will talk about next, will be very helpful. The...
Comments / 0