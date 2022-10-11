Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiipublicradio.org
Genderless artist performs for Black LGBT community in Honolulu
New York City-based artist Iniko delivered a soulful performance at the event venue The Republik in Honolulu over the weekend. Iniko is a nonbinary artist of Afro-Jamaican descent who uses the pronouns they/them. Their music started to get noticed over social media. "I started consistently posting the covers and freestyles...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Revered Asian American community leader, educator Franklin Odo dies
Franklin Odo, who helped found the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s ethnic studies program and served as its first director, died last month due to complications from cancer. He was 83. A Kaimukī High School graduate, Odo was also a founding board member of the Japanese American...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Maui food voucher program extended through December
The Office of Hawaiian Affairs is extending the ʻAi Hua food voucher program until the end of the year. The food vouchers from Maui Economic Opportunity (MEO) were supposed to end in September. But the program will continue while funds remain. Native Hawaiian families on Maui who were financially...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Voices from Protect Kahoʻolawe ʻOhana, the grassroots movement for Native Hawaiian rights
Thirty-two years ago this month, the U.S. military stopped using the island of Kahoʻolawe for bombing exercises. It was the result of protests led by Native Hawaiian activists. A landing by nine protesters on Kahoʻolawe on Jan. 4, 1976, led to the rise of the Protect Kahoʻolawe ʻOhana as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hawaiipublicradio.org
City officials expand free COVID-19 testing at Honolulu airport
The City and County of Honolulu is expanding its free COVID-19 testing services at its mobile lab at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Starting Saturday, Hawaiʻi residents with valid IDs will be able to receive either a free PCR test or a free rapid antigen test at the lab.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Local doctor shares his humanitarian experience in Ukraine
A Honolulu surgeon who recently returned from Ukraine said he prays for the end of the war. Dr. Andy Oishi took part in a month-long humanitarian mission through the nonprofit group Samaritan’s Purse. "Samaritan's Purse wasn't deployed directly to the war zone. We had a home office in the...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Gov. Ige says Hawaiʻi won't cooperate with states prosecuting for abortions
HONOLULU — Gov. David Ige signed an executive order Tuesday that aims to prevent other states from punishing their residents who get an abortion in the islands and stop other states from sanctioning local doctors and nurses who provide such care. “We will not cooperate with any other state...
hawaiipublicradio.org
ʻUkulele virtuoso Taimane's new album is steeped in her Polynesian roots
ʻUkulele virtuoso Taimane Gardner picked up her first ʻukulele at age 5, started performing at age 7, and was discovered by Don Ho at 13. Now in her 30s, she has recorded five records since 2005 and graced stages all over the world. She was also the first Hawaiʻi artist featured on NPR Music's Tiny Desk Concerts.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hawaiipublicradio.org
Voting explainer: Honolulu charter amendment ballot questions
Hawaiʻi Public Radio is breaking down each county's charter amendment ballot questions. Look out for voter explainers online and on the air. Voters on Oʻahu will consider four charter amendment proposals about how city money and revenues are spent, as well as how to position the city for better decision-making in the future.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Watchdog groups gathered at Pearl Harbor want oversight of Red Hill defueling
The Sierra Club of Hawaiʻi, Oʻahu Water Protectors and others gathered this past weekend to make known their desire to sit at the table with the Red Hill task force members. They say it marked a turning point in the Red Hill water crisis. They met near Pearl Harbor, known to Hawaiians as “Pu’uloa,” to underscore the situation at Red Hill, also known as “Kapūkaki.”
Comments / 0