The Sierra Club of Hawaiʻi, Oʻahu Water Protectors and others gathered this past weekend to make known their desire to sit at the table with the Red Hill task force members. They say it marked a turning point in the Red Hill water crisis. They met near Pearl Harbor, known to Hawaiians as “Pu’uloa,” to underscore the situation at Red Hill, also known as “Kapūkaki.”

HONOLULU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO