Hardaway lands first commitment for 2023
MEMPHIS – Gearing up for the 2022 season, Penny Hardaway landed his first commitment for the class of 2023.
Former Marion High School standout Ryan Forrest gave a verbal commit to the Tigers Monday.
Forrest averaged 21 points a game for the Patriots before transferring to Link Academy in Missouri for his senior season.
The skilled 6'3" guard is a three-star prospect whose cousin is Shawn Forrest, who is assistant to head coach Penny Hardaway.
