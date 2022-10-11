Read full article on original website
Related
4 reasons not to use Google Chrome
Google has put Chrome in the eye of the hurricane with its intentions to implement Manifest V3 to the detriment of the second version of the specification. Although the company sells it as a great improvement, the reality is that everything indicates that it could mean the end of ad blockers and therefore a reduction in the power that users have over the content that is displayed on the web.
I am going to set up my website, what server do I need?
It may be a personal blog, a business idea, a web page to promote your brand… You won’t be short of ideas when it comes to carrying out your project. And the server is the most important element for offer a quality website to attract a larger number of users.
How to know that the sender of an email is legitimate and safe
Despite the multiple protection systems we have today, computer viruses (as well as its variants, such as Malware, Trojans, etc.) continue to be a problem in modern computing, and you should know that the number one source of infection is the email. So, if you receive an email with an attached file, in this article we are going to help you know if the sender is legitimate and if it is safe to open what they have sent you or not.
Tricks for Spotify to be heard better on PC
Gone are the days of listening to MP3 music with players like Winamp on the PC, since streaming music services like Spotify They have been imposed for some time now. However, when it comes to streaming music, sometimes the audio quality is not the most ideal, so in this article we are going to tell you some tips to improve quality on your PC and thus enjoy the best audio experience.
Invite your friends to the HP Instant Ink service and both of you will get three months of subscription
A part of our readers already enjoy all the advantages offered by the HP Instant Ink service, and it is clear that they don’t want to go back to the past. It’s completely understandable, since their HP Instant Ink subscription allows them to enjoy a number of unique advantages that have allowed them to forget forever about the classic problems of ink-based printing.
Watch out for this fake Windows update, it could cost you a salary
Security researchers have discovered a ransomware campaign that has been active since September. It targets individuals and demands a ransom which, if not astronomical, remains very expensive in these times of crisis. Researchers have discovered ransomware that masquerades as a Windows Update. This new technique can be devastating, the cybercriminals...
this you will pay to see ads and a limited catalog
Netflix It has been lurching for quite some time while suffering a great loss of subscribers to the platform. This, added to many other failures, such as the commitment to its video game division, and the arrival of many other streaming platforms, means that the company is not exactly at its best. Therefore, it is looking for a radical change in its business model. And this change goes directly through a new subscription that, surely, you will not like.
Do you want to give your computer an RGB touch? Do not miss these 3 offers
The LED lighting He has been with us for decades. In the early 2000s it was part of the famous “modding” that was carried out on computers, an expensive decoration out of the reach of many. However, today RGB LED lighting is not only available to everyone, but even within the gaming sector, we can find all kinds of peripherals that include it as standard. Therefore, if your computer still works in the dark, you can give it a touch of light very easily, and without spending a kidney, thanks to these offers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
So you can improve WiFi reception by using another antenna
To have a better Internet speed when we connect wirelessly, the receiver we use is key. We must use one of guarantees, which works well and can provide us with good quality. Now, sometimes we can improve the one we already have and we won’t need to buy a new one. It will not always be possible, but there are cases in which it is. In this article we are going to talk about why change the antenna to a Wi-Fi receiver can be very useful.
this is how the new app works
The heads of this platform to buy and download pc games they are fully aware of the enormous market penetration of their proposal. Hence, they work to improve the experience of their millions of users when it comes to enjoying their favorite titles in their leisure time. In addition, not only features related to the functionality of the online service are taken into consideration here.
save more than 200 euros on this complete laptop
Buy a new computer It is an important decision in most cases, one of the main reasons is that it is not a small expense. Moreover, most of the time we are interested in making a slightly larger investment in a more powerful equipment that will surely last us longer. An excellent alternative is this offer that we will talk about next.
Offers on Windows 10 and Office licenses for Halloween
After the exclusive amazon deals that we have had for two days this week, we are sure that many of you have taken the opportunity to buy a new computer, either laptop or desktop. For several years, we have been able to buy this type of equipment without having to buy a Windows license, which makes the equipment more expensive by approximately €100. If you want to buy a 100% legal license, in cdkeysales you will be able to do it at a really competitive price.
Google Chrome will introduce a feature to save RAM
One of the most criticized aspects of Chromium in general and of Google Chrome in particular is the use of RAM. For a very long time and partly due to the use of multithreading, Chromium-based web browsers have tended to consume more resources than their competitors, although Firefox has not lagged behind mainly since the implementation of Quantum, which allowed it to greatly improve its performance at the cost of going through the same toll.
Microsoft wants to compete with MacBooks with its new Surface Laptop 5
Microsoft has just announced its new line of Surface laptops. Specifically the new Surface Laptop 5. A new version of Microsoft laptops. Externally it is the same as the Surface Laptop 4, but with new processors. A new laptop that will try to compete in design and performance with the...
A Thrustmaster racing wheel for PC and Xbox at a bargain price at Fnac
Right now at Fnac, you can take advantage of a Thrustmaster T248 steering wheel with T3PM magnetic pedals for PC and Xbox with a -7% discount! The set is thus available for less than 280€. Check out the offer below. As Squeezie’s GP Explorer took place last weekend, racing...
The end of cookies marks the future of digital marketing
Google’s new scheme, cookie-free will finally be installed in 2024, instead of in 2023 as planned. Bearing in mind that the Chrome browser has a share of 70% in Spain, this will be a great challenge for the different brands and companies. Third-party cookies are intended to collect data...
4 websites to download images for free and without copyright
If we have our own blog with content that we upload to the internet on a regular basis, or we dedicate ourselves to Web-page designAmong other projects, photos are key elements. We can create these images ourselves or use others that we find on the internet to later use them in these projects.
Meet the best fiber router for home
This new AVM router is designed for FTTH operator customers who want to replace the router with the operator’s integrated ONT, and who also have the OLT authentication data to connect correctly and without problems. This router has an SFP port where we can connect a GPON or XGS-PON SFP transceiver, to connect the optical fiber from home directly to the router and have an “all in one”, without the need to buy an external ONT or use the router of the bridge mode operator.
HP launches new Chromebooks in different formats, we see their keys
The HP firm has renewed its Chromebooks catalog with two new computers, the Chromebook 15 and the Chromebook x360. Both teams bet on an economical but capable configuration, and they adopt the classic design line that we have seen in previous models. The hp chromebook 15 It is a model...
Turn your Chromecast into a retro gaming console
It is no secret that we are experiencing a retro revival, either due to collecting, or because those of us who are beginning to have an age like to go back to playing those games of yesteryear. To later discover that they either evoke past sensations or discover that they are not that bad either and realize how bad nostalgia is. Well, there is a chance play retro games on a Chromecast with Android TV and we will explain how to do it.
