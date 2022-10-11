Read full article on original website
Related
techunwrapped.com
These five mice focused on gaming for less than 40 Euros
Within the five options that we have chosen, we have looked for a variety of characteristics. One of the mice is wireless, for those who want a setup with as few cables as possible. We have one specially designed for MMO/RPG games and a very light one with a honeycomb design.
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $150, Prime Members Can Get a Razer Basilisk Ultimate Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse for $56.99 Shipped
The Razer Basilisk Ultimate Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse is touted as being the best all-around device at this price point, and Prime Members can get one for $56.99 shipped, today only, originally $149.99. Featuring a Focus+ 20K DPI Optical Sensor and several new intelligent functions like Smart Tracking, Asymmetric Cut-Off and Motion Sync for greater tracking accuracy. Product page – or check out all of the other Prime Early Access deals here.
techunwrapped.com
If you want to be the best, use a wired mouse, not a Bluetooth one
We do not usually pay attention to it when buying the mouse, one of three classic buttons is usually enough and that’s it. However, it is to get into the world of PC games and start needing a higher caliber mouse and that is where the dilemma comes. Wired or wireless mouse? Well, we are going to tell you the reason why. you should opt for a wired mouse if what you want is to win games at the competitive games of the moment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
reviewed.com
Logitech’s first cloud gaming handheld console is a near-perfect device
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Cloud gaming on the Logitech G is truly an incredible experience. With the G Cloud’s reliable and fast internet connection, you won’t be able to tell the difference between playing games...
Engadget
The best October Prime Day gaming deals you can get
Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
techunwrapped.com
The 512 GB MacBook Pro cheaper than the MacBook Air
If you want a MacBook Pro with the new M2 chip, 512 GB of SSD memory, 8 GB of RAM at a reduced price compared to its original, you just have to go to Amazon and reserve your model. The price of the computer has fallen compared to previous prices, but it also means great savings compared to what you can find in other stores. Don’t wait any longer because you never know when these offers may end.
Get this touch-screen student laptop for just $200, nearly 50% off at Best Buy
This 2-in-1 laptop/tablet hybrid from Lenovo is under $200 in this huge saving.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Microsoft debuts Surface Laptop 5 in 13.5-inch and 15-inch sizes
In brief: Microsoft at its Surface hardware event earlier today announced a refreshed version of its conventional laptop. The aptly-named Surface Laptop 5 is offered with two screen sizes. The more compact unit packs a 13.5-inch PixelSense 3:2 aspect ratio display with a resolution of 2,256 x 1,504 (201 PPI) and a contrast ratio of 1300:1.
Apple Insider
Microsoft cranks up entire Surface line with new Intel processors
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — As part of its about-annual upgrade cycle, Microsoft's Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5, and Surface Studio 2 Plus featuring new Intel processors have debuted at about the same price points as the previous models.
techunwrapped.com
The official (and dangerous) Windows 11 trick to speed up games
The launch of Windows 11 was not liked at all, since it was said that Windows 10 would be the company’s last operating system. The reasons why you don’t like it is the short list of processors compatible with this operating system. In addition, the obligation to use TPM 2.0 has generated a lot of chaos and doubts among users and manufacturers.
notebookcheck.net
Microsoft refreshes Surface Laptop 13.5-inch and 15-inch models without AMD Ryzen options
Microsoft has unveiled the Surface Laptop 5, arguably the most minor of upgrades at today's hardware launch event. As expected, Microsoft offers the Surface Laptop 5 series with the Core i5-1235U and the Core i7-1255U. According to Microsoft's website, consumers can order the Surface Laptop 5 series in the following configurations:
Brydge SP MAX+ keyboard for Microsoft Surface Pro 8 combines a protective case & keyboard
Cover your tablet in the protection it deserves with the Brydge SP MAX+ keyboard for Microsoft Surface Pro 8. Both a protective case and a keyboard, it has a super durable design. In fact, this all-in-one gadget has a design specifically for the Surface Pro 8. With 4 feet of drop protection rated at MIL-STD-810H, it keeps your device safe even after a mishap. Not only that, but it also offers SecureConnect Technology, which lets you simply snap it into place. Don’t worry about Bluetooth pairing or charging the keyboard. Then, the precision touchpad measures a whopping 110 by 60 mm. Plus, it offers unlimited viewing angles from 0 to 135 degrees for your convenience while working, watching, or playing. Finally, it has antimicrobial protection and adjustable backlit keys.
techunwrapped.com
Good Prime Day deal: the Logitech K400 Plus keyboard goes to € 24.99
Prime Day, which is currently taking place until tonight at 11:59 p.m., is an opportunity to take advantage of good deals at reduced prices. This is for example the case for this Logitech keyboard which, usually sold at €54.99 on the brand’s website, goes exceptionally to €24.99 on Amazon.
techunwrapped.com
3 things you can do with a USB flash drive that you no longer use
We all have the occasional Pendrive stored in a drawer and without giving it any use. However, you do not need to have them abandoned and that is why we are going to tell you what you can use those that you have saved and totally forgotten for. Many of the uses that we are going to show you will already be known by many, others will be less known to you and others, on the other hand, will be totally unknown to you. let’s see what things can be done with a USB Pendrive beyond saving data.
techunwrapped.com
GeForce RTX 4080 and 4090: the first DLSS 3.0 compatible games arrive this week
With the RTX 4000, Nvidia’s latest GPUs under the new Ada Lovelace architecture, the green team has also launched the new generation of DLSS, its famous super-sampling technology. However, the manufacturer has just confirmed the arrival of the first compatible games this week. At GTC 2022, Nvidia as promised...
techunwrapped.com
powerful laser printer for home for less than 100 euros, and with free toner!
A priori gives the feeling that a printer based on laser technology it focuses more on professional use for offices, than for home. But in these times that is not true at all, something that we are going to check with this model on offer that we will talk about next.
techunwrapped.com
get this arcade machine at the best price
On October 11 and 12, Amazon is taking place the second Prime Day of the year. During these two days, Amazon Prime users can get all kinds of discounted items compared to the standard price they have. Although there is still time until Black Friday arrives, and Christmas shopping officially begins, if we are looking for something in particular, this new Prime Day may be the perfect opportunity to get hold of it.
techunwrapped.com
It costs 1000 euros and it is not good for sports. WTF?
Last September, Apple introduced the Apple Watch Ultra, an extremely expensive device designed for elite athletes looking for professional activity monitoring as well as geolocation and emergency features in the event of an accident. However, there are many aspects that make this Watch a device for semi-professional use rather than professional use and that we are going to analyze below.
techunwrapped.com
AMD has its new graphics cards ready, but NVIDIA has an ace up its sleeve
A few days ago, a youtuber specializing in leaking information and speculating on future hardware dared to publicly state that an alleged NVIDIA Titan ADA, which would be its highest specification graphics card, and which will supposedly use a dual 16-pin connector, in the tests was melting the power supplies. Which we do not believe since advanced simulators are usually used for it. However, it is not the only nonsense that we have seen, however, all this needs an explanation.
Comments / 0