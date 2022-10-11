The biggest existing handicap for SSD drives is their storage, it is their Achilles heel and this will be a problem in the years to come. Especially when it comes to games, since we find many of them who are already beginning to recommend the use of these units to install their games. We all know that what is recommended today is the minimum tomorrow. Well, thanks to DirectStorage it will be possible thanks to the data compression on the SSD, and all thanks to the graphics card. What does it consist of and what are the advantages of it?

COMPUTERS ・ 8 HOURS AGO