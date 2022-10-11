Read full article on original website
These five mice focused on gaming for less than 40 Euros
Within the five options that we have chosen, we have looked for a variety of characteristics. One of the mice is wireless, for those who want a setup with as few cables as possible. We have one specially designed for MMO/RPG games and a very light one with a honeycomb design.
games will occupy less gigabytes on the hard drive
The biggest existing handicap for SSD drives is their storage, it is their Achilles heel and this will be a problem in the years to come. Especially when it comes to games, since we find many of them who are already beginning to recommend the use of these units to install their games. We all know that what is recommended today is the minimum tomorrow. Well, thanks to DirectStorage it will be possible thanks to the data compression on the SSD, and all thanks to the graphics card. What does it consist of and what are the advantages of it?
New NVIDIA Studio drivers optimized for the GeForce RTX 4090
A few days ago NVIDIA launched the GeForce RTX 4090, a top-of-the-range graphics card that has become the most powerful graphics solution that exists so far. This model offers a very interesting value as a solution for unify work and gaming in a single teamand thanks to the improvements that NVIDIA has introduced in the Studio drivers, this value has only grown.
Nvidia is testing a ‘priority access’ system for RTX 4090 purchases
If you’re looking forward to the release of the RTX 4090, Nvidia’s latest graphics card, then you’re probably concerned about one of the biggest problems plaguing Nvidia’s recent GPU releases: low stock. This has become a huge problem in recent years, especially with the chip shortages caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, Nvidia may have found a solution to help with RTX 4090 purchases.
What is the cheapest laptop to play Overwatch 2
The release of Blizzard’s Hero Shooter in the form of a fake Free to Play sequel is one of the biggest titles this month. The concept is none other than mixing ideas from MOBAs and MMOs such as the roles of healer, tank and damage and a series of exclusive powers of each character to make the games not generic and have more variety than a game of Conventional first-person shooter. doWhat is the cheapest PC to play Overwatch 2?
Offers on Windows 10 and Office licenses for Halloween
After the exclusive amazon deals that we have had for two days this week, we are sure that many of you have taken the opportunity to buy a new computer, either laptop or desktop. For several years, we have been able to buy this type of equipment without having to buy a Windows license, which makes the equipment more expensive by approximately €100. If you want to buy a 100% legal license, in cdkeysales you will be able to do it at a really competitive price.
Hello Microsoft 365, goodbye Microsoft Office
It’s been some years since Microsoft Office and Microsoft 365 brands coexist in the market. The first is, without a doubt, one of the oldest, most reputable and most successful in the history of Microsoft. The second, for its part, is intrinsically linked to Microsoft’s strategy, begun more than a decade ago, to become a services company (without abandoning software, of course). The coexistence of both brands has meant, yes, a certain confusion in some cases.
This asks Batman Gotham Knights on PC, is it time to change the laptop to play?
A few years ago Rocksteady revolutionized the market for games based on super heroes with Batman Arkham City. After three sequels leading Bruce Wayne, this time the proposal is a story starring his apprentices that have just been released for PC and consoles. Are you interested in playing this game on your PC and find out if your system is suitable? well these are the requirements to play Gotham Knights on your PC.
powerful laser printer for home for less than 100 euros, and with free toner!
A priori gives the feeling that a printer based on laser technology it focuses more on professional use for offices, than for home. But in these times that is not true at all, something that we are going to check with this model on offer that we will talk about next.
Productivity and telecommuting: the surveillance era?
Telecommuting has changed the “rules of the game”. And what scares managers the most: not knowing how to measure the productivity of their workers. Because it is one thing to affirm that what is important is “results orientation” or “working by projects” and quite another that in reality, there is a job whose results are not seen immediately, but that somehow “need to justify” .
Using VPN on your iPhone doesn’t matter, Apple sends data out of the tunnel
When using a VPN we look for privacy, that our data is protected and no information is leaked. For example, when connecting to a public Wi-Fi network, such as in a shopping center or airport, all this could be in danger if we do not use this type of program. However, sometimes they don’t work as expected. In this article we echo a report that shows how iOS 16 communicates with Apple services outside a VPN tunnel active. That can lead to a security and privacy problem.
Microsoft Ignite 2022: more efficiency, productivity and security for companies
Microsoft Ignite 2022 has opened its doors presenting the main novelties of those of Redmond for companies and professionals. On this occasion, its new proposals focus above all on encouraging organizations and professionals to have more functions and tools to improve efficiency and productivity, with the main focus on the cloud. In total, more than a hundred proposals related to Artificial Intelligence, Microsoft 365, the world of developers, cloud services and security.
If you use PLC devices, this is how you should connect to them
PLC devices are very useful to be able to connect to the Internet from other places when there is not good coverage. Some models allow us to connect both wirelessly and through an Ethernet cable. Each of your options has its advantages and disadvantages. Now, when do we connect to the PLC by cable and when by Wi-Fi? In this article we are going to talk about it, so you know what suits you best.
Apple Music and Apple TV will have a native application for Windows
If reading this headline gave you goosebumps, that you know that we militate in the same team. For some years now, Apple has had an increasingly clear strategy around services and, today, everything indicates that the growth trend in this business area will be sustained, at least in the short and medium term. Not surprisingly, we told you some time ago that in Cupertino they welcome something similar to a iPhone as a service.
get this arcade machine at the best price
On October 11 and 12, Amazon is taking place the second Prime Day of the year. During these two days, Amazon Prime users can get all kinds of discounted items compared to the standard price they have. Although there is still time until Black Friday arrives, and Christmas shopping officially begins, if we are looking for something in particular, this new Prime Day may be the perfect opportunity to get hold of it.
Project Frontier, Dell’s software platform for edge operations
Dell Technologies has announced, at its Dell Technologies Summit 2022 event, Project Frontiera edge trading software platform, which integrates with the rest of the products and services in the Dell portfolio for the Edge. Its mission is to make it easy for its customers to manage and orchestrate infrastructure applications at the edge for large-scale deployments in a secure manner.
Your PC will be very different when watching movies or listening to music with this sound bar on sale
As happens with everything related to the graphics of our computer, we must also take special care with the sound. This is something that extends to both desktop and laptop computers. Perhaps devices like this sound bar on sale that we will talk about next, will be very helpful. The...
Aircall strengthens its position in the Spanish market and opens its own office in Madrid
Aircall, a global provider of virtual telephony solutions for businesses, used in millions of daily calls for customer service, sales and technical support, today announces the opening of its new office in Madrid. This will allow it to keep up with the growing demand in the region and hire new talent in the technology and product areas.
These are the Smart TVs with the most discounts in Amazon Prime Deals
Within the normative 55-inch size, these are the televisions with the largest discount percentage. A television from this very 2022 with everything you need to enjoy a multitude of multimedia content: 55″ screen with 4K resolution, Crystal UHD processor, Contrast Enhancer technology with HDR10+, Q-Symphony sound and even integrated Alexa. Its design is of the AirSlim type, without frames, and it comes with an adjustable base. Its operating system is Tizen, through which you will access Netflix, Disney +, HBO Max, Apple TV + and more.
A Thrustmaster racing wheel for PC and Xbox at a bargain price at Fnac
Right now at Fnac, you can take advantage of a Thrustmaster T248 steering wheel with T3PM magnetic pedals for PC and Xbox with a -7% discount! The set is thus available for less than 280€. Check out the offer below. As Squeezie’s GP Explorer took place last weekend, racing...
