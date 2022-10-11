ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cody, WY

Got A Ghost? Call Wyoming’s Paranormal Investigators

Got a ghost in your Wyoming business or residence?. Sheridan Paranormal Research in Wyoming might just be able to help. S.P.R. is a team dedicated to seek out what goes bump in the night by scientific research, observation, and hard proof. We use various kinds of equipment and draw upon the vast knowledge of other paranormal groups.
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Friday, October 14, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken south of Rock Springs by Josh Coursey of Green River, Wyoming. Josh writes: “Oh happy day!”. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The...
Wyoming EV Road Trip Hell: Cheyenne to Casper In 15 Hours

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alan O’Hashi is experienced at driving his electric vehicle around Wyoming. A former resident of the Cowboy State, he now lives in Colorado, but has taken many return road trips in his Nissan Leaf. One thing he’s learned is that...
Wyoming Porch Light Colors Can Have Special Meaning

Driving around Wyoming at night, you'll notice there are different colored lights on houses all over the city. Not talking about lights you'd see at Halloween, Christmas, Valentines Day, Easter, Memorial Day or the 4th of July, talking about the porch light on houses. According to the Restore, Decor &...
4 Great Steakhouses in Wyoming

If you live in Wyoming and you also love eating steak, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wyoming that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, on top of providing an amazing atmosphere that is suitable for both a casual meal, as well as for celebrating a special occasions.
Gubernatorial Debate: Candidate Would Prioritize Banning Ballot Drop Boxes

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The three candidates running for Wyoming governor gave their perspectives on how they believe elections in the state should be altered moving forward during a Wyoming PBS debate Thursday night. Libertarian Jared Baldes said increasing voter confidence should be a priority...
Dave Walsh: 40 Years In Wyoming For The 'Voice Of The Cowboys'

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It was truly one of the most important moments in my life, and it was a moment that would have an impact on not just my life, but the lives of those closest to me. This moment happened four decades ago...
'I Love Wyoming': Teen With Untreatable Disease Drops Huge Red Desert Bull Elk

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Sawyer Harris has been fascinated with elk since he was a small child. “Back here, we really don’t have elk,” Harris told Cowboy State Daily on Tuesday from his home in Roanoke, Virginai. “Ever since I was a little kid, I watched them on TV and I wanted to know more about them.”
Wyoming Elections Committee Meeting Gets Heated; Citizens Call For Paper Ballots

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Discussion about federally certifying Wyoming’s election equipment Friday morning grew heated when addressing the security of the state’s elections and voting machines. The Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions committee passed a draft bill Friday that codifies the secretary of...
Man Survives Grizzly Attack In Thorofare, Returns Weeks Later To Bag Huge Bull Elk

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. James Davis’ 2005 elk hunting experience in Wyoming can be summed up in one word. “Knowing what to do ahead of time and actually doing it when it happens are two different things,” Davis told Cowboy Sate Daily on Thursday while described being attacked by a grizzly bear in the remote Thorofare region.
Check Out The Scariest Wyoming Urban Legends!

Now, I love spooky season, so when I found a video on YouTube of the Top Ten Wyoming Scary Urban Legends, I was sold before I hit play...and watched all the commercials before the video started. Now, a lot of these "urban legends I knew", but a few interesting ones included in the video were pretty interesting.
Wyoming History: Ol' Sadie (Engine No. 1242) Is Wyoming's Oldest Coal-Burning Steam Locomotive

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For visitors to the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, Engine 1242 is an interesting outdoor attraction. Built in 1890 in New Jersey, the engine (nicknamed Ol’ Sadie) ran the Walcott-Saratoga-Encampment rail line from November 1921 until May 1954. It’s the oldest coal-burning steam locomotive in the state.
