Apple Experts Agree: You Should Turn This Setting Off ASAP For A Faster Phone

When it comes to getting a faster iPhone, how much is actually within your control? That all depends. The truth is: there’s only so much you can control if you have an old phone or your battery is getting up there in years. There may come a time when it’s in your best interest to replace your device or, at the very least, look into whether you could use a new battery. But for now, if you suspect something else is going on that is stalling your phone and making your user experience less than stellar, it’s time to consider your settings. Tech Expert Jimmy Huh, CEO and founder of JH SEO, offers suggestions for settings you can turn off that can help you get a faster phone.
After You Install iOS 16, Do 3 Things on Your iPhone Immediately

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's latest mobile software update, iOS 16, landed on compatible iPhones last week. While some may prefer to wait to upgrade, there are a host of cool new features you'll get when you do, like unsending and editing text messages and easily removing people and objects from photos.
Apple's powerful 2nd gen 11-inch iPad Pro is currently too cheap not to recommend

Apple sells more tablets than any other vendor, though Android manufacturers have slowly been playing catch up. An iPad is a no-brainer choice for anyone who is a part of the Apple ecosystem, but even those who own an Android phone might consider buying an iPad because it's the market leader for a reason and the Google ecosystem works just as well on Apple slates. One thing that might be holding you back is the high price but for the next few hours, you can get the 11-inch 2020 iPad Pro for a discount.
Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off

Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
Microsoft debuts Surface Laptop 5 in 13.5-inch and 15-inch sizes

In brief: Microsoft at its Surface hardware event earlier today announced a refreshed version of its conventional laptop. The aptly-named Surface Laptop 5 is offered with two screen sizes. The more compact unit packs a 13.5-inch PixelSense 3:2 aspect ratio display with a resolution of 2,256 x 1,504 (201 PPI) and a contrast ratio of 1300:1.
Apple's Latest iPad Air 5 Hits Lowest Price Ever During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale

Apple's newest fifth-gen iPad Air hit shelves in April and is now marked down to its lowest price ever thanks to Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. The sleek, powerful tablet comes supercharged with Apple's M1 processor, which is the same series found in MacBooks — equipping it with all-day battery life and a massive leap in iPad performance. Right now, you can save $80 on the 256GB Wi-Fi model of Apple's iPad Air 5 during the October Prime Day sale event.
Amazon Early Prime Access Sale countdown: save up to $300 on Apple now

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — TheOctober Prime sale starts at midnight PT, but aggressive deals on Apple devices are in effect today with markdowns on iPads, AirPods, MacBooks and Apple Watches. The Prime-exclusive savings kick off at midnight Pacific...
iPhone 14 charging slowly? How to fast charge your iPhone

Is your iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro charging slower than your old phone did? The best way to fast charge is with a Lightning to USB-C cable and a 30 watt charger, either from Apple or a cheaper third-party option like Anker. Here’s everything you need to know about fast charging your new iPhone …
Verizon has updates ready for these dozen Samsung phones and tablets

If you are a Verizon subscriber who owns a Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet, the odds are that there is a software update waiting for you to pull the trigger. Spotted by Droid-Life, there are 12 different models that have received an update starting with the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 models and including the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The full list of phone and tablet models and the new software builds include:
