H-E-B Warns Customers Of Product Recall For Soup That Was Mislabeled

By Dani Medina
KAJA KJ 97
 3 days ago
Photo : H-E-B

H-E-B is warning its customers of a product recall for a soup sold at its stores that was mislabeled, the grocery chain announced last week.

Bakkavor USA has issued a voluntary product recall for the 32-ounce Meal Simple Tomato Basil Soup, according to a press release. The soup has been mislabeled and the product may contain undeclared dairy. This product with the 12/2/2022 best date was sold at H-E-B stores in Texas with a label that said the product was the Meal Simple Beef Chili With Beans.

The company issued the recall after discovering the front label was mislabeled. An investigation is ongoing and there have been no reports of adverse reactions, the company said in a news release.

Photo : H-E-B

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to dairy run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume the product. ... The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the front label was mislabeled for the 32-ounce Meal Simple Tomato Basil Soup, produced on 9/15/2022 with best by date of 12/2/2022 and does not contain an allergen declaration of milk, which is found in the product," H-E-B said.

Photo : H-E-B

Any customers who have purchased the 32-ounce Meal Simple Beef Chili With Beans or Meal Simple Tomato Basil Soup are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

IN THIS ARTICLE
KAJA KJ 97

