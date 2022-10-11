State police: Woodstock man charged with possession of child pornography after home raid

A Woodstock man was charged with possessing child pornography on his home computer, according to the Connecticut State Police.

State police detectives initially became aware that video files depicting child pornography were downloaded onto a computer in northeast Connecticut from a file-sharing network in July of 2021.

The video files were then traced to an IP address registered to a home on Cornfield Point in Woodstock. Further investigations into the address revealed the IP was associated with Anthony Morelli, 55, who lived at the home, state police said.

A search warrant of Morelli’s home was executed on June 14. Members of the state police seized evidence, including electronic evidence, from his home. Over the next few weeks, detectives examined the items seized and allegedly found files consistent with child pornography, state police said.

An arrest warrant for Morelli was obtained by police, and he turned himself in to Troop D on Oct. 5.

Morelli was charged with three counts of first-degree child pornography, two counts of importing child pornography and two counts of promoting a minor in an obscene performance.

He was released on a $50,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Danielson Superior Court on Oct. 18.