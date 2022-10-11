ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Port Huron will put sale of Municipal Office Center to a vote of residents

Port Huron’s seven-story riverfront city hall might have a future as a condo complex featuring a rooftop restaurant and other amenities if local developer Larry Jones is able to purchase the building. One of the hitches: City-owned property that fronts the water cannot be sold or otherwise conveyed to...
PORT HURON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Macomb man killed in crash that split Corvette in half

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Macomb Township man died Tuesday afternoon crashing a Chevrolet Corvette into a utility pole in Ray Township. The Macomb County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 34-year-old Daniel Evola. When first responders got to Evola, after the crash on Romeo Plank and 26...
whmi.com

Road Commission: Residents Should Shake Their Mailboxes

Residents who have mailboxes on a post adjacent to the road are asked to shake their mailboxes. The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) asks residents with this type of mailbox to prepare for the winter season, by shaking their mailboxes this month. Over time, mailbox posts can rot or become loose.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
MICHIGAN STATE
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

AG Nessel Secures Conviction in Clergy Abuse Case

LANSING – A southeast Michigan priest has been convicted of criminal sexual conduct by a jury in Wayne County, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today. Joseph “Jack” Baker, 60, was convicted of Criminal Sexual Conduct First Degree – sexual penetration with a person under 13 in Detroit’s 3rd Judicial Circuit Court. Baker had been a pastor at St. Perpetua Parish in Waterford, MI since 2008. Prior to that, Baker was a pastor at St. Mary Parish in Wayne, associate pastor at Sacred Heart Parish in Dearborn, and associate pastor at St. Hugo of the Hills Parish in Bloomfield Hills.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

AG Nessel Announces Partnership with Michigan Humane to Prosecute Animal Abuse Cases

DETROIT – Today, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced a partnership with Michigan Humane to investigate and prosecute cases of animal abuse. Nessel was joined by Michigan Humane President and CEO Matt Pepper to detail the Department of Attorney General and Michigan Humane in Detroit working together to prosecute crimes against animals. Large-scale, multi-jurisdictional, well-organized fighting rings and similar operations require exceptional resources for investigation and prosecution and the Department will provide support and resources to Michigan Humane and its agents in pursuit of perpetrators.
MICHIGAN STATE

