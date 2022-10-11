Read full article on original website
eenews.net
Biden names WWII camp in Colo. as his first national monument
President Joe Biden created his first new national monument on Wednesday, granting federal protection to a historic site in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains that once served as a World War II Army camp, as well as the surrounding peaks in the Tenmile Range. The White House said the Forest Service...
eenews.net
Tribes split over new Colorado national monument
A Utah-based Native American tribe accused the Biden administration of failing to engage its leadership before establishing a new national monument in Colorado on part of its homelands, marking a sharp split with other tribal leaders who praised the site as a sign of new preservation efforts for native lands.
eenews.net
Biden hints at action on gas prices
President Joe Biden on Thursday hinted at an upcoming announcement on efforts to lower gas prices. “The price of gas is still too high, and we need to keep working to bring it down,” Biden said during a speech in Los Angeles. “I’ll have more to say about that next week.”
eenews.net
Why agencies buy less clean power under Biden than Trump
President Joe Biden is implementing some of the strongest renewable energy incentives in history, but federal procurement of clean power at many agencies has fallen since he took office. Sustainability scorecards released last week by the White House show that renewable energy purchases at EPA and the departments of Energy,...
eenews.net
How activists put the ‘climate emergency’ on the map
Nearly a decade ago, a political outsider helped catapult the idea of a “climate emergency” to the forefront of U.S. politics. Now her activism is on the brink of paying off. Margaret Klein Salamon, a clinical psychologist by training, became alarmed by climate change after Superstorm Sandy battered...
Steven Roberts: OPEC delivers Biden an unsurprising October surprise
October surprises are not really surprises anymore; they seem to happen so often during campaign seasons. And this year, only five days into the month, the first — but probably not the last — spasm of uncertainty disrupted the run-up to next month’s midterm elections. OPEC+, the cartel of oil-producing countries, announced it would slash production by 2 million barrels a day. Their goal is to raise prices — and profits — and rates responded immediately. As of this writing, the average retail price of...
eenews.net
Highway carbon rule an early test of SCOTUS climate ruling
A proposal by the Biden administration to require all states to track and reduce on-road vehicle greenhouse gas emissions is facing scrutiny — and likely legal challenges — from opponents. The draft rule from the Federal Highway Administration would task metropolitan planning organizations and the 26 states that...
eenews.net
GOP-aligned clean energy group tops $1M in boost to Murkowski
Clean energy advocacy group ClearPath Action Fund is launching a new $555,000 advertising campaign for Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s reelection bid. The new buy put the super PAC’s spending on behalf of the Alaska Republican above $1 million, the highest amount from the group for any candidate this election cycle. The group works to elect Republicans who are “clean energy champions,” according to its website.
eenews.net
Weak Florida planning law boosted Ian’s destructive power
Ten years ago, Fort Myers was a midsized Florida city with dreams of getting bigger, perhaps becoming the “Second City” of the eastern Gulf Coast, behind Tampa. Things were going fine until Hurricane Ian arrived last month, destroying tens of thousands of homes and businesses across Florida, with statewide property losses now estimated as high as $70 billion, according to the disaster analytics firm CoreLogic.
Eleanor Clift and Douglas Cohn: Hate the biggest motivator in this year's election
American politics have become so tribal that voting against the other side is more important than assessing the candidate on your side. Hate is the motivator, and people turn a blind eye on anything interfering with that motivation. Hate is a result of fear. Racial bigotry fosters fear of the increasing prevalence other races; religious adherents fear the influence of non-believers; elderly fear their way of life is slipping away; youth fear elderly leaders who hinder progress; the poor and underprivileged fear the rich and...
Byron York: Republicans and bias in polls: It's complicated
Republicans always believe the polls are slanted against them. That belief has sometimes caused them to misread big political races. In 2012, for example, a significant number of Republicans convinced themselves that GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney was actually going to defeat incumbent Democratic President Barack Obama. There was a lot of talk about “unskewing” the polls. Then Obama beat Romney handily. But there have also been some egregious examples of polling bias, or at least polling mistakes, in the years since Donald Trump entered...
Editorial: Board right to delay vote
The state Board of Education has done the right thing in delaying the vote on its proposed resolution to obstruct federal policy when it comes to transgender students. The proposal, drafted by board member Brendan Shea of London, Ohio, is strident and overly confident of its analysis of a complicated and, to many people, very uncomfortable, subject. It is inappropriate for the state board to attempt to instruct the 600-plus boards of education in Ohio that they don’t have to follow federal policy. Read more Blade editorials Mr. Shea wants to make Ohio a kind of sanctuary state. It was a dumb idea for the proponents of open borders and its a dumb idea for the opponents of accepting the legitimacy of choosing to identify as a different gender.
eenews.net
Southeast market set to shake up renewables in 12 states
An electricity market in the Southeast aimed at supporting renewables and lowering energy costs is set to launch next month, despite a pending lawsuit challenging the program and disagreement over how it would affect clean power. Proposed last year by some of the largest utilities in the South, the Southeast...
KTVZ News Channel 21
Bend, Sisters mayors among 25 pitching $123.5 million-a-year plan to tackle homelessness
An Oregon Mayors Association task force of 25 mayors, including the mayors of Bend and Sisters, submitted a letter Friday to Oregon’s three gubernatorial candidates and the Legislature, outlining a plan they said would successfully address the current statewide homelessness crisis. The post Bend, Sisters mayors among 25 pitching $123.5 million-a-year plan to tackle homelessness appeared first on KTVZ.
eenews.net
Judges may punt NEPA fight over nuclear fuel development
A federal appeals court Thursday appeared poised to toss out a National Environmental Policy Act challenge to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s approval of a project to develop a novel fuel for commercial nuclear power plants. During oral arguments, judges of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of...
eenews.net
Florida refuge gets reinforcements as it cleans up from Ian
Florida’s hurricane-battered J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge is an important step closer to a complete damage assessment and eventual rehabilitation with the emergency reopening of the severed Sanibel Causeway connecting island to mainland. A convoy of some 350 trucks, trailers and first-responder vehicles crawled Tuesday across...
eenews.net
Republicans search for the next Solyndra
Solyndra is having a political renaissance. Thanks to the federal cash pouring in to renewable energy projects, Washington’s climate and energy insiders are abuzz again over the failed energy startup that went bankrupt more than a decade ago. The solar panel company, which received more than $535 million in...
eenews.net
FEMA plan sparks fears of renewables slowdown
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is proposing stricter requirements for renewable installations to withstand natural disasters, prompting warnings from industry groups that say the plan is a severe threat to clean energy and growth of solar power. The FEMA proposal is under consideration as part of the latest model building...
eenews.net
Warren, Dems seek answers on crypto impact on Texas grid
Democrats led by Sen. Elizabeth Warren are probing how the cryptocurrency mining industry affects the main Texas grid, citing concerns about reliability and climate change. In a Wednesday letter, Warren and six other Democratic lawmakers asked the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) for data on the power used by crypto mining operations, the associated carbon dioxide emissions and the impact on electricity costs to Texans.
eenews.net
Meet the DOE official helping solve the nuclear waste impasse
Sam Brinton may have, by some measures, one of the the Department of Energy’s toughest jobs. In June, the nuclear energy guru became deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel and waste disposition. In other words, they’re in charge of helping the government find a place to store radioactive waste from nuclear power plants around the nation.
