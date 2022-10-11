This week, the Ohio Board of Education tabled a resolution by board member Brendan Shea that called for the state of Ohio to reject the expansion of Title IX protections to children in the LGBTQ+ community as proposed by the Biden Administration. This resolution is now in the executive committee, where board members will further discuss it. While listening to elected officials and public testimony throughout this process describe gender-affirming care as “indoctrination” and warning of chaos if children are allowed to show up as their authentic selves, I was both angry and shocked. My first thought was how this would have affected me as a queer Black girl desperately wanting to be seen and included as my authentic self.

OHIO STATE ・ 16 MINUTES AGO