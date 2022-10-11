Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
Microsoft takes the gloves off as it battles Sony for its Activision acquisition
Microsoft isn’t happy with Sony and the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority. The UK regulator signaled an in-depth review of Microsoft’s $68.7 billion deal to acquire Activision Blizzard last month, and the CMA has now published its full 76-page report (PDF) on its findings. The CMA says it has concerns that Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard deal could lessen competition in game consoles, subscriptions, and cloud gaming, but Microsoft thinks the regulator has simply been listening to Sony’s lawyers too much.
The Verge
A meeting in Google’s 3D chat booth felt like real life science fiction
It looked like I could grab the apple. Jason Lawrence, a Google researcher, was sitting across from me, holding the fruit in his hand. I could see it, it was red and shiny, and my brain was telling me it was right there. But Lawrence and the apple were actually in another room — they were just being projected in front of me through Google’s Project Starline.
The Verge
Why Meta’s CTO is bullish on VR
One mild sunny day last week, I made my first visit to Meta’s campus in Burlingame, CA, to experience the company’s latest big swing in its efforts to build a metaverse. The centerpiece of the day, as well as Tuesday morning’s keynote address at the Connect conference, is the Meta Quest Pro: a $1,499 standalone mixed reality headset, shipping October 25th, that the company hopes will spur a new wave of adoption by professionals and businesses.
The Verge
The best deals of Amazon’s fall Prime Day event
The Verge Guide to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, its second Prime Day event of 2022, is drawing to a close. That means it’s the last chance to take advantage of many of these deals. Our entire team is continuing to scour Amazon’s catalog high and low to find the best tech deals for you, including the great ones, and even some of the “hey, that ain’t bad” variety.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Verge
Here’s an early look at Android’s app archiving feature
While we’ve been waiting to hear more about Google’s upcoming tool that “archives” certain apps to help free up space on your device, @AssembleDebug has managed to activate the feature ahead of its release (via Android Police). Google first announced archiving earlier this year, claiming it...
The Verge
Valve’s latest Steam Deck update introduces longer custom boot animations
Valve released its latest Steam Deck beta update yesterday, which includes longer boot animations among the usual array of bug fixes and optimizations. Now, the maximum length of a boot sequence has been increased from 10 seconds to 30 seconds, opening up the possibility for users to create longer custom startups.
The Verge
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales launches on PC in November
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PC will be released on November 18th, Insomniac Games announced on Thursday. You can preorder the game now on Steam and the Epic Games Store for $49.99. Similar to Sony’s other PC ports, Miles Morales will have a number of PC-specific enhancements. Sony says...
The Verge
Fossil’s first Wear OS 3 watch is a wellness-focused Gen 6
Hot on the heels of the Pixel Watch, Fossil has announced it’s launching its first-ever Wear OS 3 watch — the Gen 6 Wellness Edition. It’ll also introduce a new Wellness mobile app for health and fitness tracking, but unfortunately, this watch doesn’t feature Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon W5 Plus platform. The Gen 6 Wellness Edition will retail for $299, and it’s available starting October 17th.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Classmate That Didn't Exist, "Purple Mommy," And 16 Other Creepy Childhood "Imaginary Friend" Stories
"My niece lived at my old childhood home and told me she had a 'friend' who asked why I went away. I asked who it was, and she described my old imaginary friend."
KIDS・
The Verge
How to use Low Power Mode on the Apple Watch
The Apple Watch has never been known for having long battery life. Case in point: Apple never budged from the 18-hour battery life estimate until it launched the Apple Watch Ultra. But with watchOS 9, the company has introduced a new Low Power Mode to help extend the time between charges.
The Verge
Warner Bros. Discovery is effectively killing Cartoon Network
Along with making Warner Bros. Discovery a less-diverse place overall, CEO David Zaslav’s latest bit of corporate restructuring is probably going to gut Cartoon Network and turn it into a shadow of its former self. For understandable reasons, Warner Bros. Discovery’s move to fire 82 employees and eliminate 43...
The Verge
Microsoft’s Adaptive Accessories finally have a release date
Microsoft has announced that its range of Adaptive Accessories will be available to purchase starting on October 25th in select markets. The Adaptive Accessories were first announced in May and are designed to address common issues that can prevent people from getting the most out of their PC, especially if they have difficulty using a traditional mouse and keyboard.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Verge
Smartwatches, not phones, are where the action is at this year
Phones have become boring. Each year brings an incremental, iterative update, but the general idea of what a phone is hasn’t changed in ages. Even folding phones, which were heralded as bringing excitement back to the scene, are settling into the same year-over-year processor and camera upgrade cadence that standard smartphones have been in for years.
The Verge
The best iOS lock screen widget is made by Google
Google announced widgets for the new iOS 16 lock screens last month when the OS left beta and went public, but they weren’t quite ready. Now, the company has just released the last of its promised widgets, including one extremely important shortcut: a Google Maps app search for nearby coffee shops. We can all stop searching for the most useful lock screen widget because this is it.
The Verge
Samsung’s One UI 5 is coming soon with some very iOS-like vibes
Samsung’s take on Android 13, called One UI 5, is ready to come out of public beta testing “in the coming weeks,” according to a company press release issued today. Highlights include a more personalized lock screen and new modes to filter out unwanted disruptions based on your activity. Sounds an awful lot like iOS 16, and you know what? That’s fine! These are all great features on iOS, and Samsung is smart enough to copy them.
The Verge
Sony’s new ZV-1F vlogging camera comes with a lower price but a lot fewer features
Sony has announced a new point-and-shoot camera centered on vlogging, and it is targeted at beginners with a low price point. The ZV-1F is an offshoot of its ZV-1 camera from 2020, but unlike that model, it’s not a twist on the long-running RX100 camera formula. Sony put a Zeiss-branded 20mm-equivalent f/2.0 prime lens in the new ZV-1F and paired it with a Type 1 (13.1mm x 9.8mm) 20-megapixel BSI CMOS sensor that can record 4K at up to 30 frames per second or 1080p up to 120fps for slow motion. The ZV-1F will run $499 in all black or white with a silver lens, and it’s due out in late October.
The Verge
Big Tech employees are TikToking on the job — and their bosses don’t always like it
A day in the life of a 20-something on TikTok who works in tech might look something like this: start the day with free breakfast and a latte. Immediately go out for a multihour lunch break. Return to the office and wander around the spacious, light-filled space, visiting the nap room or the Harry Potter-themed meeting space. “Finish up work.” Then head out at 5PM.
The Verge
Google now labels ads as ‘Sponsored’ in mobile search results
Google is changing how it formats search results on mobile, the company announced today. Paid results will now carry a larger “Sponsored” tag rather than the simple “Ad” tag they had before, and each website’s name is now listed at the top of each search result. The “size and shape” of each website’s favicons are also getting updated to make them easier to see. The new search results format is rolling out now on mobile, and Google says it plans to test a “similar experience” for desktop searches “soon.”
The Verge
SoundCloud takes a page out of MySpace’s playbook
SoundCloud is refreshing its creator suite and plans to launch new tools to let artists connect directly with their biggest fans. The company is betting that interactivity will set it apart both from giants like Spotify and Apple Music and other distribution services like TuneCore and DistroKid, as the market catering to DIY music artists gets more crowded.
The Verge
The best deals from Amazon’s October Prime Day you can still get
Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale has come and gone, or so we thought. There are still plenty of solid deals to check out. The roundup that follows is a collection of all the best discounts left standing following the supposed closing of the latest Prime Day event. Many of the deals we’ve highlighted are still matching their best Prime Day prices, while others have rebounded slightly from the discounts we saw over the past couple of days but are still worthy of consideration.
Comments / 0