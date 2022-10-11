Read full article on original website
In context: In the current generation of console wars, a lot is riding on Sony's and Xbox's subscription services, maybe even more than ever. This supposition is supported by both companies recently restructuring PlayStation Plus and Game Pass. A filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reinforces this notion.
Microsoft isn’t happy with Sony and the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority. The UK regulator signaled an in-depth review of Microsoft’s $68.7 billion deal to acquire Activision Blizzard last month, and the CMA has now published its full 76-page report (PDF) on its findings. The CMA says it has concerns that Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard deal could lessen competition in game consoles, subscriptions, and cloud gaming, but Microsoft thinks the regulator has simply been listening to Sony’s lawyers too much.
Does shifting 100s GB of game asset decompression to the GPU make sense? We will see with the introduction of DirectStorage 1.1 featuring GDeflate GPU Decompression.
Microsoft is still hard at work making sure that its Activision Blizzard acquisition goes through, with international regulatory agencies combing through the company’s finances. Because of this, new details about Microsoft and Xbox’s programs have been found and they point to some success with the Game Pass services.
We’re fast approaching the two-year anniversaries of the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S. Thanks to stock issues and scalpers, for some of us, it probably feels like significantly less time has passed since those fateful releases - Sony’s new-gen console in particular is still notoriously hard to come by at the recommended retail price.
The app has been available on PS5 for a year. It seems like Microsoft just can't stop confirming Xbox partnerships this week. On Tuesday, Xbox Cloud Gaming support for and was announced. Now, Microsoft has linked up with Apple to finally offer an Apple Music app on Xbox consoles. As...
Amazon Prime Day gaming sales are underway, and we're bringing you all the biggest savings across PS5, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch right here.
One of the biggest PlayStation franchises is now coming to Steam Deck. Over the last few years, PlayStation has been trying to expand its offerings for quite some time now by pushing titles to the PC. Many of these are older games that have already gotten the majority of their sales on PlayStation and been on the market for several years. This strategy allows PlayStation to release the game again and use all of the good word of mouth from the console release to lure in a new audience on PC. It's particularly smart when the game has an upcoming sequel so it can push the PC players to buy a PlayStation to find out what happens next in that particular story.
It’s been a long time since Microsoft updated its Surface Studio line of all-in-one PCs. While rumors had suggested a Surface Studio 3 was on the way, Microsoft is debuting its Surface Studio 2 Plus today instead — an upgrade on the Surface Studio 2 that launched four years ago. It includes some important upgrades on the inside, but the exterior is practically the same, and it all starts at an eye-watering $4,299.
One mild sunny day last week, I made my first visit to Meta’s campus in Burlingame, CA, to experience the company’s latest big swing in its efforts to build a metaverse. The centerpiece of the day, as well as Tuesday morning’s keynote address at the Connect conference, is the Meta Quest Pro: a $1,499 standalone mixed reality headset, shipping October 25th, that the company hopes will spur a new wave of adoption by professionals and businesses.
The first day of Meta Connect 2022 got off to a rousing start. The first thing that Meta did was unveil a brand-new headset that will cost you $1500 but will offer you the most potent and baddest hardware that has ever been strapped to a person’s eyeholes. At the same time, Iron Man VR gave up its status as a PSVR unique title and will be available on Meta Quest 2 on November 3.
PlayStation Plus is about to lose one of its best horror games from PlayStation 4 just before Halloween arrives. When Sony revamped PS Plus earlier in 2022, it added an expansive library of titles from PS5, PS4, and other PlayStation platforms for subscribers to play. Much like Xbox Game Pass, though, these games don't stay in the PS Plus library forever, which means that titles end up departing from the service every now and then. And as of this time next week, one of the most seasonally appropriate games on PS Plus will no longer be available.
Members of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are granted a variety of special free Perks to enhance their online experience. So, we have cataloged every Perk currently available and where you can get them.
Anything could happen, but the company's expansive plans may just be standard hype building.
Microsoft has announced that its range of Adaptive Accessories will be available to purchase starting on October 25th in select markets. The Adaptive Accessories were first announced in May and are designed to address common issues that can prevent people from getting the most out of their PC, especially if they have difficulty using a traditional mouse and keyboard.
The Meta Quest Pro has finally been unveiled, and it’s more than just the latest VR headset from the industry’s biggest champion. It’s really a brand new category for mixed reality headsets, and offers a preview of what companies like Apple will likely release. Contents. Apple’s mixed...
A year after changing its name to create a metaverse, Meta on Tuesday introduced a new model of its virtual reality headset that is designed specifically for working people. Several new capabilities in the $1,500 Meta Quest Pro are designed to enhance users' perception of actually being in the presence of other people.
Microsoft is refreshing its Surface Laptop lineup today with new Surface Laptop 5 models. While the company has offered AMD and Intel chip options for the Surface in the past, this year’s models are pure Intel with the addition of Thunderbolt 4 support. Microsoft hasn’t fully explained why it’s...
