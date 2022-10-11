ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Verge

Microsoft takes the gloves off as it battles Sony for its Activision acquisition

Microsoft isn’t happy with Sony and the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority. The UK regulator signaled an in-depth review of Microsoft’s $68.7 billion deal to acquire Activision Blizzard last month, and the CMA has now published its full 76-page report (PDF) on its findings. The CMA says it has concerns that Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard deal could lessen competition in game consoles, subscriptions, and cloud gaming, but Microsoft thinks the regulator has simply been listening to Sony’s lawyers too much.
Satya Nadella
GAMINGbible

New Xbox console already being teased by Microsoft

We’re fast approaching the two-year anniversaries of the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S. Thanks to stock issues and scalpers, for some of us, it probably feels like significantly less time has passed since those fateful releases - Sony’s new-gen console in particular is still notoriously hard to come by at the recommended retail price.
Engadget

Apple Music finally arrives on Xbox consoles

The app has been available on PS5 for a year. It seems like Microsoft just can't stop confirming Xbox partnerships this week. On Tuesday, Xbox Cloud Gaming support for and was announced. Now, Microsoft has linked up with Apple to finally offer an Apple Music app on Xbox consoles. As...
ComicBook

Steam Deck Verifies Major PlayStation PC Game

One of the biggest PlayStation franchises is now coming to Steam Deck. Over the last few years, PlayStation has been trying to expand its offerings for quite some time now by pushing titles to the PC. Many of these are older games that have already gotten the majority of their sales on PlayStation and been on the market for several years. This strategy allows PlayStation to release the game again and use all of the good word of mouth from the console release to lure in a new audience on PC. It's particularly smart when the game has an upcoming sequel so it can push the PC players to buy a PlayStation to find out what happens next in that particular story.
The Verge

Microsoft’s Surface Studio 2 Plus ships with an RTX 3060 for $4,299

It’s been a long time since Microsoft updated its Surface Studio line of all-in-one PCs. While rumors had suggested a Surface Studio 3 was on the way, Microsoft is debuting its Surface Studio 2 Plus today instead — an upgrade on the Surface Studio 2 that launched four years ago. It includes some important upgrades on the inside, but the exterior is practically the same, and it all starts at an eye-watering $4,299.
The Verge

Why Meta’s CTO is bullish on VR

One mild sunny day last week, I made my first visit to Meta’s campus in Burlingame, CA, to experience the company’s latest big swing in its efforts to build a metaverse. The centerpiece of the day, as well as Tuesday morning’s keynote address at the Connect conference, is the Meta Quest Pro: a $1,499 standalone mixed reality headset, shipping October 25th, that the company hopes will spur a new wave of adoption by professionals and businesses.
HappyGamer

Creators Of Resident Evil 4 VR And Iron Man VR Have Been Acquired By Meta

The first day of Meta Connect 2022 got off to a rousing start. The first thing that Meta did was unveil a brand-new headset that will cost you $1500 but will offer you the most potent and baddest hardware that has ever been strapped to a person’s eyeholes. At the same time, Iron Man VR gave up its status as a PSVR unique title and will be available on Meta Quest 2 on November 3.
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Losing Popular PS4 Horror Game Just Before Halloween

PlayStation Plus is about to lose one of its best horror games from PlayStation 4 just before Halloween arrives. When Sony revamped PS Plus earlier in 2022, it added an expansive library of titles from PS5, PS4, and other PlayStation platforms for subscribers to play. Much like Xbox Game Pass, though, these games don't stay in the PS Plus library forever, which means that titles end up departing from the service every now and then. And as of this time next week, one of the most seasonally appropriate games on PS Plus will no longer be available.
The Verge

Microsoft’s Adaptive Accessories finally have a release date

Microsoft has announced that its range of Adaptive Accessories will be available to purchase starting on October 25th in select markets. The Adaptive Accessories were first announced in May and are designed to address common issues that can prevent people from getting the most out of their PC, especially if they have difficulty using a traditional mouse and keyboard.
The Verge

The Surface Laptop 5 arrives with Thunderbolt 4 but no AMD options

Microsoft is refreshing its Surface Laptop lineup today with new Surface Laptop 5 models. While the company has offered AMD and Intel chip options for the Surface in the past, this year’s models are pure Intel with the addition of Thunderbolt 4 support. Microsoft hasn’t fully explained why it’s...
