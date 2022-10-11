Read full article on original website
Dune: Part Two is arriving earlier than expected
Though it’s not yet clear how Marvel’s recent release date reshuffling will impact that studio’s sprawling cinematic franchise, Warner Bros. is taking advantage of Blade being put on hold by bumping up the debut for its upcoming Dune: Part Two from director Denis Villeneuve. IGN reports that...
I want to skip out on the Disney Plus Skip Intro button
Disney Plus, I hate your damn Skip Intro feature, and I wish I could stop its annoying, bright, immersion-breaking icon from popping up at the start of every show. It’s assaulting my eyes every week when I sit down to watch Andor, and I wish there was a way of disabling it. Please, and thank you.
Warner Bros. Discovery is effectively killing Cartoon Network
Along with making Warner Bros. Discovery a less-diverse place overall, CEO David Zaslav’s latest bit of corporate restructuring is probably going to gut Cartoon Network and turn it into a shadow of its former self. For understandable reasons, Warner Bros. Discovery’s move to fire 82 employees and eliminate 43...
The Verge’s favorite spooky Halloween entertainment
It’s October, which means that all the Halloween lawn and store decorations are out, as are all the holiday TV specials, horror movies, and terrifying games. Which to choose for a really good scare?. We asked The Verge staff members to tell us about their favorite ways to generate...
