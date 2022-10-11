Two Dallas police officers are hospitalized following a car chase, crash

DALLAS (1080 KRLD)- Two Dallas police officers have been taken to the hospital after a chase and crash.

Police say just before 11 Tuesday morning the officers were chasing a stolen car that had been involved in a robbery. During the chase, the squad car was involved in an accident with another car along South Buckner Boulevard.

The person in the car and the officers were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The chase ended at Scyene Road and St. Augustine Drive with two suspects in custody.

One of the suspects was hurt and treated at the scene.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram