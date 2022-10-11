Read full article on original website
chapelboro.com
Just Salad Closes Chapel Hill Location After 2 Years
A salad and wrap business in Chapel Hill has closed its doors for good. Just Salad, a chain restaurant located in Village Plaza at 111 South Elliott Road, features a sign posted on its door saying the location is permanently closed. While the official Just Salad website marks the Chapel Hill location as open, the Google business profile for the specialty salad shop confirms it is closed.
WRAL
Victims in Raleigh's Hedingham shooting remembered for love, smiles, dog walks, big plans
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department on Friday released the names of five people who were killed and two who were injured in a shooting in an east Raleigh community. Chief of Police Estella Patterson said a 15-year-old opened fire in the streets of the Hedingham neighborhood and...
Raleigh Gunman Killed ‘Dedicated’ Mom-of-Three as She Jogged Along River Trail
It has been less than 24 hours since Susan Karnatz was fatally shot by a teenage gunman in Raleigh, North Carolina, and her grieving father still can’t seem to believe his daughter is gone.“She’s a dedicated runner, a marathoner, an ultra-marathoner,” David Butler told The Daily Beast on Friday morning, referring to Karnatz, 49, in the present tense. “She has run the Boston Marathon several times, and several other marathons around the country. She loves to run along that Neuse River trail, which is where she was when she was attacked.”Karnatz was a school psychologist by training, although she hadn’t...
At sunrise, a familiar Raleigh neighborhood wakes to a tragedy
”I know exactly where he was killing people.... My dog knows dogs on that trail. There’s dads every quarter mile. But, well, if there’s a kid with a gun, he’s got a killing field.”
Black Magnolia Southern Patisserie is open for business in Revolution Mill
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — We have an update to a FOX8 Foodie story we first brought you in 2020! That year a local baker, Venee Palowski, won a National General Mills recipe contest with her Bourbon Banoffee Pecan Rolls. That win helped her launch her own bakery. Black Magnolia Southern Patisserie Opened late this summer at […]
This Is The Best Korean Restaurant In North Carolina
Cheapism found the best Korean restaurants around the country, including this popular spot in North Carolina.
WRAL
What does a rattlesnake corn dog taste like?
WRAL lifestyle editor Kathy Hanrahan got the story behind the rattlesnake corn dog, served at the Pioneer Wagon at the North Carolina State Fair. WRAL lifestyle editor Kathy Hanrahan got the story behind the rattlesnake corn dog, served at the Pioneer Wagon at the North Carolina State Fair.
Raleigh’s next rooftop restaurant promises Roman pizza with a skyline view
The Triangle gets more square pizza, but this one comes with an unmatched view.
WRAL
Stunned families mourn, celebrate victims shot in east Raleigh neighborhood
The victims were of different races and ranged in age from 16 to their late 50s. They were: an off-duty Raleigh police officer, Gabriel Torres, 29, who was on his way to work when he was shot, and James Roger Thompson, 16, a junior at Knightdale High School; Mary Marshall, 34; Nicole Conners, 52, and Susan Karnatz, 49.
The 'Greatest Homecoming on Earth' is Oct. 29 and Greensboro businesses are getting ready
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Regardless of where your loyalty lies, we can't deny the impact North Carolina A&T has when it comes to homecoming celebrations. Aside from bringing loads of fun and pride to the city...the "Greatest Homecoming on Earth" -- also referred to as "GHOE" brings in the dollars too.
WRAL
Hedingham comes together for meal, reassurance after mass shooting
As the sun set, a church truck arrived to pass out bagged meals and allow neighbors a place to come together to remember, mourn and celebrate the lives lost Thursday to a mass shooting. As the sun set, a church truck arrived to pass out bagged meals and allow neighbors...
Photos: Multiple people shot and five killed in Raleigh. Suspect in custody.
The situation continues to unfold.
cbs17
Chills & thrills coming to a Raleigh car wash
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Get ready for some chills and thrills all while getting a car wash. Just in time for Halloween, a haunted car wash is returning to Raleigh. This is happening at the Splash Car Wash on Ten Ten Road and Highway 401 from October 28th through the 31st from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
cbs17
16-year-old mass shooting victim was junior at Knightdale High, principal says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — James Thompson, a 16-year-old killed in a mass shooting in northeast Raleigh has been identified as a student of Knightdale High School. In a Friday morning statement, Principal Keith Richardson said Thompson was killed in the “tragic shooting on the Neuse River Greenway.”. “This...
Durham Community Says Goodbye to Murdered 'Violence Interrupter'
Reshaun Cates took one life, but he saved so many more. Cates, in 2009, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for a home invasion robbery two years before that left Eva Jacobs, a Cedar Grove woman, mortally injured with multiple gunshot wounds. Cates, after serving nearly 16 years in prison, was...
Raleigh News & Observer
Single family residence sells in Raleigh for $3.6 million
The property located in the 1600 block of Hunting Ridge Road in Raleigh was sold on Sept. 17, 2022. The $3,578,000 purchase price works out to $540 per square foot. The house built in 2021 has an interior space of 6,627 square feet. The house sits on a 0.7-acre lot.
Major update expected on Greensboro teen’s 5-year battle with amnesia
Wednesday marks 5 years since everything changed for Caitlin Little, then a precocious athlete at Southeast Guilford High School.
newsoforange.com
‘Net-zero’ neighborhood to be first in Orange Co.
On paper, it looks like something from in the future. But to Jodi Bakst, the driving force behind a potential ‘net-zero’ neighborhood in Orange County, the development should be something North Carolinians see more frequently, and in present times. Bakst, who is owner of Real Estate Experts and...
Photos: Historic images from the 1939 Duke-Carolina rivalry game
See historic images from the overflow crowd at Duke
It’s time for NC to honor a Black soldier murdered for resisting segregation
He didn’t want to go to the back of the bus. | Opinion
