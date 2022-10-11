ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towson, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
baltimoreravens.com

Press Release: Ravens High School Coach of the Week

Eric Woodson, varsity head football coach of the Atholton Raiders (Columbia, MD), has been named the Ravens High School Coach of the Week. Now in its 26th year of existence, Woodson is the sixth recipient of the award in 2022. Last Friday (10/7), the Raiders defeated the previously unbeaten River...
COLUMBIA, MD
High School Soccer PRO

Bel Air, October 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The McDonogh School soccer team will have a game with The John Carroll School on October 14, 2022, 13:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
BEL AIR, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Towson, MD
College Sports
Towson, MD
Sports
City
Towson, MD
Local
Maryland College Sports
Towson, MD
Basketball
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Basketball
Baltimore Times

BALTIMORE IS LIVE WITH ENTERTAINMENT FOR YOUR PLEASURE

I hope that everything is going well on your end. It is just so much going on this month; I really do not know where to start. First, we are going to mention an upcoming show that will be held at the American Legion #122, located at 3324 Painters Mill Rd. in Owings Mills, Maryland. Sharon Alfred-Cuffie will be there with her band called The Nu Band featuring Obasi. Also, the New World Outreach Jazz Orchestra will be there on Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 8 p.m. until midnight.
BALTIMORE, MD
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Columbia, MD

Located southwest of Baltimore and northeast of Washington, D.C., Columbia is Howard county's planned community in the heart of Maryland. This census-designated place ranks fifth in the Best Cities to Raise a Family in America and is one of the Baltimore–Washington metropolitan areas' biggest communities. You'll find a wide...
COLUMBIA, MD
CBS Baltimore

'Not what this university will accept': Morgan State president condemns homecoming shooting with letter to community

BALTIMORE -- On homecoming night, shots were fired on the campus of Morgan State University.A 20-year-old - not a student at the school - was injured Saturday night at a non-sanctioned homecoming party outside the university's Student Center.Police responded and had a perimeter blocked by crime scene tape.It was the second year in a row that homecoming at Morgan State University was marred by a shooting. An 18-year-old student was injured in a shooting on campus in 2021.Morgan State President David K. Wilson wrote a stern letter to students, faculty, and those in the university's community, saying those actions are...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Towson Tigers#Towson University#Hockey#Johnny Unitas Stadium#Food Beverage 1
Foodie Traveler

Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in Baltimore, Maryland

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The donut flavors served are tremendous, and they have delicious and light vegan donuts. Their donuts are freshly made daily, and they have varying tastes, some light and others very sweet, so there’s a good variety. As you walk into this spot, you know you have entered a donut heaven. Additionally, the staff is friendly, and they assist guests by making suggestions.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Aquarium’s roof repairs are nearly complete; CEO John Racanelli receives the William Donald Schaefer Visionary Tourism Award

After seven months of construction, repair work on the National Aquarium’s glass pyramid roof is nearly complete and its Upland Tropical Rain Forest is weeks away from reopening. Contractors this summer finished replacing 684 glass panes in the rooftop pyramid, which encloses the rain forest exhibit below, and took...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Baltimore ranked among nation’s worst cities to drive in

BALTIMORE, MD—Baltimore has been named on of the worst cities for drivers, according to a new report from WalletHub. With Americans losing an average of $564 per year in wasted time due to traffic congestion, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Cities to Drive in.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
spinsheet.com

Six Things To Do (at Least Once) in Annapolis

Whether you are visiting from out of town, out of state, or out of the country, and especially if you are visiting for the sailboat show, don't miss out on these six cool things to do right in the heart of Annapolis. Walk the U.S. Naval Academy (USNA): Find the...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
talbotspy.org

The Journey Begins on a Mid-Shore Flagship Hospital

Last night a bit of Mid-Shore healthcare history was made. At a joint session of the councils of Easton and Talbot County, Shore Regional Health CEO Ken Kozel outlined the first major step in the creation of a flagship regional hospital for the five counties of the Mid-Shore of Maryland.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
WBOC

The Future Of The Chesapeake Bay Decided

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A hearing today decided whether to extend the 2025 bay clean-up or not. The 2025 cleanup deadline has been in place since 2010. The request, by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF), to extend that was a possibility. But, it did not happen. The hearing included governors from...
WASHINGTON, DC
wypr.org

Heather Mizeur, Democrat for MD's 1st District Congressional seat

Today, it’s another installment in our series of Conversations with the Candidates: 2022. Tom's guest is Heather Mizeur. She is the Democratic candidate for Congress in the First District, which encompasses the Eastern Shore of Maryland, as well as parts of Baltimore, Harford, and Carroll counties. The seat is currently held by Andy Harris, the lone Republican in Maryland's Congressional delegation.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy