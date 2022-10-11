Read full article on original website
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in Baltimore, MarylandFoodie TravelerBaltimore, MD
This Day in History: October 10William Saint ValAnnapolis, MD
This College was Abandoned and Left to Decay in the Middle of this Maryland NeighborhoodTravel MavenEllicott City, MD
The Most Dangerous Cities in AmericaTerry MansfieldBaltimore, MD
baltimoreravens.com
Press Release: Ravens High School Coach of the Week
Eric Woodson, varsity head football coach of the Atholton Raiders (Columbia, MD), has been named the Ravens High School Coach of the Week. Now in its 26th year of existence, Woodson is the sixth recipient of the award in 2022. Last Friday (10/7), the Raiders defeated the previously unbeaten River...
Bel Air, October 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The McDonogh School soccer team will have a game with The John Carroll School on October 14, 2022, 13:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Wbaltv.com
'It's about half the length of a football field': Deb running in Baltimore .05K for good cause
With all the focus on the big races at Saturday's Baltimore Running Festival, there's one that doesn't require the same level of training. After running in the 10K race last year, WBAL-TV 11's Deborah Weiner decided to take a bit of a slower place this year -- with the .05K.
Coaches, athletic director ‘out’ after fight at high school football game in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Public Schools said one of its athletic directors was gone and two coaches soon would be after their involvement in a fight at a football game. The fight took place at Gaithersburg High School on Sept. 16 when Gaithersburg hosted Northwest High School. Because of the […]
98online.com
WBAL Radio & 98 Rock honor Jim Russ with ‘Jim Russ Traffic Center’
Today, 98 Rock, WBAL NewsRadio and WBAL-TV honored our late friend Jim Russ by naming the traffic reporter studio after him. Watch as we dedicated the “Jim Russ Traffic Center” with family and friends here at the studio. Russ had a 35-year career in radio in Washington and...
Baltimore Times
BALTIMORE IS LIVE WITH ENTERTAINMENT FOR YOUR PLEASURE
I hope that everything is going well on your end. It is just so much going on this month; I really do not know where to start. First, we are going to mention an upcoming show that will be held at the American Legion #122, located at 3324 Painters Mill Rd. in Owings Mills, Maryland. Sharon Alfred-Cuffie will be there with her band called The Nu Band featuring Obasi. Also, the New World Outreach Jazz Orchestra will be there on Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 8 p.m. until midnight.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Columbia, MD
Located southwest of Baltimore and northeast of Washington, D.C., Columbia is Howard county's planned community in the heart of Maryland. This census-designated place ranks fifth in the Best Cities to Raise a Family in America and is one of the Baltimore–Washington metropolitan areas' biggest communities. You'll find a wide...
'Not what this university will accept': Morgan State president condemns homecoming shooting with letter to community
BALTIMORE -- On homecoming night, shots were fired on the campus of Morgan State University.A 20-year-old - not a student at the school - was injured Saturday night at a non-sanctioned homecoming party outside the university's Student Center.Police responded and had a perimeter blocked by crime scene tape.It was the second year in a row that homecoming at Morgan State University was marred by a shooting. An 18-year-old student was injured in a shooting on campus in 2021.Morgan State President David K. Wilson wrote a stern letter to students, faculty, and those in the university's community, saying those actions are...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland school systems deciding the future of snow days for students
Taking a snow day off from school is a dream for most students, but thanks to virtual learning made popular during the coronavirus pandemic, at least some of those days may not be as fun after all. The first day of winter is more than two months away, but it...
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in Baltimore, Maryland
This list is based on prior customer reviews. The donut flavors served are tremendous, and they have delicious and light vegan donuts. Their donuts are freshly made daily, and they have varying tastes, some light and others very sweet, so there’s a good variety. As you walk into this spot, you know you have entered a donut heaven. Additionally, the staff is friendly, and they assist guests by making suggestions.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Aquarium’s roof repairs are nearly complete; CEO John Racanelli receives the William Donald Schaefer Visionary Tourism Award
After seven months of construction, repair work on the National Aquarium’s glass pyramid roof is nearly complete and its Upland Tropical Rain Forest is weeks away from reopening. Contractors this summer finished replacing 684 glass panes in the rooftop pyramid, which encloses the rain forest exhibit below, and took...
Nottingham MD
Baltimore ranked among nation’s worst cities to drive in
BALTIMORE, MD—Baltimore has been named on of the worst cities for drivers, according to a new report from WalletHub. With Americans losing an average of $564 per year in wasted time due to traffic congestion, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Cities to Drive in.
2 people injured in Towson car crash
The Baltimore County Police Crash Team are investigating a two-vehicle accident that sent two people to the hospital Tuesday night.
spinsheet.com
Six Things To Do (at Least Once) in Annapolis
Whether you are visiting from out of town, out of state, or out of the country, and especially if you are visiting for the sailboat show, don't miss out on these six cool things to do right in the heart of Annapolis. Walk the U.S. Naval Academy (USNA): Find the...
Wbaltv.com
Iconic, big flamingo that once hung over Café Hon needs new home
The big flamingo that was an icon at Café Hon for about two decades needs a new home. The popular 30-foot pink flamingo used to hang right over the Hampden restaurant, but it was orphaned with nowhere to go after the restaurant closed in April. "It was really an...
talbotspy.org
The Journey Begins on a Mid-Shore Flagship Hospital
Last night a bit of Mid-Shore healthcare history was made. At a joint session of the councils of Easton and Talbot County, Shore Regional Health CEO Ken Kozel outlined the first major step in the creation of a flagship regional hospital for the five counties of the Mid-Shore of Maryland.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County Police seeking cell phone video in killing of high school football player
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — Its been six weeks since a high school football player was gunned down after his game in Baltimore County, and no arrests have been made. Baltimore County Police are asking for the community's help in solving the shooting from last month. The homicide happened on...
WBOC
The Future Of The Chesapeake Bay Decided
WASHINGTON, D.C. - A hearing today decided whether to extend the 2025 bay clean-up or not. The 2025 cleanup deadline has been in place since 2010. The request, by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF), to extend that was a possibility. But, it did not happen. The hearing included governors from...
Did you feel it? Small earthquake reported in Carroll County
The United State Geological Survey reported a magnitude 2.0 earthquake around midnight Wednesday. The agency reports the epicenter in the Sykesville area of Carroll County.
wypr.org
Heather Mizeur, Democrat for MD's 1st District Congressional seat
Today, it’s another installment in our series of Conversations with the Candidates: 2022. Tom's guest is Heather Mizeur. She is the Democratic candidate for Congress in the First District, which encompasses the Eastern Shore of Maryland, as well as parts of Baltimore, Harford, and Carroll counties. The seat is currently held by Andy Harris, the lone Republican in Maryland's Congressional delegation.
