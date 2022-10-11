Bret Bielema has become something of a streak-snapper since taking the helm at Illinois last season. The Illini earned their first win at Penn State since 2010 last year in a nine-overtime thriller. This season, Illinois snapped an eight-game skid to Iowa and notched its first win at Wisconsin since 2002. Now, No. 24 Illinois will attempt to defend a streak on behalf of their coach, who has an unblemished 8-0 career record against Minnesota dating to his time as the coach of the Badgers. “Very fortunate to get out of there with a win last year,” Bielema said. “I think overall they’re actually a better football team, probably.”

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO