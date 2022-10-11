ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fran McCaffery shares change he wants to see from Kris Murray in 2022-23 season

With Keegan Murray now in the NBA, twin brother Kris Murray is expected to take on a bigger role for Iowa basketball in 2022-23. At Tuesday’s Big Ten Media Days, Hawkeyes coach Fran McCaffery noted a change he wants to see from Murray this season. McCaffery wants Murray to focus on being more aggressive with the ball.
Iowa Women’s Basketball: Head coach Lisa Bluder embracing high expectations

Coming off of a 24-8 season which saw the Iowa Hawkeyes Women’s Basketball team win the Big Ten regular season title and the Big Ten conference championship there is plenty of reason for the expectations to be high heading into the 2022-23 women’s college basketball season. The Hawkeyes are entering this year as one of, if not the favorite, to win the Big Ten again as they return superstar guard Caitlin Clark and experience. Twelve members of the roster have collegiate experience and that will bode well for Iowa. Today, at Big Ten Media Day gearing up for basketball season, Iowa’s head...
Gopher Gridiron Radio 10.13.22

Luke and Ryan return to preview the Gophers trip to Champaign to take on the #24 Illinois Fighting Illini. 100 pennies gets one month of GopherIllustrated VIP access. What are you waiting for?. No coupon code needed, just select the MONTHLY option at checkout. Learn more here!. With a GopherIllustrated...
No. 24 Illini welcome Minnesota for pivotal Big Ten tilt

Bret Bielema has become something of a streak-snapper since taking the helm at Illinois last season. The Illini earned their first win at Penn State since 2010 last year in a nine-overtime thriller. This season, Illinois snapped an eight-game skid to Iowa and notched its first win at Wisconsin since 2002. Now, No. 24 Illinois will attempt to defend a streak on behalf of their coach, who has an unblemished 8-0 career record against Minnesota dating to his time as the coach of the Badgers. “Very fortunate to get out of there with a win last year,” Bielema said. “I think overall they’re actually a better football team, probably.”
