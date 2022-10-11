Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Family of Indiana Basketball Steals Show at Hoosier Hysteria 2022
Nothing is more important than family, not even Indiana basketball. Check out two sweet videos of guard Tamar Bates and his baby girl Leilani and assistant coach Kenya Hunter dancing with his daughter Kendall at Hoosier Hysteria 2022.
Indiana, Kentucky Basketball Series Continues to Gain Momentum
Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson wants to renew an annual series with Kentucky and John Calipari, and recent reports show that could be coming soon.
PHOTO GALLERY: Pictures From Tuesday's Big Ten Basketball Media Day in Minneapolis
Players and coaches from seven conference programs spoke to members of the media during Big Ten Basketball Media Days on Tuesday at the Target Center.
Fran McCaffery shares change he wants to see from Kris Murray in 2022-23 season
With Keegan Murray now in the NBA, twin brother Kris Murray is expected to take on a bigger role for Iowa basketball in 2022-23. At Tuesday’s Big Ten Media Days, Hawkeyes coach Fran McCaffery noted a change he wants to see from Murray this season. McCaffery wants Murray to focus on being more aggressive with the ball.
Hawks Talon win No. 1 pick in NBA 2K League draft
Hawks Talon GC received the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA 2K League Draft via a lottery on
Iowa Women’s Basketball: Head coach Lisa Bluder embracing high expectations
Coming off of a 24-8 season which saw the Iowa Hawkeyes Women’s Basketball team win the Big Ten regular season title and the Big Ten conference championship there is plenty of reason for the expectations to be high heading into the 2022-23 women’s college basketball season. The Hawkeyes are entering this year as one of, if not the favorite, to win the Big Ten again as they return superstar guard Caitlin Clark and experience. Twelve members of the roster have collegiate experience and that will bode well for Iowa. Today, at Big Ten Media Day gearing up for basketball season, Iowa’s head...
Indiana basketball scheduling reflects Mike Woodson's aggressive philosophy: Don't hide.
Mike Woodson said as soon as he felt his team was ready to swing a heavy bat, he’d hand the Hoosiers one. The 2022-23 schedule backs that up.
Coach TV: Tom Allen previews Maryland, talks Indiana offensive line changes
Watch and listen to what Indiana head coach Tom Allen said Thursday ahead of Indiana's game this Saturday against Maryland. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington.
Gopher Gridiron Radio 10.13.22
Luke and Ryan return to preview the Gophers trip to Champaign to take on the #24 Illinois Fighting Illini. 100 pennies gets one month of GopherIllustrated VIP access. What are you waiting for?. No coupon code needed, just select the MONTHLY option at checkout. Learn more here!. With a GopherIllustrated...
No. 24 Illini welcome Minnesota for pivotal Big Ten tilt
Bret Bielema has become something of a streak-snapper since taking the helm at Illinois last season. The Illini earned their first win at Penn State since 2010 last year in a nine-overtime thriller. This season, Illinois snapped an eight-game skid to Iowa and notched its first win at Wisconsin since 2002. Now, No. 24 Illinois will attempt to defend a streak on behalf of their coach, who has an unblemished 8-0 career record against Minnesota dating to his time as the coach of the Badgers. “Very fortunate to get out of there with a win last year,” Bielema said. “I think overall they’re actually a better football team, probably.”
