Alexander Volkanovski Would Rather Face Charles Oliveira Over Islam Makhachev at UFC 280
Alexander Volkanovski will be the backup fighter for the UFC 280 main event and does have a preference as to who he would rather face. Rarely does a fighter in a backup position get a choice of who he or she is going to fight, but that doesn’t mean they can’t dream. UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will be serving as the backup to the UFC 280 main event. That bout will be between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev as they battle it out for the vacant lightweight belt. If for any reason, failed weight cut, injury, or illness, either cannot fight, Volkanovski will weigh in and be ready to go.
John Danaher Talks About Khabib Nurmagomedov Being ‘The Greatest Combat Athlete Of All Time’
One of the greatest grappling coaches, John Danaher is giving Khabib Nurmagomedov a huge compliment. Fans of the UFC know just how important it is to have great grappling skills in the sport of MMA. Some people just want to see hard hits and knockouts, but the real followers of the sport can appreciate the beauty of great grappling. One man who is known to be one of the best grappling coaches on the planet is John Danaher. He has taught some of the best fighters who hold the best ground games in the business. He is reflecting on who he believes is the best grappler of all time and it should not surprise fight fans that the man he is naming is a former UFC champion.
Khabib Nurmagomedov Gives His Prediction For UFC 280
Khabib Nurmagomedov is sure that his protege will be victorious at UFC 280. There is a lot riding on the UFC 280 main event. For Charles Oliveira, he must prove that he can first of all make the championship limit of 155 pounds and then secondly win. There has been a lot of hype surrounding Islam Makhachev in recent years. He has been methodically climbing the UFC lightweight rankings and now with ten wins in a row is at the doorstep of his first UFC championship.
Sean O’Malley Confident He’ll Beat Petr Yan at UFC 280: ‘It’s A Big Step Up In Competition For Him’
Sean O’Malley feels more confident than ever going into his fight with Petr Yan. O’Malley is set to face former interim UFC bantamweight champion Yan in what would be his toughest test to date. In July, he was last seen in action against top-ten-ranked contender Pedro Munhoz during the International Fight Week card of UFC 276. After a competitive start to the bout, an accidental eye poke from O’Malley would result in a no-contest.
Khabib Tells Tony Ferguson His ‘Time Is Up’ in Latest Interview; ‘He Keeps Fighting For Money’
UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov is readying his protege Islam Makhachev for the biggest fight of his career at UFC 280. Before cornering Makhachev in his world title main event on October 21st, the undefeated icon sat down with UFC Russia to talk about his own historic career including one of his biggest UFC rivals, Tony Ferguson. Despite the fact that Khabib and ‘El Cucuy’ never stepped inside the Octagon with one another, the two fighters have spent years targeting one another in interviews and social media.
Chris Weidman Wants To Inspire With His UFC Comeback Story
Former UFC champion Chris Weidman is not ready to hang up his MMA gloves just yet. It has been eighteen months since the last time Chris Weidman stepped foot in the UFC Octagon. Historically Weidman was a very active fighter but in his previous outing, he suffered a brutal injury that derailed his momentum and could have put his career in jeopardy. During his last bout against Uriah Hall, Weidman broke his leg in two while throwing a kick. Right away fans could see the severity of the injury, and the former champion has spent the last year and a half healing up.
Tyron Woodley Advises Nate Diaz To Come Fight Him For ‘A Few Millions’
Tyron Woodley is looking for the potential of a big payday against the Diaz brothers. There has been a trajectory of MMA fighters retiring and heading over to boxing. The transition has been growing more and more, and now seems almost commonplace that once a popular fighter leaves the UFC they will end up in the squared circle. This has worked well so far for Tyron Woodley.
Dana White is Ready to Bring Slap Fighting to Las Vegas
UFC boss Dana White and the promotion’s former CEO Lorenzo Fertitta are planning to bring Slap Fighting to Vegas. Schiaffo LLC, an entity managed by White and Fertitta is scheduled to meet with the NSAC to determine the jurisdiction of such an event. Other names listed as the LLC’s managers include current UFC CEO Lawrence Epstein and Craig Piligian, producer of the UFC’s long-running reality series The Ultimate Fighter.
Tito Ortiz Confirms Rematch With Chael Sonnen In February Will Be His Final Fight
Tito Ortiz said he will fight Chael Sonnen in MMA next year. “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” said it will be his retirement fight. For the last time in his legendary MMA career, Tito Ortiz will be making his way inside the cage. The former UFC light heavyweight champion has confirmed that he will be taking on his fellow MMA legend Chael Sonnen in an epic rematch. Ortiz previously said he will have his retirement fight before 2022 ends but he now declared it will be in February next year.
Daniel Cormier Reacts To Khabib Backing Islam Makhachev to Roll Over Charles Oliveira: ‘Khabib Understands The Dangers’
Daniel Cormier theorized that Khabib Nurmagomedov is aware of the danger in front of his protege, Islam Makhachev. Makhachev is set to take on the uncrowned lightweight champion and current top contender Charles Oliveira in the headlining bout of UFC 280 on Oct. 22 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Oliveira goes into the fight as an underdog despite having more championship experience.
Khabib Nurmagomedov Feels MMA Fighters Need Time To Mature And Islam Makhachev Is Now At His Peak
Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why he believes now is the right time for Islam Makhachev to become champion. There has not been a bigger advocate for Islam Makhacev over the course of his UFC than his teacher Khabib Nurmagomedov. These two men used to train together and have been on similar journeys since childhood. Now that Nurmagomedov is retired from fighting, he is focused on making those around him better. He has stepped into the shoes of his late father and become a coach to some of the most promising young athletes in the world of MMA today.
Luke Rockhold Expresses The Disrespect He Felt From Dana White During His UFC Career
Luke Rockhold is remembering some disrespect he felt from Dana White back when he was with the UFC. Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold has decided that it is time for him to walk away from the sport. Rockhold spent nine years in the UFC and worked his way up the rankings to ultimately win the middleweight title. During his time with the company, Rockhold rocketed to stardom and was one of the most popular fighters on the roster. The thing about the UFC is that when you are on top you are treated well, on the slide down that may not always be the case, at least it seemed that way to Rockhold.
(Video) Fighter Floors Opponent With Devastating Right Hand At MMA GP: Evolution
Another day, another vicious knockout. Cedric Severac’s last fight ended in rather severe fashion. The French fighter would pick up a finish at MMA GP: Evolution, where he knocked out opponent David Karp. Severac’s right hand would finally find a home in round 2, where he landed clean on...
Hasbulla Reveals ‘Deal to Fight’ in the UFC, Francis Ngannou Lays Down Playful Challenge
Viral internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov, affectionately known as ‘Mini Khabib’ revealed that he has signed a deal with the UFC. For those unfamiliar, Hasbulla is a social media star who rose to prominence during the worldwide shutdown of practically everything during the COVID-19 pandemic. Capturing the hearts of the MMA community, Hasbulla has appeared alongside UFC President Dana White and some of the biggest stars in the promotion.
Main Card And Pay-Per-View Price Revealed For Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva
With Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva quickly approaching, new details have emerged. ‘The Problem Child’ is scheduled to meet the former UFC Champion on Oct. 29, in Phoenix, Arizona. The headliner will be aired on Showtime pay-per-view with the event as a whole confirmed to have a $59.99 PPV price tag.
UFC Announces That Fans Will Be Able To Watch Events Through VR, Meta
The UFC is now introducing a whole new way to watch fights. A few weeks ago there was a strange aura surrounding the UFC event. Entering into fight week media members were informed that they would not be allowed into the event for the first time ever with the exception of mid-pandemic. There was no explanation given, but later the rumors began to run wild. Mackenzie Dern, who was headlining that event added fuel to the rumor fires by telling media that Facebook/Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had rented out the entire arena for himself.
T.J. Dillashaw On Fighting For The Title At 36: ‘If I’m In This Sport, I’m Gonna Be On Top’
T.J. Dillashaw wants to spend the rest of his UFC career as a champion. The 36-year-old is excited to face some of the best fighters in the bantamweight division once he becomes the champion once again. Some may say time is not on T.J. Dillashaw’s side but one thing undeniable...
Matt Riddle Refuses to Chastise Jon Jones For Past PED Usage; ‘I Failed Some Tests, Too’
Many consider Jon Jones to be the GOAT of mixed martial arts, though the former light heavyweight champion’s career has been undoubtedly tarnished by multiple failed tests for performance-enhancing drugs over the years. On two separate occasions, ‘Bones’ tested positive for PEDs. Once for clomiphene and letrozole and then...
Charles Oliveira ‘Always Ready’ For Khabib Nurmagomedov Return, Vows To ‘Shock The World’ At UFC 280
Charles Oliveira respects Khabib Nurmagomedov’s decision to stay retired but he’s always open for a fight. The Brazilian explained why even though he’s more experienced than Islam Makhachev, he’ll still shock the world. Charles Oliveira is facing a different opponent at UFC 280 in Islam Makhachev...
Alexander Volkanovski’s Wrestling Is Ready To Challenge ‘Monsters’ Oliveira And Makhachev Per Coach
Alexander Volkanovski is putting himself in a position to fill in for the lightweight title fight as a backup and he is ready. The UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is not going to let an amazing opportunity pass him by. He has the chance to move up in weight and weigh in as the backup for the lightweight title fight set for UFC 280 next weekend. Often times the UFC will bring in a backup fighter for big matchups just in case one cannot make weight or cannot fight for any other reason. However, it is very unusual for that backup fighter to be another UFC champion.
