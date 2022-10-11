ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, TN

Ghost Tour Takes You to the 10-Most Haunted Paranormal Hot Spots in This Tennessee City

Grab your camera, and get ready for a massive ghost tour led by real paranormal investigators. Based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee is a group called Shadow Chasers of Middle Tennessee. They are a paranormal investigation team with a passion for investigating all things that go "bump" in the night. According to Shadow Chaser's Facebook page, they are an experienced paranormal team that consists of both believers in the paranormal, and skeptics. This October they are hosting a massive haunted tour of Murfreesboro that takes you to the most haunted locations in the city.
MURFREESBORO, TN
dicksonpost.com

Clement Railroad Hotel Museum to honor Mark Collie at Legacy Event

The sixth annual Legacy Awards Celebration, established to honor the life and legacy of the late Tennessee Governor Frank G. Clement, will take place in-person at 100 Frank Clement Place in Dickson on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 5:30 p.m. The 2022 event will also be livestreamed on the Clement Hotel...
DICKSON, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! A Haunting Bike Tour of Cedars of Lebanon Saturday, October 15, 10:00am-2:00pm 328 Cedar Forest Rd, Lebanon, TN Cedars of Lebanon State Park No Tennessee fall is complete without the crunch of leaves during a brisk fall ride. Come […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

PHOTOS & VIDEO: Severe Storms Roll Across Middle Tennessee on Wednesday

Severe storms rolled across middle Tennessee Wednesday afternoon. Middle Tennesseans reported hail, severe wind, downed trees, power outages and damage to buildings and homes. 1 of 8 Jingo Market in Fairview, TN/photo by Dana Wolfe Jingo Market in Fairview, TN/photo by Dana Wolfe Jingo Market in Fairview, TN/photo by Dana Wolfe Jingo Market in Fairview, […] The post PHOTOS & VIDEO: Severe Storms Roll Across Middle Tennessee on Wednesday appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
mainstreetclarksville.com

Sango Pumpkin Patch offers free admission, family fun

Boyd’s Pumpkin Patch is selling its pumpkins through October. Customers have a choice of purchasing already picked pumpkins or they can pick their own. Owner Keith Boyd has had a pumpkin patch, just off I-24’s Exit 11 since 1984. He was recently featured with Stefanie Miller on This Week in Clarksville.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Hunting#Outdoor Info#Linus Outdoor#What To Do#East Tennessee#Big Bull
wnky.com

Bowling Green man eats 43 slices of pumpkin pie in contest

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-How many pieces of pumpkin pie could you eat? Local man Bartley Weaver can eat 43 slices, aka 10.75 lbs. in just eight minutes…. Weaver just finished fourth in the country in the 2022 World Pumpkin Pie Eating Contest in Ohio. He said last year he ate...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Bowling Green to celebrate Harvest Festival this weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green is gearing up for its fourth annual Harvest Festival this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Over at the Neighborhood and Community Services building, community engagement coordinator Emily Angel has her hands full with decorations for this coming weekend. “Most of what...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Smyrna, TN

Smyrna is one of the most memorable and famous suburbs of the Nashville Hub. All the tourist destinations and accessibility make it a popular pass-through point, but the food is what keeps people coming back for more. In honor of Smyrna’s commitment to excellent cuisine, strong community, and traditional recipes,...
SMYRNA, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. The 2nd annual Rutherford County Theatre Crawl will feature eight middle Tennessee theatre companies in a spooky night of candy collecting and performances. This fun evening will include two local food trucks, music, and of course, the theatre crawl itself—inside historic Oaklands Mansion. This is a family-friendly, one-night-only event brought to you by the Theater Interest Group of the Rutherford Arts Alliance in collaboration with Oaklands Mansion. Donations are encouraged for this event—as are costumes!
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WBKO

Downtown Bowling Green to host numerous events this Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown Bowling Green will be filled with events happening this Saturday. Below is information you may need for each one. In its 43rd year, the Med Center Health 10K Classic will start and end on Western Kentucky University Campus. The schedule is as follows:. 7:30...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green residents share their concerns with trash changes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Keeping our city clean is very important to Bowling Green residents and that begins with trash pick up. Lately, residents have voiced their concerns about the new rules and regulations for trash, and the Bowling Green community is still adjusting. After the new rules went...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
dicksonpost.com

Serendipity Sweets & Café adds sugar and spice to White Bluff

Christina “Chris” Bernicky has done a little bit of everything, like selling antiques and cleaning homes, but now she’s putting her all into her latest tasty endeavor after recently opening Serendipity Sweets & Café inside White Bluff Pharmacy. The seasoned entrepreneur and mother of two opened...
WHITE BLUFF, TN

