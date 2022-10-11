Read full article on original website
‘She was going to change the world’: Friends remember Belmont student killed in severe storms
Wednesday's intense storms in Middle Tennessee took the life of a Belmont law student, Laurel Flaherty.
Ghost Tour Takes You to the 10-Most Haunted Paranormal Hot Spots in This Tennessee City
Grab your camera, and get ready for a massive ghost tour led by real paranormal investigators. Based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee is a group called Shadow Chasers of Middle Tennessee. They are a paranormal investigation team with a passion for investigating all things that go "bump" in the night. According to Shadow Chaser's Facebook page, they are an experienced paranormal team that consists of both believers in the paranormal, and skeptics. This October they are hosting a massive haunted tour of Murfreesboro that takes you to the most haunted locations in the city.
dicksonpost.com
Clement Railroad Hotel Museum to honor Mark Collie at Legacy Event
The sixth annual Legacy Awards Celebration, established to honor the life and legacy of the late Tennessee Governor Frank G. Clement, will take place in-person at 100 Frank Clement Place in Dickson on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 5:30 p.m. The 2022 event will also be livestreamed on the Clement Hotel...
'Laurel was a beacon of light, she was a giver': Student killed in storm
The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency said Laurel Flaherty was killed in a storm-related incident while on the road. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the death.
Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! A Haunting Bike Tour of Cedars of Lebanon Saturday, October 15, 10:00am-2:00pm 328 Cedar Forest Rd, Lebanon, TN Cedars of Lebanon State Park No Tennessee fall is complete without the crunch of leaves during a brisk fall ride. Come […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
PHOTOS & VIDEO: Severe Storms Roll Across Middle Tennessee on Wednesday
Severe storms rolled across middle Tennessee Wednesday afternoon. Middle Tennesseans reported hail, severe wind, downed trees, power outages and damage to buildings and homes. 1 of 8 Jingo Market in Fairview, TN/photo by Dana Wolfe Jingo Market in Fairview, TN/photo by Dana Wolfe Jingo Market in Fairview, TN/photo by Dana Wolfe Jingo Market in Fairview, […] The post PHOTOS & VIDEO: Severe Storms Roll Across Middle Tennessee on Wednesday appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
spectrumnews1.com
Beloved Bowling Green Little League coach who died unexpectedly honored by community
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — A cherished little league baseball coach, Rick Kelley left more than home-runs on the scoreboard. He taught kids to take a swing at life. Family, friends, and former athletes packed a Bowling Green baseball field Thursday, Oct. 13 to share stories and celebrate a man who they say made a significant influence on the city.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Sango Pumpkin Patch offers free admission, family fun
Boyd’s Pumpkin Patch is selling its pumpkins through October. Customers have a choice of purchasing already picked pumpkins or they can pick their own. Owner Keith Boyd has had a pumpkin patch, just off I-24’s Exit 11 since 1984. He was recently featured with Stefanie Miller on This Week in Clarksville.
wnky.com
Bowling Green man eats 43 slices of pumpkin pie in contest
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-How many pieces of pumpkin pie could you eat? Local man Bartley Weaver can eat 43 slices, aka 10.75 lbs. in just eight minutes…. Weaver just finished fourth in the country in the 2022 World Pumpkin Pie Eating Contest in Ohio. He said last year he ate...
wnky.com
Bowling Green to celebrate Harvest Festival this weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green is gearing up for its fourth annual Harvest Festival this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Over at the Neighborhood and Community Services building, community engagement coordinator Emily Angel has her hands full with decorations for this coming weekend. “Most of what...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Smyrna, TN
Smyrna is one of the most memorable and famous suburbs of the Nashville Hub. All the tourist destinations and accessibility make it a popular pass-through point, but the food is what keeps people coming back for more. In honor of Smyrna’s commitment to excellent cuisine, strong community, and traditional recipes,...
Nashville to chop down hundreds of trees infected by invasive beetle
The Emerald Ash Borer is an invasive species, and unfortunately, hundreds of trees will be chopped down due to its presence.
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. The 2nd annual Rutherford County Theatre Crawl will feature eight middle Tennessee theatre companies in a spooky night of candy collecting and performances. This fun evening will include two local food trucks, music, and of course, the theatre crawl itself—inside historic Oaklands Mansion. This is a family-friendly, one-night-only event brought to you by the Theater Interest Group of the Rutherford Arts Alliance in collaboration with Oaklands Mansion. Donations are encouraged for this event—as are costumes!
WBKO
Downtown Bowling Green to host numerous events this Saturday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown Bowling Green will be filled with events happening this Saturday. Below is information you may need for each one. In its 43rd year, the Med Center Health 10K Classic will start and end on Western Kentucky University Campus. The schedule is as follows:. 7:30...
WBKO
Bowling Green residents share their concerns with trash changes
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Keeping our city clean is very important to Bowling Green residents and that begins with trash pick up. Lately, residents have voiced their concerns about the new rules and regulations for trash, and the Bowling Green community is still adjusting. After the new rules went...
dicksonpost.com
Serendipity Sweets & Café adds sugar and spice to White Bluff
Christina “Chris” Bernicky has done a little bit of everything, like selling antiques and cleaning homes, but now she’s putting her all into her latest tasty endeavor after recently opening Serendipity Sweets & Café inside White Bluff Pharmacy. The seasoned entrepreneur and mother of two opened...
Middle Tennessee Severe Weather Coverage: Oct. 12, 2022
Strong storms are pushing through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky Wednesday afternoon.
Suspect sought after deadly shooting, crash in Madison
An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed before a deadly crash in Madison late Thursday night.
1 dead following severe storms in Williamson County
One person was killed in Wednesday night's severe storms that hit Williamson County, according to Jill Burgin with the EMA.
WSMV
Drivers pulled out of parking lots, unwilling to pay or pick up riders and got billed anyway
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Uber driver Chris Pennell has a new rule for his riders. “Oh, I won’t go in a Premier lot anymore. I just won’t,” Pennell said. “So what do you tell customers, that you can’t pick them up in these lots?” asked WSMV4 Investigates.
