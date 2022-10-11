Read full article on original website
wiltonbulletin.com
21 dogs arrive at Connecticut Humane Society from Florida after Hurricane Ian
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Twenty-one dogs from a hurricane-ravaged Naples, Fla. arrived at the Connecticut Humane Society on Oct 12. Over 100 dogs and cats were flown in to Connecticut from Florida, with the other lot of the animals heading to different places in the Northeast and Midwest. The 21 dogs taken in by the Connecticut Humane Society are at its main facility in Newington.
Is it Illegal to Dumpster Dive in Connecticut?
It's happens all the time, I spot something of perceived value in someone's garbage and think wow, why would they throw that out? I'd take it. Some enjoy dumpster diving, and we all know the old saying "One man's trash is another man's treasure." What is it? According the the omnipotent Wikipedia - "Dumpster Diving (AKA Totting, Skipping, Skip Salvage) is salvaging from large commercial, residential, industrial, or construction containers for unused items discarded by their owners, but deemed useful to the picker." Some do it out of necessity, others as a hobby, or for profit. I started looking into dumpster diving in Connecticut.
fox61.com
Things to do in Connecticut this weekend
CONNECTICUT, USA — We're inching closer and closer to Halloween, and this weekend there are plenty of things to do around the state to keep that spooky spirit going!. Looking for some classic ghost stories, head to Nathan Hale Homestead starting Thursday for their Things That Go Bump in the Night tour! Special candlelit tours will take you around the property and into the house, all the way up to the dark, shadowy attic as you hear traditional, long-standing Homestead ghost stories and staff members’ spooky encounters! The Nathan Hale Homestead ghost stories were even featured on the TV show Ghost Hunters. Tours run Thursdays and Fridays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. until Oct. 28. Learn more here.
More cats and dogs from storm-ravaged Florida arrive in Mass. for adoption
The MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter have continued to rescue animals impacted by Hurricane Ian in Florida over the past few weeks and now the two groups are coming together to rescue even more pets in need. On Wednesday, Oct. 12, the organizations had vans on the ground at Bradley...
Eyewitness News
Dogs rescued from Hurricane Ian arrive in CT today
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Dogs rescued for Hurricane Ian are set to arrive in Connecticut on Wednesday. The Connecticut Humane Society said it will be taking the dogs once they’re flown in to Hartford-Brainard Airport. Twenty-two dogs from Florida were put on a plane. The CHS said it expects...
NBC Connecticut
These Are The Best Places for Leaf Peeping in CT
Fall foliage is in full swing and if you enjoy seasonable experiences, now is the time. Most of Connecticut will have moderate to peak fall foliage by Sunday. In the northern portion of the state, you'll see those vibrant colors in full force. This includes areas such as Litchfield Hills,...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Connecticut
A Wallingford barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Connecticut. Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included Pig Rig BBQ as the top choice for Connecticut. "A great independent business, Pig Rig BBQ is owned by Army scout veteran...
Register Citizen
Where to catch peak foliage in Connecticut this weekend
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It's nearly a month into the fall season and Connecticut is beginning to show off one it’s best features: autumn leaves. Scores of travelers visit the state every year for the scenic views of hills painted red, orange...
NBC Connecticut
Powerball Ticket Sold in Connecticut Won $50,000 Wednesday Night
One Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut for Wednesday night’s drawing won $50,000. The winning numbers were 14-30-41-42-59 and the Powerball was 6. The $50,000 ticket in Connecticut matched four numbers and the Powerball. It's not clear where it was sold. Two Powerball tickets sold in Connecticut for the Monday...
5 Driving No-Nos that are on the Rise in CT
Since the pandemic, driving has become more aggravating and dangerous than ever before. Maybe it's because we took a long break from driving for the most part? Could it be people are less patient than ever before? Whatever the case, it's bad and getting worse, especially in the Nutmeg State.
wiltonbulletin.com
‘Haunted’ Annabelle doll is traveling around CT this Halloween: Here’s what to know
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After being locked within the Warrens' Occult Museum in Monroe, making very few trips in recent years, the real "haunted" Annabelle doll will be visible to public this Halloween at two different events. The first is Oct. 29 at The Warrens' Seekers of the Supernatural Paracon at Mohegan Sun, and the second is Oct. 30 as part of a special "Mischief Night" presentation in New Milford. In addition to the famous doll, which has spawned it own series of movies, a number of other items from the Warrens' collection will be present at these events.
Bassist Ian Hill of Judas Priest Says Nice Things About Connecticut In Interview
They have been rocking for the past 50 years and are still going strong, it's Judas Priest and they are kicking off their "50 Heavy Metal Years" Tour right here in Connecticut this week. Rob Halford and the boys will be in Wallingford at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre on Thursday, October 13th.
ctbites.com
Guide To 2022 Fall Cooking Classes in Connecticut
You’ve gotten the kids settled in school so, hey, maybe there is some schooling to be had for you too. Maybe you are looking to spice up your girls’ night out or do something beyond-the-water cooler with office mates. Maybe you are wanting to try a new hobby with a partner or honestly, maybe you just need some You Time. Something for yourself that expands your mind, your curiosity and possibly your palate. Take a class. The possibilities are endless and you’ll learn some skills that follow you through your life. What is not to love about that?
Mother of Sandy Hook victim starts animal sanctuary in her honor
NEWTOWN, Conn. -- We are coming up on 10 years since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting left more than 25 people dead, nearly all of them children. CBS2's Cindy Hsu recently met a mother of one of the children who loved animals. She's using that love to heal her family and the community. Catherine Violet Hubbard was known for her bright red hair and her passion for animals."She loved animals," her mother, Jenny Hubbard, told Hsu. "Whether it was a stuffed animal that she carried around for the day, or it was a creature that she found in the yard --...
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Connecticut
- There are many places to enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet in Connecticut. Some of these are considered upscale with quality food. However, you'll also find all-you-can-eat buffets that aren't all-inclusive. Osaka Hibachi Buffet in Stratford. This contemporary spot offers a wide array of grilled fare, sushi, and other Asian and...
BYU Newsnet
Good News Thursday: 88-year-old woman skydives to honor her son, 275 parrots rescued after Hurricane Ian strikes, Connecticut firefighters rescue Moose caught in fence
After losing her son in 1979, Bernadette Fife, an 88-year-old Kentucky woman, went skydiving in his memory. Bobby Lynch, Fife’s son, was killed in a car accident in 1979 and this May would have marked six decades of his life. Fife’s son Jim commented, “I mean he’s up there now and we’re going to get closer to him when we jump.”
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
Register Citizen
Middletown high school teacher, Portland nurse among CT residents helping Ian recovery
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When Dave Cruickshank went down to Florida to set up a field hospital as part of the federal recovery effort from Hurricane Ian, his high school students followed along with him from their classroom 1,300 miles away in Middletown.
Road Trip: Explore the haunted history of Connecticut's Long Island Sound coastline
Haunted ships, pirate treasure, and wild and abandoned buildings all make up the landscape of Connecticut's haunted history along the Long Island Sound coastline.
ABC6.com
3 police officers shot in Connecticut
BRISTOL, Conn. (WLNE) — Three police officers were shot in Connecticut early Thursday morning. Connecticut State Police wrote on Twitter just before 3:30 a.m. that they were on the scene of an officer involved shooting. The incident happened in the area of Redstone Hill Road in Bristol. “We are...
