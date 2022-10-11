These Electric Brushes and Flossers Brighten Your Teeth Better and Faster—And They’re on Sale for Prime Day

Read full article on original website
Should You Be Washing Your Face or Brushing Your Teeth First? A Dentist and a Derm Weigh In
Everyone has their own flow in the morning. Some make their bed first thing while others pop up and brew their coffee before anything else. But there's one part of your routine that requires a very specific order of operations: brushing your teeth and washing your face. Dermatologists and dentists agree—brushing your teeth should always come before washing your face.
Shop the Serum Murad Dubbed ‘Botox in a Bottle’ and More for 30% Off During the Prime Early Access Sale
Murad has been around since 1989, providing clinical-grade skin-care products that you can get without a prescription. Given the innovation that goes into these formulas, they're on the pricier side. But during the Amazon Early Access Sale, you can save 30 percent off some of Murad's top-selling products. To help...
Why You Should Add a Pinch of Baking Soda to Your Coffee if You Have a Sensitive Stomach
Ahhh… coffee. Even the mere thought of it is enough to boost your mood and add some pep to your step. But while there are folks who can guzzle mug after mug without worry, coffee can, unfortunately, cause bodily issues for some—especially when it comes to digestion. If...
The Hair-Growth Supplement a Derm Used To Reverse Her Postpartum Hair Loss Is 40% Off
Lily Talakoub, MD knows just how difficult postpartum hair loss can be. The board-certified dermatologist is a mom of three who experienced postpartum hair loss herself and is now a pro at managing it. In addition to continuing her prenatal vitamins for six months after birth, Dr. Talakoub also used Viviscal Hair Growth Supplements to help kickstart her hair growth. Normally, a three-month supply is $95. But today, you can get it for just $58 as part of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.
Comfortable Trousers Are Everywhere Right Now—Here Are 8 Under-$100 Pairs You Need in Your Wardrobe
If you're seeing trousers left and right, trust me, you're not seeing things. A pant that has long been associated with "business attire," trousers are flooding the internet, and are now making their way back into our closets (just like cargo pants) as this fall's "it" pant. It's with good reason, though—trousers are crisp, comfortable to wear, and ultra sleek. Best of all? They look really gorgeous with a pair of sneakers (or loafers—it's a "Choose Your Adventure" type style situation). And this fall, we're spotting several under-$100 statement pairs that everyone can rock.
9 Wool Shoes That Will Keep Your Feel Warm (But Not Sweaty) In Chilly Weather
Somehow fall is already here, and with it, its signature crisp, cool air and unpredictable weather. All this fog and drizzle has us wanting to cover our head to our toes in everything cozy. Speaking of toes, while you’re likely digging out your favorite sweaters and turtlenecks, we’re here to remind you that the fabric you cover your feet in can help stave off the chill, too—and we’re not just talking about thick, warm socks. We're talking about shoes—wool shoes, to be exact—which are the cherry on top to any ultimate autumnal wardrobe.
The Easy In-Shower Trick Dermatologists Say Can Prevent Back Acne
We know there are certain not-so-hygienic practices that can cause back acne—aka "bacne." For example, hanging out in a tight, sweaty sports bra creates a breeding ground for those pesky pimples on your back. But believe it or not, there's also something you may be doing while you're trying to get clean that can make your bacne worse: leaving your hair down while your conditioner soaks in. When you do this, your conditioner (and all of the oils it's made from) has the chance to drip freely down onto your skin. And if your hair is long enough to drape down your back, it's essentially sitting on your skin, which gives the conditioner ample opportunity to sink into your pores.
Taylor Swift Just Wore the Perfect Sustainable Cashmere Sweater for Fall, and I’m Buying Every Color Before They Sell Out
Face it: Taylor Swift and autumn go together like autumn leaves and boots. Like red scarves and Jake Gyllenhaal. Like pumpkin patches and tractor rides. Like... you get the point. If you're nodding along with us, then you probably played "Cardigan" on repeat during fall of 2020 and cry-watched the scenic music video for "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)" when it launched in November 2021. There's something about a Taylor Swift song that makes you gravitate toward the closest cable knit throw, and we're not mad about it.
The Best October Prime Day Wellness Deals You Really Shouldn’t Miss Out On
If you missed this year's Prime Day—Amazon's annual shopping spree with *Broad City-voice* deals, deals, deals, you're in luck—Amazon surprised us with another shopping event exclusively for Prime members, and the deals are, once again, too good to pass up. For the next two days (October 11-12), Amazon is throwing its first-ever Prime Early Access Sale, the pre-holiday shopping event stocked with wellness sales galore. If you're a Prime member, you can take advantage of discounts across everything from luxury beauty and indulgent self-care items, to innovative fitness equipment and "smart" home tech.
Peloton Bikes—Yes, Peloton—Are Finally On Sale for Amazon Prime Day
In August, Peloton announced that it would begin selling its products on Amazon in an effort to reach more customers. That’s especially exciting news this week, because it means that Peloton is participating in Prime Day—and that you could snag a Peloton bike and gear at a discount.
This Invigorating Morning Stretch Routine Is Like a Cup of Coffee for Your Muscles
Your morning alarm has gone off, but are you really “up” yet? We all have our fresh-out-of-bed routines to help us kickstart the day, which probably include a big cup of coffee. But a gentle movement session that gets your blood flowing could help wake up your body as well as your mind.
‘Sensory Beauty’ Helped Us De-Stress in the Peak of the Pandemic, and It Isn’t Going Anywhere
There was a time when we were told that it didn’t matter how good a beauty product smells or feels on our skin; its efficacy had little to nothing to do with any of that. But now, there seems to be a shift in that way of thinking. With an increasing interest in the connection between beauty and mental health comes a rise in products that give you the results you want while also appealing to your senses: sensory beauty.
One Jar of This Beauty-Blogger-Approved Body Butter Is Sold Every 14 Seconds, and It’s Perfect for Fall
Fall things that just make sense: Figuring out the annual puzzle of what to do with the three dozen apples you just picked, switching from iced coffee to hot, and changing up your skin-care routine to deal with the brisker, dryer air (a sweater can only go so far in supporting your baby-soft skin goals).
All the Vacuums Deals That Rival Black Friday Sales During October Prime Day—Including Dyson, Bissell, and More
While Prime Day has long passed, Amazon felt that the world could use a little more good news (well, good shopping at least) and, as such, surprised its members with a brand-new discount event dubbed the Prime Early Access Sale. It's basically an early Black Friday sales event, and we're taking major advantage of it.
10 Best Beauty Buys To Snag During the Prime Early Access Sale
If you haven't already spent your day pursuing Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, I envy your self-restraint, but I'm here to let you know that's about to change. We've scoured the thousands of beauty products on offer and the deals are almost too good to be true. Brands like GHD, Laneige, Olaplex, and more have marked-down products allowing you to get a head-start on holiday shopping (or just beef up your personal reserve).
Stylists Say Increasing Your Scalp Circulation Is the Secret for Healthier, Longer Hair—Here’s How To Do It for $0
The best part about going to a salon is undoubtedly the little scalp massage would get while your hair is being shampooed. It's impossible not to zen out in that moment and let your worries run down the drain. Aside from feeling good, that massage is actually really good for your hair health because it boosts scalp circulation.
Without the Correct Hiking Socks, You Can Seriously Damage Your Feet—Shop These Pro Hiker-Approved Pairs
When it comes to hiking, socks are just as essential as (if not more than) a pair of hiking boots. Pro or not, having a good pair of hiking socks helps to cushion your feet on impact, prevent pesky blisters, and minimize funky odors, making a world of difference between a good and bad hike. The last thing you need is to ascend up thousands of feet only to develop a nasty odor or worse, a painful blister. That'll definitely make the way down really, really painful. Before making a purchase, though, there are a few things that long-time hikers want you to know about the best hiking socks.
Found: Hiking Sneakers So Light and Sock-Like, You’ll Dump Your Clunky Boots for Good
Most people associate hiking boots with clunkiness. While the outdoor industry has certainly made strides in technical apparel innovation—especially in aesthetics and inclusivity—most hiking boots still scream "hiking boots," definitely rugged but not necessarily lightweight. Which makes sense: Hiking footwear needs to be sturdy. You might be able...
‘I’m a Dermatologist, and This Is Why Double Cleansing Could Be Your Skin’s Saving Grace as You Age’
Sometimes, skin care can be confusing. Case in point: Retinol is widely known as the key to perfect skin, but it often makes things a whole lot worse before making them better. Luckily when it comes to cleansing, things are a bit more straightforward. Ask any pro and you’re likely...
Amazon’s Most-Wanted Winter Jacket Has 16,500+ 5-Star Ratings—And It’s on Super Sale for Prime Day
Traditionally, Amazon Prime Day has been a shopping-palooza for big-ticket deals, like big-screen TVs and fancy robot vacuums. This fall's Prime Early Access Sale is no different, with a smattering of splurges marked down to more affordable prices. But, in the spirit of #CozySeason, we're turning our attention to Amazon's most-wanted winter jacket, which is on super sale, too. (And way more stylish than the aforementioned robot vacuum.)
