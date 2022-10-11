No more Beaumont: Michigan's largest healthcare system announces new name

(WWJ) - Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health have officially decided on a new name months after the two hospital systems merged, officials said.

"Together, we are Corewell Health," officials said in a statement released on Tuesday morning, nearly nine months following the launch of the integrated health system -- it is now the largest in the state.

The new name reinforces the system's commitment to both health and wellness, officials added.

“At our core, we are here to help people be well so they can live their healthiest life possible,” said Tina Freese Decker, President & CEO, Corewell Health. “We recognize the amazing outcomes and history from Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health. Now together, known as Corewell Health, we move forward unified, focused on health and wellness for all. The name selection is especially inspiring as it was influenced by thousands of ideas from our team members who put health and wellness at the core of everything we do.”

The health care system also unveiled a new logo, the statement read, blending together greens and blues that make up the existing colors used by Beaumont Health, Spectrum Health and Priority Health.

The signage is planned to roll out over the next two years.

“The Corewell Health logo reflects the increasingly synergistic relationship between health care and health coverage, and our ongoing commitment to continuously improve the health of the communities we serve,” said Julie Fream, Chair, Corewell Health Board of Directors.

Corewell Health officials said previously that the company will continue to operate out of two cities. Beaumont Health, which ran out of Southfield, and Spectrum Health, which was headquartered in Grand Rapids, will still continue to oversee 22 hospitals, over 300 outpatient locations and over 60,000 employees.

Officials said the newly named health system is committed to outstanding outcomes, innovation, strong community partnerships, philanthropy and transparency while reimagining a better, more equitable model of health and wellness.

More information about Corewell Health can be found here.