ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

No more Beaumont: Michigan's largest healthcare system announces new name

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PMWE4_0iUkIW4T00

(WWJ) - Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health have officially decided on a new name months after the two hospital systems merged, officials said.

"Together, we are Corewell Health," officials said in a statement released on Tuesday morning, nearly nine months following the launch of the integrated health system -- it is now the largest in the state.

The new name reinforces the system's commitment to both health and wellness, officials added.

“At our core, we are here to help people be well so they can live their healthiest life possible,” said Tina Freese Decker, President & CEO, Corewell Health. “We recognize the amazing outcomes and history from Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health. Now together, known as Corewell Health, we move forward unified, focused on health and wellness for all. The name selection is especially inspiring as it was influenced by thousands of ideas from our team members who put health and wellness at the core of everything we do.”

The health care system also unveiled a new logo, the statement read, blending together greens and blues that make up the existing colors used by Beaumont Health, Spectrum Health and Priority Health.

The signage is planned to roll out over the next two years.

“The Corewell Health logo reflects the increasingly synergistic relationship between health care and health coverage, and our ongoing commitment to continuously improve the health of the communities we serve,” said Julie Fream, Chair, Corewell Health Board of Directors.

Corewell Health officials said previously that the company will continue to operate out of two cities. Beaumont Health, which ran out of Southfield, and Spectrum Health, which was headquartered in Grand Rapids, will still continue to oversee 22 hospitals, over 300 outpatient locations and over 60,000 employees.

Officials said the newly named health system is committed to outstanding outcomes, innovation, strong community partnerships, philanthropy and transparency while reimagining a better, more equitable model of health and wellness.

More information about Corewell Health can be found here.

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Beaumont, Spectrum announce new name for health care system months after merge

The largest health care system in Michigan has officially been named. Beaumont Health, based in Metro Detroit, and Spectrum Health, based in Grand Rapids, have merged to form a major nonprofit health care organization. The system, operating under the name temporary name of BHSH System since its launch in January, has officially decided on a permanent name: Corewell Health.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WDIO-TV

Essentia announces possible merger with regional health system

Two health organizations could soon be coming together, as Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System have signed a Memorandum of Understanding. The two systems will evaluate how they might combine to form one integrated system. In the announcement, Essentia says both organizations have complementary geographies and capabilities, which provides...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Government
City
Lamotte Township, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Southfield, MI
CBS Detroit

Gov. Whitmer announces 3 more infrastructure projects complete in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - On the pursuit to fix Michigan's roads and bridges, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the completion of three infrastructure projects. The projects include the rebuilding of 2.7 miles of US-2 in Gogebic County, the Iosco Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Livingston County, and the Dollarville Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Luce County.The latest project in Livingston County began on Aug. 15. The Iosco Road Bridge over the west branch of the Red Cedar River had its superstructure replaced and slightly widened, and received substructure repairs. The bridge reopened to traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 10, making it four days...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Michigan Gets Extra $183 Million From Feds For Weatherization Program

As the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer raise awareness during Weatherization Month, MDHHS is receiving a large increase in federal funding for home weatherization. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Joe Biden created a $3.5 billion stimulus for the Weatherization Assistance Program...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Proposal 2 in Michigan: A guide to the wide-ranging amendment focused on elections

During the last midterm election, Michigan voters adopted a constitutional amendment to expand voting rights in the state. Now, they have a chance to make additional changes to Michigan's elections this fall, adopting or rejecting a wide-ranging proposal that would amend the state's constitution to establish early voting, enshrine current photo ID rules and much more.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

How to track your absentee ballot in Michigan

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Once you return your absentee ballot in Michigan, you can track it to make sure your clerk receives it. Read more election coverage here. The state has an online database where you can check the status of your ballot, along with other information, such as registration status and polling place. You can also view a sample ballot.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare System#Health System#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Medical Services#General Health#Corewell Health
PhillyBite

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Michigan

- If you're looking for the best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet restaurants in Michigan, you've come to the right place. From Muskegon's Asian Buffet and Grill to the Grand Hotel Luncheon Buffet on Mackinac Island, there's a buffet for every taste and budget. In addition to a wide variety of entrees, these dining options also include salad, fruit, and hot sides.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Health Services
1470 WFNT

Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s Best Small Towns?

You may live in one of Michigan's many small towns, but do you live in one of Michigan's best small towns?. Don't get me wrong, not all small towns in Michigan are great. I know this to be true because I have also posted about 10 of the worst small towns in Michigan. However, today is about the best small towns in the mitten state. Maybe you even live in one of them?
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Gov. Whitmer Celebrates Completion Of Two U.P. Road Projects

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the completion of infrastructure projects in Gogebic and Luce counties as the administration continues to fix roads and bridges at a record pace across the state. The recently completed projects include the rebuilding of 2.7 miles of US-2 in Gogebic County and the Dollarville Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Luce County.
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI
Chalkbeat

Michigan school boards primed for more heated debates

Two years ago, while COVID was raging through Michigan, so were the battles at local school board meetings. Across the state, volunteer board members who typically pored over budgets and contracts struggled to contend with a vocal public sharply divided over mask mandates and online learning.Those particular battles have subsided, but the political passions they ignited haven’t. On the contrary, the groups that rallied community support around defending or fighting COVID...
MICHIGAN STATE
wemu.org

Could this be Michigan's new state bird?

The state of Michigan could have a new state bird. There is legislation in the Michigan House that would make the Kirtland’s Warbler the official state bird. The American Robin, which is also the state bird of Connecticut and Wisconsin, has been recognized as Michigan’s state bird since 1931. However, if the bill passes, Michigan would be the first state to give the Kirtland’s Warbler state bird status.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy