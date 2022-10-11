Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
‘It’s called the trickle-down effect’: Hillsborough County teacher speaks on the need in classrooms
Hillsborough County is ranked among the top 25 districts in the state of Florida, but they still face challenges that can be seen across the nation. A local educator says funding, or the lack thereof, is still a widespread issue throughout Florida school districts. Hillsborough County is ranked among the...
Hillsborough School Board could approve new mascot for Chamberlain Chiefs next week
Students helped select the new name over the last few months.
The Laker/Lutz News
Pasco schools step up to help Ian victims
Pasco County Schools plans to send 20 buses to Southwest Florida, to help in recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian. Superintendent Kurt Browning asked the school board to surplus some of the district’s older buses, in order to give them to districts in need. The Pasco County School Board unanimously...
The Laker/Lutz News
School board members share joy over Kirkland opening
During board member comments at the Oct. 4 Pasco County School Board meeting, Allen Altman expressed his appreciation for the dedication ceremony held last month at Kirkland Ranch Academy of Innovation. The new high school, at 9100 Curley Road, in Wesley Chapel, has an emphasis on preparing students for a...
fox13news.com
Pasco voters to decide on penny sales tax for projects to accommodate county's growth
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - Thousands of new residents moved to Pasco County recently, and those voters will get to decide on the future of the county’s projects through a penny sales tax to accommodate its growth. The penny sales tax is up for renewal on the November ballot, and...
Mysuncoast.com
What is Swatting? Hoax threats called into multiple schools around SWFL
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Multiple schools in SWFL were victims of swatting hoaxes on Tuesday. According to the FBI, swatting is the act of falsely reporting a major event that results in huge law enforcement response from police, EMS and SWAT. That was exactly what officials believe happened at Riverview...
floridapolitics.com
Citrus County makes contract offer for Administrator
Citrus County Commissioners will consider contracting with a new Administrator that pays him $34,000 more than the current one. Commissioners are looking to contract with Steve Howard, current Administrator of Camden County, Georgia, at a $197,500 annual salary. His starting date is Nov. 28, if Commissioners approve the contract at their Oct. 18 meeting.
The Laker/Lutz News
Pasco approves new office building on North Dale Mabry Highway
The Pasco County Commission has approved a rezoning that will clear the way for Tampa Civil Design to build a new 10,000-square-foot office on about 8.5 acres, on North Dale Mabry Highway, about 1,900 feet north of the Hillsborough County line. The action came after some area residents appeared before...
Mysuncoast.com
Police swarm Riverview High School after ‘swatting’ call
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A phone threat led to a massive police response to Riverview High School Tuesday afternoon. Multiple law enforcement agencies surrounded the school shorty after 1 p.m. after what receiving what Sarasota Police described as a “suspicious call.”. After a room-to-room search that took about 90...
Bay News 9
What to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian in Pinellas, Pasco counties
For those looking for where to bring sandbags after Hurricane Ian, county officials with Pinellas and Pasco are advising residents to take the following measures. Officials with Pinellas County provided the recommendations below on what to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian:. Pinellas County encourages residents and businesses to reuse...
FEMA opens Disaster Resource Center in multiple counties for Ian victims
You can go to the Disaster Recovery Center to get financial assistance from FEMA, the Small Business Administration, local government and even talk to someone about the mental toll Ian has had on you.
The Laker/Lutz News
City of Zephyrhills approves 33% budget increase
The numbers are in for the City of Zephyrhills’ budget — and this year’s total represents a 33% increase over last year. The Zephyrhills City Council approved the city’s budget on Sept. 26. The budget for fiscal year 2022-2023 is slightly more than $100 million. This...
The Laker/Lutz News
Little efforts helping in a big way
Students of Sunlake Academy Math and Science in Lutz collected dozens of donations and supplies through a weeklong drop-off during the school’s morning drive. See our full feature story on how the community pitched in to help the victims of Hurricane Ian.
fox13news.com
More 'swatting' calls prompt lockdowns at Pinellas, Sarasota schools
TAMPA, Fla. - Calls to 911 dispatchers across South Florida prompted lock-downs at dozens of schools Tuesday morning. The caller or callers reported mass shootings and gunmen wearing body armor, creating panic in communities around Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Later Tuesday, more hoax calls were reported at schools in Palm...
fox13news.com
Judge invalidates Hillsborough transportation tax
Hillsborough County voters will not get to vote on a transportation tax on the November ballot. A judge rejected the one-cent tax referendum on the November ballot, nullifying the measure.
Power outage emergency beacons installed across the county
The solar powered beacons flash red when in effect and drivers should treat intersections like a 4-Way stop
Here are the 10 most dangerous intersections in Hillsborough County
All for Transporation released a list of the county's 10 most dangerous intersections, according to data from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Tampa Bay area officials prepare for potential future storms after Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Emergency officials in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties said they learned lessons from Hurricane Ian and are already preparing for any potential future storms. Emergency operations centers in those counties are still partially activated as they have crews in southwest Florida helping with aftermath efforts. They're...
The Laker/Lutz News
Chalk Talk 10/12/2022
Zephyrhills native builds on Seabees 80-year legacy. Since 1942, sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy’s Construction Force have been building and fighting around the world. Construction worker Isaiah Mosley, a Zephyrhills native, is one of those sailors. Eighty years ago, members of Navy Construction Battalions were fittingly nicknamed ‘Seabees,’ a play on the C and B initials. They are responsible for building military bases and airfields, supporting humanitarian efforts and conducting underwater construction projects. Mosley, a 2018 graduate of the James Irwin Education Center, currently serves with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion One at the headquarters for naval construction forces in Gulfport, Mississippi.
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian debris piles line streets in Hillsborough, Pinellas counties
TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian toppled trees and broke branches in yards across the Tampa Bay area. The raking, sawing and bagging is mostly done, leaving streets on both sides of the Bay dotted with large piles of debris. Collection of storm related yard waste in Tampa started a week...
