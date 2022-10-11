ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

The Laker/Lutz News

Pasco schools step up to help Ian victims

Pasco County Schools plans to send 20 buses to Southwest Florida, to help in recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian. Superintendent Kurt Browning asked the school board to surplus some of the district’s older buses, in order to give them to districts in need. The Pasco County School Board unanimously...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

School board members share joy over Kirkland opening

During board member comments at the Oct. 4 Pasco County School Board meeting, Allen Altman expressed his appreciation for the dedication ceremony held last month at Kirkland Ranch Academy of Innovation. The new high school, at 9100 Curley Road, in Wesley Chapel, has an emphasis on preparing students for a...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

What is Swatting? Hoax threats called into multiple schools around SWFL

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Multiple schools in SWFL were victims of swatting hoaxes on Tuesday. According to the FBI, swatting is the act of falsely reporting a major event that results in huge law enforcement response from police, EMS and SWAT. That was exactly what officials believe happened at Riverview...
SARASOTA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Citrus County makes contract offer for Administrator

Citrus County Commissioners will consider contracting with a new Administrator that pays him $34,000 more than the current one. Commissioners are looking to contract with Steve Howard, current Administrator of Camden County, Georgia, at a $197,500 annual salary. His starting date is Nov. 28, if Commissioners approve the contract at their Oct. 18 meeting.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Pasco approves new office building on North Dale Mabry Highway

The Pasco County Commission has approved a rezoning that will clear the way for Tampa Civil Design to build a new 10,000-square-foot office on about 8.5 acres, on North Dale Mabry Highway, about 1,900 feet north of the Hillsborough County line. The action came after some area residents appeared before...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Police swarm Riverview High School after ‘swatting’ call

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A phone threat led to a massive police response to Riverview High School Tuesday afternoon. Multiple law enforcement agencies surrounded the school shorty after 1 p.m. after what receiving what Sarasota Police described as a “suspicious call.”. After a room-to-room search that took about 90...
RIVERVIEW, FL
Bay News 9

What to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian in Pinellas, Pasco counties

For those looking for where to bring sandbags after Hurricane Ian, county officials with Pinellas and Pasco are advising residents to take the following measures. Officials with Pinellas County provided the recommendations below on what to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian:. Pinellas County encourages residents and businesses to reuse...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

City of Zephyrhills approves 33% budget increase

The numbers are in for the City of Zephyrhills’ budget — and this year’s total represents a 33% increase over last year. The Zephyrhills City Council approved the city’s budget on Sept. 26. The budget for fiscal year 2022-2023 is slightly more than $100 million. This...
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Little efforts helping in a big way

Students of Sunlake Academy Math and Science in Lutz collected dozens of donations and supplies through a weeklong drop-off during the school’s morning drive. See our full feature story on how the community pitched in to help the victims of Hurricane Ian.
LUTZ, FL
fox13news.com

More 'swatting' calls prompt lockdowns at Pinellas, Sarasota schools

TAMPA, Fla. - Calls to 911 dispatchers across South Florida prompted lock-downs at dozens of schools Tuesday morning. The caller or callers reported mass shootings and gunmen wearing body armor, creating panic in communities around Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Later Tuesday, more hoax calls were reported at schools in Palm...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Chalk Talk 10/12/2022

Zephyrhills native builds on Seabees 80-year legacy. Since 1942, sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy’s Construction Force have been building and fighting around the world. Construction worker Isaiah Mosley, a Zephyrhills native, is one of those sailors. Eighty years ago, members of Navy Construction Battalions were fittingly nicknamed ‘Seabees,’ a play on the C and B initials. They are responsible for building military bases and airfields, supporting humanitarian efforts and conducting underwater construction projects. Mosley, a 2018 graduate of the James Irwin Education Center, currently serves with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion One at the headquarters for naval construction forces in Gulfport, Mississippi.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL

