Wesley Chapel, FL

businessobserverfl.com

Developer buys Sarasota site for $9M, plans 180-unit apartment complex

An Alabama apartment developer has bought an 8.5-acre parcel in Sarasota approved for a five-story, 180-unit multifamily complex. Arlington Properties, the buyer, paid $9 million for the property at 3045 Broadway Ave., just off of University Parkway near U.S. 301. The property, according to JLL, which represented the seller and...
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Contractor surpasses $1 billion in contracts in 2022 alone

Power Design, a multi-trade contractor based in St. Petersburg, has secured more than $1 billion in new job awards in just the past nine months. According to a news release, the contracts are for projects that range from high-rise apartment complexes and other multifamily structures to luxury hotels, mixed-use buildings and student housing. They include:
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

City of Zephyrhills approves 33% budget increase

The numbers are in for the City of Zephyrhills’ budget — and this year’s total represents a 33% increase over last year. The Zephyrhills City Council approved the city’s budget on Sept. 26. The budget for fiscal year 2022-2023 is slightly more than $100 million. This...
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Unnamed buyer picks up Tampa office building

A Temple Terrace office building about 10 minutes from the University of South Florida has sold for $14.5 million. The 104,800-square-foot building at 12906 Tampa Oaks Blvd. went to an unnamed buyer. The building is Tampa Oaks II, just off of Interstate 75, north of Interstate 4 and east of...
TAMPA, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Government
City
Wesley Chapel, FL
Local
Florida Government
The Laker/Lutz News

Avalon Applauds Restoration ID

Congratulations to Restoration ID for being applauded by Avalon Park Wesley Chapel. Restoration ID exists to create an authentic community that leads to real conversations, creating a culture that matters. The nonprofit officially started in February 2021, but the idea was birthed out of a men’s church retreat in November...
TEMPLE TERRACE, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Polk County's disaster recovery center opens

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — As people continue to recover following the impacts of Hurricane Ian, Polk County opened its disaster recovery center on Wednesday to assist with FEMA applicant services. Those who go to the center will also receive help from the Small Business Assistance, the Department of Children...
POLK COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Golf cart apparently abandoned at recreation center in The Villages

The Amenity Authority Committee has received a report of an apparently abandoned golf cart at a recreation center. Judy Biebesheimer of the Village of Palo on Wednesday morning reported that the golf cart has been in the same spot for several weeks at the El Santiago Recreation Center. There is...
THE VILLAGES, FL
suncoastnews.com

City accepts mediation deal on rezoning request

BROOKSVILLE — A request to rezone 18.42 acres at the southeast corner of State Road 50 and Horse Lake Road that the City Council initially rejected ended with members approving a mediation agreement on Oct. 3. The initial petition in June filed by 1740 Acquisition LLC (now represented by...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

These shelters run so seamlessly, it looks easy, official says

While Pasco County was spared the death and destruction that Hurricane Ian left its in path, it didn’t escape massive disruptions caused by the hurricane’s threat. As Hurricane Ian headed toward Florida, weather experts and local officials feared there could be a direct hit on the Tampa Bay region.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
WESH

Portion of flooded Kissimmee neighborhood may be condemned

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The bad news keeps coming for residents of a Kissimmee senior living community, which is flooded under several feet of water. Hurricane Ian left Good Samaritan Society almost uninhabitable, and now at least a portion of the property may be condemned. "The ones on this side...
KISSIMMEE, FL
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Bay News 9

What to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian in Pinellas, Pasco counties

For those looking for where to bring sandbags after Hurricane Ian, county officials with Pinellas and Pasco are advising residents to take the following measures. Officials with Pinellas County provided the recommendations below on what to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian:. Pinellas County encourages residents and businesses to reuse...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

School board members share joy over Kirkland opening

During board member comments at the Oct. 4 Pasco County School Board meeting, Allen Altman expressed his appreciation for the dedication ceremony held last month at Kirkland Ranch Academy of Innovation. The new high school, at 9100 Curley Road, in Wesley Chapel, has an emphasis on preparing students for a...
PASCO COUNTY, FL

