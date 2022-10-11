Read full article on original website
Developer buys Sarasota site for $9M, plans 180-unit apartment complex
An Alabama apartment developer has bought an 8.5-acre parcel in Sarasota approved for a five-story, 180-unit multifamily complex. Arlington Properties, the buyer, paid $9 million for the property at 3045 Broadway Ave., just off of University Parkway near U.S. 301. The property, according to JLL, which represented the seller and...
Contractor surpasses $1 billion in contracts in 2022 alone
Power Design, a multi-trade contractor based in St. Petersburg, has secured more than $1 billion in new job awards in just the past nine months. According to a news release, the contracts are for projects that range from high-rise apartment complexes and other multifamily structures to luxury hotels, mixed-use buildings and student housing. They include:
City of Zephyrhills approves 33% budget increase
The numbers are in for the City of Zephyrhills’ budget — and this year’s total represents a 33% increase over last year. The Zephyrhills City Council approved the city’s budget on Sept. 26. The budget for fiscal year 2022-2023 is slightly more than $100 million. This...
Unnamed buyer picks up Tampa office building
A Temple Terrace office building about 10 minutes from the University of South Florida has sold for $14.5 million. The 104,800-square-foot building at 12906 Tampa Oaks Blvd. went to an unnamed buyer. The building is Tampa Oaks II, just off of Interstate 75, north of Interstate 4 and east of...
Avalon Applauds Restoration ID
Congratulations to Restoration ID for being applauded by Avalon Park Wesley Chapel. Restoration ID exists to create an authentic community that leads to real conversations, creating a culture that matters. The nonprofit officially started in February 2021, but the idea was birthed out of a men’s church retreat in November...
FEMA opens Disaster Resource Center in multiple counties for Ian victims
You can go to the Disaster Recovery Center to get financial assistance from FEMA, the Small Business Administration, local government and even talk to someone about the mental toll Ian has had on you.
Polk County's disaster recovery center opens
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — As people continue to recover following the impacts of Hurricane Ian, Polk County opened its disaster recovery center on Wednesday to assist with FEMA applicant services. Those who go to the center will also receive help from the Small Business Assistance, the Department of Children...
Golf cart apparently abandoned at recreation center in The Villages
The Amenity Authority Committee has received a report of an apparently abandoned golf cart at a recreation center. Judy Biebesheimer of the Village of Palo on Wednesday morning reported that the golf cart has been in the same spot for several weeks at the El Santiago Recreation Center. There is...
City accepts mediation deal on rezoning request
BROOKSVILLE — A request to rezone 18.42 acres at the southeast corner of State Road 50 and Horse Lake Road that the City Council initially rejected ended with members approving a mediation agreement on Oct. 3. The initial petition in June filed by 1740 Acquisition LLC (now represented by...
These shelters run so seamlessly, it looks easy, official says
While Pasco County was spared the death and destruction that Hurricane Ian left its in path, it didn’t escape massive disruptions caused by the hurricane’s threat. As Hurricane Ian headed toward Florida, weather experts and local officials feared there could be a direct hit on the Tampa Bay region.
Portion of flooded Kissimmee neighborhood may be condemned
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The bad news keeps coming for residents of a Kissimmee senior living community, which is flooded under several feet of water. Hurricane Ian left Good Samaritan Society almost uninhabitable, and now at least a portion of the property may be condemned. "The ones on this side...
Hurricane Ian power outages cause wastewater to pour across Polk County
While crews worked on getting portable generators for the failed pump stations, thousands of gallons of wastewater was leaked into local bodies of water.
What to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian in Pinellas, Pasco counties
For those looking for where to bring sandbags after Hurricane Ian, county officials with Pinellas and Pasco are advising residents to take the following measures. Officials with Pinellas County provided the recommendations below on what to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian:. Pinellas County encourages residents and businesses to reuse...
Looking to buy? Historic 'The Spanish Castle' hits the housing market
TAMPA, Fla. — For anyone looking for a new home and willing to cough up a good amount, there might be a listing online just for you. The Spanish Castle, built by Samuel Schooley in the 1920s, sits on almost a full acre of land in the quaint Old Pasadena, which is just east of downtown St. Petersburg.
Growing hole in backyard concerns renter in Largo
A Largo renter who discovered a hole in her backyard after Hurricane Ian has major concerns as the hole grows, and reached out to WFLA for help.
School board members share joy over Kirkland opening
During board member comments at the Oct. 4 Pasco County School Board meeting, Allen Altman expressed his appreciation for the dedication ceremony held last month at Kirkland Ranch Academy of Innovation. The new high school, at 9100 Curley Road, in Wesley Chapel, has an emphasis on preparing students for a...
Historic flooding in Lake County town ‘the price for living in paradise,' residents say
ASTOR, Fla. — Hurricane Ian brought the most flooding ever on record to the St. Johns River in Astor. But rising floodwater is what residents say they prepare for. Tom Simerville hunkered down in his house throughout the entire storm. “Camping out. Making sure my pumps stay running. ‘Cause...
Hillsborough School Board could approve new mascot for Chamberlain Chiefs next week
Students helped select the new name over the last few months.
‘It’s called the trickle-down effect’: Hillsborough County teacher speaks on the need in classrooms
Hillsborough County is ranked among the top 25 districts in the state of Florida, but they still face challenges that can be seen across the nation. A local educator says funding, or the lack thereof, is still a widespread issue throughout Florida school districts. Hillsborough County is ranked among the...
Tampa Bay area officials prepare for potential future storms after Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Emergency officials in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties said they learned lessons from Hurricane Ian and are already preparing for any potential future storms. Emergency operations centers in those counties are still partially activated as they have crews in southwest Florida helping with aftermath efforts. They're...
