2022 Missouri State Fair Attendance Released
Missouri State Fair Director Mark Wolfe announced that more than 340,000 visitors attended this year’s Missouri State Fair held August 11th through the 22nd in Sedalia. The fair realized an increase in entries with 25,846. That represents an increase of 9 percent over 2021. The FFA and 4-H livestock and building entries were up over 2021. The poultry entries were up by 48 percent. Floriculture entries were higher by 72 percent over 2021.
Candles start a JCMO fire
Investigators are blaming candles for a Jefferson City house fire Wednesday. Firefighters were called to the home on Cordell Street and found smoke coming from the home. They had it out quickly. no one was hurt. Firefighters say the fire started after some candles were knocked over.
October 27 is opening day for Jefferson City’s new Big Lots
A major retailer that will replace the former Best Buy store on Jefferson City’s Missouri Boulevard aims to open in late October. Store management in Jefferson City tells 939 the Eagle that Big Lots aims to open on October 27, which is a Thursday. They’re still hiring employees, and the employees will be paid very week.
Two Green Ridge Residents Injured After Being Rear-ended by WAFB Man
Two Green Ridge residents were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday evening in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2000 Ford Ranger, was slowing to make a left turn at a crossover on Highway 50 and Carroll Road (east of La Monte) around 7 p.m., when a white eastbound 2018 Dodge Charger, driven by 22-year-old Kalex M. Miller of Whiteman Air Force Base, struck the Ford in the rear.
Sedalia police find person dead in home
SEDALIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Sedalia Police Department and Pettis County Ambulance District were dispatched Wednesday to a residence in the 700 block of West 7th Street. An occupant of the home was found deceased. First responders tried to resuscitate them. Police said in a press release that there is no indication of foul play. The post Sedalia police find person dead in home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two Sedalians Arrested After Prius Overturns in a Field
Two Sedalia men were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2020 Toyota Prius was on Gentry Road, about a quarter mile east of Cedar Drive around 5 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, returned to the roadway and ran off the left side. The Prius then struck a fence, then overturned in a field.
Columbia getting its third ALDI grocery store in highly-visible location
One of America’s fastest-growing retailers is building its third Columbia grocery store near the Wal-Mart on Conley, close to Highway 63. Officials at the city familiar with the site tell 939 the Eagle that a new ALDI is what is being built in that highly-visible location. ALDI currently has two Columbia stores: on East Green Meadows road and on the Business Loop.
New rural family medicine residency trains doctors in Sedalia
While 33.7% of Missouri residents live in a rural area, only 18% of doctors practice there. The University of Missouri School of Medicine is committed to finding innovative ways to close that gap and make sure rural Missourians get the health care they deserve. One piece of that strategy is the new Bothwell-University of Missouri Rural Family Medicine Residency Program that has brought two new doctors to Sedalia.
Sedalia Police Reports For October 11, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Friday night, a car was stopped in the area of West 24th Street and Clinton Road because it was driving without tail lights. The vehicle failed to yield for almost a full minute before stopping. After an investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. Luis A. Polito Seba, 36, of Sedalia, was placed under arrest for Driving While Intoxicated. Seba was transported to the Sedalia Police Department, processed, and released to a sober person pending municipal charges.
Sedalia woman killed in Franklin County crash
A Sedalia, Missouri woman is dead following a two vehicle crash Tuesday in Franklin County, Kansas.
Grenade found & destroyed in Saline County
Whiteman Air Force base helps with the detonation of a grenade found in Saline County. The explosive was found Monday afternoon in a shed in Blackburn. Sheriff Cindi Mullins says the man who found the grenade had just inherited the property. Whiteman’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team transported the grenade to...
Sedalia Man Arrested for DWI Prior Offender
On Sept. 18 around 11:30 p.m., Sedalia Police observed a black sedan make a wide turn, nearly striking a curb. The vehicle then continued to drift back and forth in its lane. A traffic stop was conducted at Broadway and Limit and an investigation revealed that the driver, 45-year-old Inocente Prisciliano Miranda of Sedalia, was intoxicated.
Faulty wires result in family losing entire home
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.) A Boone County family's mobile home was burnt down Saturday evening, and with it destroyed several irreplaceable items. "I lost my mom's necklace that had ashes in it. My grandbaby's half-brother passed away in May, we lost his ashes," Tammy Crow said. The house fire on Saturday occurred on Wyatt Lane and The post Faulty wires result in family losing entire home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Apartment Project In Camdenton Causing Stir Among Neighbors
An apartment building proposal for a small piece of property is causing a big stir in a Camdenton neighborhood. A zoning change request from the developer is on the agenda at this evening’s Camdenton Planning and Zoning Committee meeting. Greater Ozarks Real Estate Holdings of Springfield is asking that...
State ranked show-down at Camdenton
A battle of two state-ranked teams will take place at Bob Shore Stadium on Friday night when the Class 5 No. 3 ranked Lebanon Yellowjackets square off against the No. 4 ranked Camdenton Lakers. Both teams enter the Highway 5 rivalry game with a 7-0 record. Including district playoff matchups, the Yellowjackets have won three-straight games after losing the previous four matchups against the Lakers and will need to play a complete game after a tough win against West Plains on Friday night, 45-42. “I’m not trying to make excuses,” head coach Will Christian said about the team’s close win on Friday. For more on this story see the LCR.
Sedalia Man Arrested For Aggravated Domestic Assault
On Sunday at 12:49 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to the 1500 block of South Kentucky for a domestic assault. Upon arrival, officers located a female victim lying on the ground in the backyard. PCAD was called and responded to the scene. It was discovered that the female was assaulted by...
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For October 11, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Sunday evening, Seirra Vallejos of Sedalia reported to the Pettis County Sheriff's Office that someone entered her home in the 500 block of West Main Street between the evening of October 7th and the afternoon of October 9th without permission. The suspect stole a generator and a tool box. The investigation continues.
Fatal east Kansas crash claims life of Missouri woman
FRANKLIN COUNTY (KSNT) – A Missouri woman is dead following a car crash in Franklin County. According to Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at 3:05 p.m. on Oct. 11 a Kia Sorento was traveling southbound on Kansas Highway 33 when it crossed the center line and passed into oncoming traffic a short distance north of […]
UPDATE: Jefferson City man sought for Sunday stabbing
UPDATE: Mitchell Brown is in police custody. Jefferson City Police continue their search for a man accused of a weekend stabbing. Mitchell Brown, 24, of Jefferson City, was charged Tuesday with first-degree assault resulting in serious injury and armed criminal action. The stabbing occurred late Sunday morning on Ashley Street....
Shooting victim crashed near Kelsey Drive in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police were dispatched to the 5400 block of Kelsey Drive and closed off the intersection at Kelsey and Shamrock drives near Indian Hills Park. Neighbors told ABC17 someone was shot and crashed into multiple cars. The age of the shooting victim is not known. The shooter allegedly ran away.
