Read full article on original website
Related
kymkemp.com
Cal Fire Air Support Spot Fire Off Mattole Road While Returning from Fire Near Blocksburg
Fire personnel from Cal Fire and Ferndale Fire are at the scene of a large burn pile off of Mattole Road near the Guthrie Creek water drainage. The initial report came in over the scanner from Cal Fire air attack A501 after it was release from the Pine Fire near Blockburg. The pilot circled the area of the large burn pile relaying details to command before heading in.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Fire Crews Continue to Battle Blaze Near Orleans; Officials Believe Fire to be Human-Caused
Six Rivers National Forest fire crews and partners are continuing to make headway on containment of the Big Bar Fire about 3 miles south of Orleans. The fire is 60% contained and is 12-acres in size. Forest Service law enforcement officials and fire officials have determined the Big Bar Fire is human caused and have identified the location where it first ignited. Officials do not believe the cause of this fire was an accident.
kymkemp.com
Major Injury Accident on Brannan Mountain Road West of Willow Creek
About 11:05 p.m. Tuesday, a vehicle overturned in a driveway in the 3100 block of Brannan Mountain Road west of Willow Creek injuring one person. According to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page, the crash caused major injuries. Cal Fire, Willow Creek Fire Department and an ambulance as well as...
kymkemp.com
Explosion Heard Prior to Report of Fire at Alderpoint Bridge
Reports indicate a loud explosion was heard near the Alderpoint Bridge prior to a report of a vegetation fire in the area. Scanner traffic indicates that two engines and a water tender have been requested to a 20′ x 20′ fire near the Alderpoint Bridge east of Alderpoint.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kymkemp.com
Charlie Lamb: A Procession from the Eureka Courthouse to Fortuna Followed by a Memorial Service at River Lodge This Saturday
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. On Wednesday, October 11, the haunting tones and words of the last call...
kymkemp.com
Law Enforcement Helicopter Circles Grows and Southern Humboldt Town Yesterday
At least one law enforcement helicopter and possibly more circled over cannabis grows and the town of Redway in Southern Humboldt yesterday. According to one resident of the Kings Range area, about 1:30 p.m. “low flying black helicopters” flew over permitted grows on Wilder Ridge Road in the Honeydew area and then southwest into the Kings Range mountains.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 2:22 p.m.] Jeep Caught Fire Between Fernbridge and Ferndale
Traffic in the eastbound lane of Hwy 211 is moving slowly as of 2:15 p.m. after a Jeep caught fire between Fernbridge and Ferndale near Goble Lane. “The vehicle is engulfed in flames,” relayed dispatch over the scanner. “All occupants are out.”. Please remember that information gathered from...
krcrtv.com
Watch out for Humboldt County Facebook T-shirt scam
EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office is alerting the public to an ongoing Facebook scam. The scam offers custom T-shirts via accounts that use the names of public agencies such as the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, the Eureka Police Department, Humboldt Bay Fire and the Fortuna Police Department. The HCSO said it has been monitoring the scam for a while and is encouraging Facebook users to report the scam accounts if they encounter them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kymkemp.com
Woman Arrested After Picking Up Pound of Meth From Parcel Center, Says DTF
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Tuesday October 11th, 2022, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF), received information that a...
North Coast Journal
Local Developer Started Controversial Home Construction Without Permit
When then Humboldt County Planning Commission Chair Alan Bongio did some undisclosed concrete work at local developer Travis Schneider's home, it may have been during a more than eight-month period in which Schneider was building without a permit, the Journal has learned. According to Schneider, Bongio did the concrete work...
kymkemp.com
North Coast Water Board Increases Enforcement on Cannabis Growers, Issues Six-Figure Fines
The North Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board reported last Friday that its enforcement actions against water quality violations have increased by 25% over the past two years, driven largely by its forceful response to the growing operations of cannabis cultivators whose activities threaten nearby waterways. The cultivators involved generally...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Drug Task Force Arrest Eureka Woman on Suspicion of Meth Sales
On Tuesday October 11th , 2022, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF), received information that a package containing one pound of methamphetamine had been located after its arrival at a Eureka parcel center. Agents wrote a search warrant for the package and anybody who attempted to pick up the package. The HCDTF initiated a surveillance at the business and identified the receiver of the package when they arrived. Agents detained Jasmine Mahina Lucero Kahoalii (44 years old from Eureka).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lostcoastoutpost.com
City of Eureka Agrees to Scrap Contentious Dolbeer/W Street One-Way Couplet Project (For Now) in Response to Overwhelming Opposition From School Board and Neighbors
The contentious Dolbeer/W Street couplet project is dead … for now. The City of Eureka sent out a news release this afternoon (more on that below) to announce that the project, which aims to change the current configuration of Dolbeer and W streets to one-way traffic, will not move forward.
kymkemp.com
Lawson Homicide Cliffhanger: $750,000 Awarded Late Yesterday to Kyle Zoellner Could be Reversed
Wrapping up its 6th day of tumultuous civil trial hearings in the Northern District US Court in San Francisco, Kyle Zoellners’s defamation lawsuit against the City of Arcata a former Arcata Police Officer reached a cliffhanger decision yesterday afternoon, finding partially in Zoellner’s favor. However, the award hinges on the court’s decision as to culpability in the yet unresolved homicide of David Josiah Lawson in 2017. The City of Arcata Former Arcata police officer Eric Losey is tentatively – pending a final ruling by the judge – ordered to pay Kyle Zoellner about $700,000 in addition to the “punitive damages” awarded in the amount of $50,000. (The city has been paying Losey’s attorney and will pay the $700,000).
kymkemp.com
Arcata is ‘Committed to Reducing Waste from Single-Use Disposable Foodware’
The City of Arcata is committed to reducing waste from single-use disposable foodware. The Arcata City Council adopted Ordinance No. 1527 in February 2020 to establish regulations related to single-use disposable foodware items. The ordinance is meant to reduce the number of single-use plastic items that contribute to street litter, marine pollution, wildlife injuries, greenhouse gas emissions, and landfill waste. The ordinance is applicable to all food service establishments including, but not limited to: restaurants, grocery stores, bars, cafes, food vendors, and cafeterias. The City has provided outreach to food service establishments to assist in this transition.
kymkemp.com
Trunk or Treat Halloween Party at the Arcata Plaza on October 31st
Arcata Main Street is hosting a Trunk or Treat Halloween Party on the Arcata Plaza for the delight of children and families on Monday, October 31 from 3-6 p.m. We invite the community to reserve a spot for your car on 8th Street to decorate a trunk and hand out some treats! Sign up at www.arcatamainstreet.com. In the center of the plaza we will have music, a costume parade, and a special prize for the Best Decorated Trunk!
kymkemp.com
Multiple Shark Encounters off the Mendocino Coast in the Last Two Weeks
Information from the Facebook page of California State Parks Mendocino:. In the last two weeks we have had 3 shark encounters [off the Mendocino Coast] ranging from a sighting by surfers at Virgin Creek to bumping, circling and following ocean kayakers at Laguna Point. Our most recent report was of a 12–16 foot Great White just north of Van Damme swimming under and circling kayakers.
kymkemp.com
Facebook Scam Offers Up Non-Existent HCSO Merchandise
The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of Humboldt County that a scam is using the lure of a custom t-shirt to garner information from unsuspecting Facebook users. The HCSO says that they are not selling branded merchandise and have no plans to do so in the future....
kymkemp.com
Meth, Burglary Tools Found During Probation Search With Help of K9 Yahtzee
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Oct. 8, 2022, at about 4:30 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies and K9 Yahtzee conducted...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Humboldt Drug Task Force Arrests Two on Suspicion of Fentanyl Sales
On Tuesday October 11th , 2022, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF), with the assistance of the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) conducted a probation search at a residence on Redwood Grove Rd. in Hoopa. The residents, Jazzy Colegrove (30 years old) and Rocky Robbins (20 years old) had been reported by multiple people as selling fentanyl in and around the Hoopa Valley. Colegrove was on felony probation and had an active felony warrant for her arrest. Robbins was on two counts of felony probation.
Comments / 0