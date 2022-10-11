Wrapping up its 6th day of tumultuous civil trial hearings in the Northern District US Court in San Francisco, Kyle Zoellners’s defamation lawsuit against the City of Arcata a former Arcata Police Officer reached a cliffhanger decision yesterday afternoon, finding partially in Zoellner’s favor. However, the award hinges on the court’s decision as to culpability in the yet unresolved homicide of David Josiah Lawson in 2017. The City of Arcata Former Arcata police officer Eric Losey is tentatively – pending a final ruling by the judge – ordered to pay Kyle Zoellner about $700,000 in addition to the “punitive damages” awarded in the amount of $50,000. (The city has been paying Losey’s attorney and will pay the $700,000).

ARCATA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO