WVNS

Let’sTalk Sports LIVE from Princeton HS

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Join Rivers Upchurch LIVE from Princeton High School for our Week 8 episode of Let’sTalk Sports! For our Week 8 Game of The Week we will take an inside look at this week’s AAA Mercer-Raleigh County matchup, Woodrow Wilson HS @ Princeton HS! We will be joined by players, coaches and […]
PRINCETON, WV
NBC 29 News

Harrisonburg Parks and Rec in need of referees for upcoming fall and winter sports

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As fall ball season approaches, Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation is in need of referees to officiate league games. The ages range from kindergarten through 6th graders and Harrisonburg hosts leagues for football, basketball, volleyball, and soccer. “Everybody’s been running through an official shortage so again we’ve...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Variety

Amazon Freevee Orders Louisiana-Set High School Docuseries ‘God Family Football’

Amazon Freevee has ordered the docuseries “God Family Football,” which follows ex-football player and high school football coach Denny Duron as he returns to once again coach the Louisiana-based team that he once led. Duron has been retired for 30 years, but decides to return to Evangel Christian Academy in Shreveport, La., after the one-time high school football powerhouse fell on rough times. Once home to 14 state championships in the last 20 years, the team is now coming off its worst season in school history. Propagate, Watershed and Ascending Media Group are behind the series, which follows Duron as he...
SHREVEPORT, LA
