Let’sTalk Sports LIVE from Princeton HS
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Join Rivers Upchurch LIVE from Princeton High School for our Week 8 episode of Let’sTalk Sports! For our Week 8 Game of The Week we will take an inside look at this week’s AAA Mercer-Raleigh County matchup, Woodrow Wilson HS @ Princeton HS! We will be joined by players, coaches and […]
Harrisonburg Parks and Rec in need of referees for upcoming fall and winter sports
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As fall ball season approaches, Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation is in need of referees to officiate league games. The ages range from kindergarten through 6th graders and Harrisonburg hosts leagues for football, basketball, volleyball, and soccer. “Everybody’s been running through an official shortage so again we’ve...
'Time for me to speak': Northwest football coach tweets weeks after on-field brawl
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Maryland high school football coach charged for an on-field fight spoke out Monday on social media. Northwest High School Head Coach Travis Hawkins is facing a misdemeanor assault charge after a brawl between his team and Gaithersburg High School football players in September.
Amazon Freevee Orders Louisiana-Set High School Docuseries ‘God Family Football’
Amazon Freevee has ordered the docuseries “God Family Football,” which follows ex-football player and high school football coach Denny Duron as he returns to once again coach the Louisiana-based team that he once led. Duron has been retired for 30 years, but decides to return to Evangel Christian Academy in Shreveport, La., after the one-time high school football powerhouse fell on rough times. Once home to 14 state championships in the last 20 years, the team is now coming off its worst season in school history. Propagate, Watershed and Ascending Media Group are behind the series, which follows Duron as he...
YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex to host 2022 WVSSAC High School State Soccer Tournament
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It has been announced that the 2022 WVSSAC High School State Soccer Tournament will once more be held at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex. The full announcement as released by the 2022 WVSSAC State Soccer Tournament Local Organizing Committee can be seen below,
