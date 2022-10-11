Run, Don’t Walk, to Shop These 15 Prime Day Boot Deals — Up to 73% Off!

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

These boots are made for walking! Fall fashion is our favorite season for footwear. After months of sliding around in sandals, we finally get to bring out boots! From chunky lug-sole styles to over-the-knee options, these sturdy shoes make Us feel fierce and fashionable. But we always forget how expensive boots can be, so we’ve been eyeing this season’s latest looks from afar.

No more window-shopping! Thanks to Amazon's "October Prime Day" sale, we can now score some of the site’s best boots for a fraction of the original cost. The weather outside may not be frightful yet, but now is the perfect time to get a head start on your winter wardrobe. We rounded up our top 15 deals from this limited-time Early Access sale. Save up to 71% on these beautiful boots!

Dr. Scholl’s Heeled Chelsea Boots

Amazon

As a brand known for comfort and support, Dr. Scholl’s delivers with these suede-inspired booties. Crafted with recycled materials, these heeled Chelsea boots are sustainable and stylish.

Get the Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Ride Away Mid Shaft Boots Calf for just $90 at Amazon!

Sperry Saltwater Rain Boots

Amazon

Rain, rain, go away! On second thought — if we’re rocking these cute rain boots, then we don’t mind braving a storm. Designed with a soft wool shaft and a durable rubber shell, these boots will keep you warm and dry in wet weather.

Get the Sperry Women's Core Saltwater Rain Boot for just $70 at Amazon!

LifeStride Tall Riding Boots

Amazon

A tall pair of riding boots is a cornerstone of fall fashion! Wear these knee-high boots with skinny jeans, dresses or mini skirts. Equestrian style is the epitome of elegance!

Get the LifeStride Women's Bristol Tall Riding Boots Knee High for just $72 at Amazon!

Koolaburra by Ugg Faux-Fur Booties

Amazon

If you want the cozy style of Ugg boots without the hefty price tag, then shop these faux-fur fashion booties! Made from Ugg’s affordable line of footwear, these booties are super comfy and warm.

Get the Koolaburra by UGG Women's Lytta Mini Fashion Boot for just $65 at Amazon!

Calvin Klein Combat Boots

Amazon

Add some edge to your fall wardrobe with these lace-up hiker boots by Calvin Klein. The lug-sole style is totally on trend, and the platform heel gives you a slight lift.

Get the Calvin Klein Women's Abeni Hiking Boot for just $116 at Amazon!

Rockport Mid-Calf Booties

Amazon

Simple yet stunning, these mid-calf booties are elevated basics for everyday wear. Take these sleek leather boots from the office to out on the town.

Get the Rockport Women's Geovana Mid Boot Calf for just $88 at Amazon!

Dolce Vita Ankle Hiker Boots

Amazon

Take a hike! Literally. These Dolce Vita hiker boots are giving major cool-girl vibes. “SOO cute and comfy,” one reviewer reported. “I get so many compliments every time I wear them.”

Get the Dolce Vita Women's Hinto Ankle Boot for just $80 at Amazon!

Steve Madden Heeled Ankle Booties

Amazon

Dress to impress on date night in these Steve Madden heeled Chelsea boots! The perfect height to pair with black skinny jeans, these ankle booties are a closet staple.

Get the Steve Madden Women's Morton Ankle Boot for just $60 at Amazon!

Nine West Metallic Puffy Booties

Amazon

We’re over the moon about these Moon Boots-style metallic puffy booties by Nine West! Puffy and metallic, these comfy futuristic boots are wonderful for winter.

Get the Nine West Women's Tunnel3 Ankle Boot starting at just $29 at Amazon!

Koolaburra by Ugg Faux Fur-Lined Booties

Amazon

Stay cozy all fall and winter in these Koolaburra by Ugg faux fur booties! They’re an ideal height to slip on over leggings or jeans.

Get the Koolaburra by UGG Women's Delene Mini Fashion Boot for just $65 at Amazon!

Sperry Heeled Snow Boots

Amazon

According to one shopper, these Sperry snow boots are “super cute and comfy!” Featuring a rubber outsole and a water-resistant snake-embossed leather shaft, these boots are sturdy and stylish.

Get the Sperry Women's Saltwater Heel Snow Boot for just $40 at Amazon!

Tommy Hilfiger Ankle Booties

Amazon

In the market for ankle booties you can team with any type of bottoms? These Tommy Hilfiger black booties go with everything! And the gold hardware is a luxe touch.

Get the Tommy Hilfiger Women's Wright2 Ankle Boot for just $60 at Amazon!

Ugg Panther Print Mini Boots

Amazon

Take a walk on the wild side with this panther-print mini boots! Ugg boots rarely go on sale, so take advantage of this special offer by shopping these signature sheepskin shoes with plush wool lining.

Get the UGG Women's Classic Mini Panther Fashion Boot for just $119 at Amazon!

Franco Sarto Lug-Sole Ankle Booties

Amazon

Franco Sarto is one of our favorite footwear brands! These lug-sole ankle booties are versatile and comfortable — low enough to pair with cropped jeans and durable enough to withstand winter weather.

Get the Franco Sarto Women's Balinbooty Ankle Boot for just $97 at Amazon!

Heeled Cowboy Boots

Amazon

Yee-haw! Cowboy boots are trending this season, so giddy-up grade your western wardrobe with these embroidered heeled boots.

Get the SWQZVT Women Cowgirl Boot for just $42 at Amazon!

