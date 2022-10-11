Read full article on original website
New Music Alert? Sade Is Back in the Recording Studio
Sade may be releasing new music soon. The band has been frequenting the Miraval studios in the Château de Miraval, according to Brad Pitt and French producer and composer Damien Quintard, who co-operates the renovated space. It turns out, Sade were one of the first artists to revisit the...
Rihanna Is Reportedly Embarking on a Stadium Tour in 2023
Rumor has it Rihanna is going on tour next year. Hits Daily Double reported that Rihanna, in addition to Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, are a few of the artists going on respective tours in 2023. Rihanna will be headlining the Super Bowl Halftime show on February 12, 2023, which could be what sparked her interest in getting back to music, at least performing.
Barbie Celebrates Tina Turner With Brand-New Doll
Barbie has a whole lot of love for rock & roll as the toy brand has just unveiled its very own Tina Turner doll as a part of its Barbie Signature Music Series. Commemorating the Grammy-award winning musician’s iconic hit single, “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” the latest figure created in her likeness captures the singer’s dynamic stage presence and vivacious personality. From a singing in a small-town church choir in Nutbush, Tennessee to becoming the legendary icon known as “Queen of Rock ‘n Roll,” honors Turner’s incredible journey, as well as her enduring cultural impact and legacy.
The 1975 Releases a Track That Is a Continuation of "Robbers" on Their New Album, 'BFIAFL'
The 1975 has released their fifth studio album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, which can be considered a nostalgic-sounding record. The track “About You” off the new album is almost like part 2 of “Robbers,” which is a fan-favorite song from the band’s first self-titled album released in 2013.
Jessica Gonsalves Announces ASICS GEL-NIMBUS 9 Collab
In September 2021, ASICS announced plans to expand its portfolio of collaborations with The ASICS Collective, a project led by Awake NY founder and former Supreme creative director Angelo Baque. Photographer and designer Renell Medrano‘s ASICS collaboration back in August was part of this collective and now Jessica Gonsalves, co-founder of Procell vintage, is next up.
Emily Ratajkowski Announces 'High Low With Emrata' Podcast
Emily Ratajkowski just announced an all-new podcast, dubbed High Low With Emrata. Produced by Sony Music, the new series will consist of two episodes per week, one of which sees the model and writer sit down for intimate conversations with special guests, with the second focused on Ratajkowski offering her own commentary on what’s going on in the world. Fans will also be able to subscribe to a third exclusive episode, High Low: Talk Back, where Ratajkowski will go through listener comments and questions.
Yoon Ahn's AMBUSH Teases Reese's Puffs Collab
Yoon Ahn of AMBUSH is set to be joining forces with cult chocolate brand Reese’s, for a new age takeover of its signature Reese’s Puffs cereal. The pair are partnering for the first time, with a collaboration that sees Ahn put her edgy spin on Reese’s cereal boxes. Offering a limited-edition version of the Reese’s Puffs cereal box, the collaboration is rumored for release pretty soon, with little else about the partnership revealed.
What’s the Tea? A Juicy Glossier Tell All Book Is Coming
Glossier was one of the “most disruptive beauty brands,” as told by Forbes. The brand took the industry by storm with its millennial pink aesthetic and expert community-building strategies. With so much changing for Glossier over the last eight years, New York journalist and author Marisa Meltzer is set to uncover the fast rise and what some say may be the company’s demise with her new book Glossy: Ambition, Beauty and the Inside Story of Emily Weiss’s Glossier.
Soto Does Spooky Season Streetwear — And Does it Well
Artist Manuela Soto Sosa embraces the Halloween spirit with a capsule collection dubbed GRAVEYARD22. Comprised of t-shirts and hoodies, the collection features original artwork by Sosa including her signature curvy figures dressed in masks from Scream and Friday the 13th. The drop’s hero piece is a gray hoodie with grommets...
A 'Wizards of Waverly Place' Surprise Is Coming Soon
If you’re a fan of Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place, you’re in luck. There’s a surprise currently in the works, according to David Henrie, who played Justin Russo on the show. It all started when the official Disney Plus Instagram account shared a series of...
Lizzo's Bronde Hair Update Signals That the Color Will Have a Moment for Fall 2022
Hands down, Lizzo has some of the most epic hair and makeup moments. Her dream team, makeup artist Alexx Mayo and hairstylist Shelby Swain make sure the star is on point — and the bar has been set extremely high for her Special tour, with her most recent update making an appearance at her New York City show. The artist changed things up and sported bronde hair for the occasion, and we’re stunned.
Ciara’s Recreation of the Pamela Anderson '90s Updo Exudes Complete Perfection
As of late, Ciara‘s hair moments have been top-tier. The singer always serves a vibe. Following up from her pumpkin purèe wig install, the artist topped that update with a tousled, bleached blonde updo channeling her inner Pamela Anderson. Celebrity hairstylist Jared Henderson curated the updo with a...
Sydney Sweeney Will Star in New 'Barbarella' Movie
Sydney Sweeney is gearing up for her next project — a new Barbarella film, which she will also executive produce. Working with Sony Pictures, the Euphoria and White Lotus actor will take part in the movie based on Jean-Claude Forest’s comic book series that received its first film adaptation starring Jane Fonda in 1968. According to Deadline, the film is currently in its development stage with no writer or director, although it’s expected that Sweeney will serve as executive producer.
'Dahmer' Co-Creator Says the Show Isn't "Sympathetic" to Jeffrey Dahmer
Netflix‘s Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has drawn criticism since its premiere for glamorizing the serial killer and sex offender who was also famously known as the Milwaukee Cannibal. In response, the series’ co-creator has shared that the show wasn’t made to be “sympathetic” towards the criminal who was charged for the murder and dismemberment of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.
Upcoming Docuseries To Explore 'Glee' Controversies
There’s an upcoming Discovery+ and ID three-part docuseries from Ample Entertainment in the works that will explore all the controversies surrounding Glee, according to Deadline. It will reportedly feature exclusive stories from the series’ cast and crew as well as never-before-heard testimonials from their family and friends. The...
