Job Seeking California Woman Trying to Support Her Elderly Parents Becomes Victim of Zelle ScamZack LoveConcord, CA
Dogue is the New San Francisco Restaurant That Caters to CaninesAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Arrest Made in 40-Year-Old Cold Case of Karen StittTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sunnyvale, CA
A Building Fire Doesn’t Deter Meal DeliveryZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
San Francisco Seeks Plan to Combat Rising Sea Levels of Up to Seven Feet by 2100Anthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
oaklandside.org
Oakland’s mayoral candidates on housing and homelessness
In survey after survey, and in interviews with The Oaklandside, Oakland residents have identified homelessness and housing as some of the most urgent issues facing the city. While house and rent prices have skyrocketed, the city’s unhoused population has reached a staggering 5,000 residents. Oakland’s mayor has the power...
oaklandside.org
Meet the East Bay couple interviewing every Oakland mayoral candidate
One weekend night in mid-September, Gabrielle Pearce was chatting with her partner James Vaughan about the upcoming Oakland mayoral race. Pearce lamented that she hadn’t found concise information about each candidate in video form—how Pearce and Vaughan often like to consume news. Then she had a thought: What if I produced them myself?
oaklandside.org
Meet the 2 candidates running for the AC Transit board’s at-large seat
In his bid for a fourth term on the AC Transit Board of Directors, Oakland attorney Joel Young faces a serious challenger in Berkeley planning commissioner and Democratic Party activist Alfred Twu. Young is one of two at-large members on the nonpartisan, seven-member board overseeing AC Transit, the state’s third-largest...
sfbayview.com
Oakland mayoral race: a flip of the coin
In Oakland the leadership has diminished to a toss of the coin to seek who should be adorned with the mantle of mayor. Sad to say that none of the potential Black mayoral candidates are espousing real, meaningful solutions to the wide array of issues that address the quality of life for Black citizens of Oakland.
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Violence Continues, With 2 Dead, 1 Injured at Three Scenes Wednesday
Two more people were killed on the streets of Oakland and another was shot, all during the same 24-hour period when federal officials were in town to talk about how to stem the violence. Just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oakland police found a woman dead in a residential area of...
berkeleyside.org
Oakland’s hottest taco truck is no more. Welcome to Tacos El Último Baile, Fruitvale’s newest restaurant
3340 E. 12th St., #11 (Fruitvale Public Market, next to Fruitvale Village), Oakland. “We’ll open Saturday, lord willing,” Dominic Prado said, his voice briefly muffled by the sound of his car’s engine. He was rushing from place to place when I spoke to him this week, preparing to open his new restaurant, Tacos El Último Baile.
Eater
The Tijuana-Style Taco Pop-Up That’s Earned a Cult Following in the East Bay
The first thing you’ll notice driving past Tacos Mi Reynita: there’s a line, and it’s always long. That’s how it’s been since day one for this popular East Oakland pop-up that emerged onto the taco scene a year and a half ago. The reason? Despite...
KTVU FOX 2
Driver attacked with hammer says AC Transit ignored pleas for help
OAKLAND, Calif. - An AC Transit bus driver who was attacked by the same woman three times said the agency did nothing to prevent it from happening again. Speaking exclusively to KTVU, Antoine Nolan says Sharee Hall hit him over the head with a hammer on Sunday at a bus stop near the Coliseum BART station in East Oakland.
Workers at McDonald’s in Oakland on strike over poor working conditions
OAKLAND (BCN) — Workers at a McDonald’s restaurant in Oakland walked off the job Thursday after the air conditioning broke and the temperature in the business reached 106 degrees, the workers said on Twitter. Workers were chanting and had signs raised at about 12:20 p.m. at the store at 6300 E. 14th St. “Organizing is […]
kalw.org
New rental information exposes unfair housing practices
Evictorbook is the culmination of compiled data from the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, The San Francisco Rent Board, building complaints, and building permits of corporate ownership. By searching property addresses, neighborhoods, and LLCs–to untangle the web of corporate landlords and their shell companies; The Anti-Eviction Mapping Project, or AEMP, found...
1 person dies after morning shooting near park in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person is dead after a shooting in Oakland on Wednesday, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. on the 600 block of 11th Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found evidence that there was a shooting but could not find a victim. […]
NBC Bay Area
Another Bay Area Exodus? New Report Shows Many Residents May Consider Leaving
New numbers from the U.S. Census show that Bay Area residents are more likely to consider moving out of the area than people in other major metropolitan areas. But the reasons why are still up for debate. San Francisco resident Jimmy Figueroa said he understands why the new Census numbers...
KTVU FOX 2
Hammer attack on AC Transit bus driver in Oakland caught on video
An attack on an AC Transit bus driver in Oakland over the weekend was caught on video. The woman attacks the driver with a hammer, but it didn't end there. After she was tackled to the ground by the driver who defended himself, she pulled a gun and the trigger, but the weapon malfunctioned.
Eater
Much-Acclaimed Oakland BBQ Restaurant Subject of Myriad Workplace Complaints
Oakland pitmaster Matt Horn is under scrutiny following allegations concerning work conditions at his original restaurant Horn Barbecue. At least 10 current or former workers at the restaurant told SFGATE about ongoing payment issues, sourcing woes, and on-the-job hazards. Workers, who retained anonymity or told the outlet they were subject to NDAs, say Horn’s restaurant closed without warning twice this year, and paychecks sometimes came weeks late or bounce. Horn told SFGATE this happened only a handful of times, and workers confirmed Horn squared up with them eventually.
This is California’s safest city, and it’s in the Bay Area
Safety is a key factor for many people when it comes to choosing a place to live, and according to a new study from Wallet Hub, a city in the Bay Area is one of the safest in the nation.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland woman arrested in killing of Army veteran at gas station
OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland woman was arrested and facing a murder charge for allegedly killing a bystander, an Army veteran, while exchanging gunfire with other people at a gas station in March. Authorities arrested 21-year-old Tyja Braswell on Tuesday in Oakland. She is being held at Santa Rita Jail...
californiaglobe.com
New Poll Finds San Francisco Voters Are Moving Back To The Center
According to a new poll by the San Francisco Standard published on Thursday, voters in the city have moved back towards the center in the past few years following economic toil, massive political changes, rises in crime, and a growing number of homeless in the city. A revival of tough-on-crime...
KTVU FOX 2
Newly formed Oakland homeless encampment on Caltrans property cleared
OAKLAND, Calif. - A surprise sweep of a newly formed homeless encampment on state property has forced some unhoused West Oakland residents to move – yet again. Dozens of Caltrans workers and California Highway Patrol officers surrounded the fenced in Caltrans maintenance property at 34th Street and Mandela Parkway on Wednesday.
Salesforce, San Francisco’s largest employer, conducts layoffs
About 90 employees were reportedly affected, a small but significant move just a month after Dreamforce.
richmondconfidential.org
People of Richmond: What should WCCUSD do to recruit more teachers?
“People of Richmond” is a regular series in which reporters pose a question to people in the community. Answers are presented verbatim, though sometimes edited for brevity. Q: What should be done to address the teacher shortage in the West Contra Costa Unified School District?. “Maybe re-examine the requirements...
