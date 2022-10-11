ISP, sheriff's office respond to standoff on Pretty Prairie Road

BATTLE GROUND, Ind. — A stand off with the Indiana State Police ensued shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday when troopers went to the 6200 block of Pretty Prairie Road to investigate an allegation of battery, according to Indiana State Police.

The battery allegation stems from a fight Eldon Morehouse had with a woman who stopped by to visit with him at his house on Pretty Prairie Road about 7 p.m. Monday, according to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office.

A deputy and a trooper met the woman at the intersection of Pretty Prairie and Tyler roads about 10:50 p.m. Monday. The woman reported Morehouse pulled a knife on her during a fight, and he shoved her, according the sheriff's report.

Morehouse would not let her leave his house, according to the sheriff's office report. The woman told police she was not injured, according to the sheriff's office report.

Morehouse left his house after the fight, taking the woman's cellphone with him, according to the sheriff's report.

The trooper and deputy tried to make contact with Morehouse at his residence shortly after receiving the report, but he wasn't there, according to the sheriff's office report.

Troopers returned around 6 a.m. Tuesday and attempted to speak with Morehouse at the rural Battle Ground house but could not find him, according to Indiana State Police.

While troopers were at the house, they heard a gunshot from a behind the barn. Troopers set up a perimeter and called for the Indiana State Police and Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office SWAT teams.

Morehouse refused to surrender after hours of negotiations, according to reports, and eventually resulted in less-than-lethal techniques to force Morehouse to surrender. That was around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

While troopers took Morehouse to jail, officers searched his house and found a marijuana growing operations on the property and in the barn, according to police.

Police booked Morehouse, 59, of Battle Ground, into the Tippecanoe County Jail Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana and cultivating marijuana.

An online check of Tippecanoe County Jail records at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday indicates that Morehouse had been released from incarceration.

Morehouse has not been arrested on the allegations of battery, intimidation or confinement, according to jail records.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: ISP, sheriff's office respond to standoff on Pretty Prairie Road