Laramie Woman Arrested On Felony Possession
A woman is currently in jail on a felony Possession of a Controlled Substance charge, according to a release by the Laramie Police Department. On October 11, 2022, at approximately 08:52 a.m., Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of General Brees Road for a report of a suspicious female.
Larimer County Man Facing Attempted Murder, Menacing Charges
A 46-year-old Colorado man is facing a long list of charges, including attempted murder and felony menacing in connection with an Oct. 8 incident in Wellington. That's according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. According to the post, the incident began a little before 3:30 p.m. on October 8 when a man called the Larimer County 911 and told them he had killed a woman and a child.
Five people sentenced in federal court for various crimes in Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Five people were sentenced on Tuesday, Oct. 11 in Wyoming District Court for various crimes. Chad Allan Kemper was sentenced to 30 months’ imprisonment followed by five years’ supervised release for failing to register as a sex offender. During his release, he will be required to comply with the requirements of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act as directed by the probation officer, the Bureau of Prisons, or any state sex offender registration agency.
$12K Trailer Stolen From Business on Cheyenne’s South Side
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help tracking down whoever stole an enclosed cargo trailer from a business in south Cheyenne. Agency spokesman Brandon Warner says the theft occurred around 3 a.m. on Sept. 2 in the 2,000 block of E. Allison Road. Warner says a...
Loveland Man Arrested
A Loveland man has been arrested a week after investigators say he punched and knocked an undercover Fort Collins police detective unconscious. The detective remained in critical condition at an area hospital late last week, according to a news release from the Critical Incident Response Team.
Man who claimed to have killed woman and 3-year-old, now in Larimer County Jail
On Saturday, deputies with the Larimer County Sheriff's Office were called to a residence on the 4100 block of Woodlake Lane after 911 dispatch received a call from someone who was claiming to have just killed two people.
Cheyenne Police Ask For Help In Identifying Porch Pirate
Cheyenne Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in a recent theft of a generator from someone's porch. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page. The suspect [shown in the video below], left the passenger side of a mid-to-late 2000s model Silver Ford Focus, went up on the porch, and took the generator. The generator was a Champion Model 4375 W.
Suspects In Burglaries In Windsor, Fort Collins Sought By Police
Police in Windsor and Fort Collins are making for the public's help in identifying the suspects in several burglaries in both communities. That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook page. According to the post, recent burglaries in which the suspects are thought to be involved...
Firearms, fentanyl, and $44K; drug bust lands 5 suspects in custody
A long-term narcotics investigation, led by the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force and named "Operation Buy-In," has resulted in the arrest of five suspects and the seizure of an alarming amount of illegal drugs.
Missing Teen Needs Medical Help
The Laramie County Sheriff's Department is seeking the publics help in locating Tristan M Badger. Tristan is a 15 year old who left home on October 9th at around 3pm. Tristan was last seen wearing a black Tshirt with a "FOX" BMX logo, blue jeans and grey shoes. Tristan is...
Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/6/22–10/7/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Cheyenne Police Announce Trunk Or Treat Event Later This Month
The Cheyenne Police Department has announced a Trunk or Treat event for October 28. That's according to a post on the CPD Facebook page. According to the post, the event will run from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. in front of the Public Safety Center at 415 West 18th street.
Wyoming History: Ol’ Sadie (Engine No. 1242) Is Wyoming’s Oldest Coal-Burning Steam Locomotive
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For visitors to the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, Engine 1242 is an interesting outdoor attraction. Built in 1890 in New Jersey, the engine (nicknamed Ol’ Sadie) ran the Walcott-Saratoga-Encampment rail line from November 1921 until May 1954. It’s the oldest coal-burning steam locomotive in the state.
Warrant Issued For Alleged Wyoming Hard Drug Dealer
A warrant was issued Wednesday for a woman identified as a supplier of hard drugs in Natrona County and elsewhere in Wyoming, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court. According to court records, Breanna Elizabeth Oliver has not been arrested yet, but the government will seek to detain...
Cheyenne Police Release Statement On Man’s Death Near Viaduct
The Cheyenne Police Department has released a brief statement on the death of a man on Sept. 30 near the Central Avenue viaduct. CPD spokeswoman Alex Farkas gave Townsquare Media of Cheyenne this statement following inquiries prompted by social media posts over the past few days:. ''On September 30 at...
New Dispatch Manager at Wyoming Highway Patrol
We are excited to announce the hiring of Chuck Trimble as the new WHP Dispatch Manager. Mr. Trimble was born in Pennsylvania and raised in Cheyenne, where he attended Central High School. He spent four years in the Army, where he served as an air traffic controller. He has a...
Multiple people facing prison time, one sentenced in announcements from U.S. Attorney
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - Two Wyoming residents are facing prison time, while a third has been sentenced to prison. Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced today that ROBERT BUTLER, 34, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, was sentenced on September 29, 2022, by United States District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a public elementary school and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Butler was sentenced to 60 months’ imprisonment and five years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a $200 special assessment and $500 in community restitution.
Update: Voluntary evacuations lifted in Larimer County
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Fire officials in Larimer County have lifted voluntary evacuations for the area of Red Mountain Road east of Highway 287 and north to the Wyoming state line, according to a Facebook post from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. A wildfire on Great Twins Road...
Laramie County residents gather to speak out against annexations in south Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne City Council Chambers were full of residents from both the city and the county who are against recent annexations and any possible annexations in the future. During the City Council meeting on Monday, Oct. 11, the council had a public hearing for 1,280 acres...
Another Colorado rancher's cattle attacked by wolves
Mandi Shoemaker chokes back tears when she thinks about the two calves who were attacked by wolves near Walden in early October. "We can chase the wolves away," Shoemaker said "But we can't stop them." It's a familiar dilemma for ranchers in Walden. Don Gittleson spoke with CBS News Colorado earlier this year about his cattle being attacked by wolves and the lengths he was going through to follow the new laws, but keep the wolves at bay. Colorado voted to reintroduce wolves to the ecosystem, and although they have not done it yet, wolves are now a protected...
