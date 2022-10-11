ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers Legend Ben Roethlisberger Reveals How The ‘Brotherhood’ Of The 2021 Locker Room Was Different For Him

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator, Matt Canada has been under steady fire from fans and the calls for his firing have reached a fever pitch. Mitch Trubisky claimed he wasn’t allowed to audible, although the coaching staff denied it. Kenny Pickett was forced into throwing only on third down while the game was slipping away against the Buffalo Bills and Ben Roethlisberger threw some fuel on the fire Monday night during his Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast with his special guest, Brett Keisel .
'They are an atrocity': Stephen A. Smith slams the Steelers, branding them 'an embarrassment', 'a disgrace' and the worst Pittsburgh team in 25 YEARS

ESPN hothead Stephen A. Smith savaged the Pittsburgh Steelers following their 38-3 humbling at the hands of the Buffalo Bills. Smith, a self-confessed Steelers fan, was dejected and equally vicious in his criticism of the flailing last-placed AFC North team. Pittsburgh were embarrassed at Orchard Park by the Super Bowl...
Steelers Reportedly Sign Former Patriots Defensive Back

Since the Pittsburgh Steelers' secondary is dealing with a plethora of injuries, the front office decided to bring in some help. On Tuesday, the Steelers signed cornerback Duke Dawson to their practice squad. He was selected by the New England Patriots in the second round of the 2018 draft. In...
Former Steelers DL Brett Keisel Talks Retirement in 2014 And Facing Brutal Honesty From Mike Tomlin On His Failing Abilities

It has been a rough go for the Pittsburgh Steelers so far this season. They are sitting at 1-4 and there are more questions than answers at the moment. It has been brutal to watch on both sides of the ball, sans rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett looking solid in his starting debut. One highlight of the season however, has been former franchise quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger starting up his Footbahlin podcast. In his most recent episode, he had Brett Keisel on to talk about the team, among other things.
Steelers Owner Art Rooney II Is The Victim Of A Vicious Rant By Mike Florio Heading Into Week 6

The Pittsburgh Steelers are not having a very good start to the 2022 season. The Steelers were embarrassed by the Buffalo Bills 38-3 and now they are an 8.5-point underdog to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at home. Mike Tomlin and Matt Canada have come under fire this week for the state of the black and gold and the fans want an organizational scalp so they can assess blame.
Tom Brady
What Kenny Pickett Said About Tom Brady Before Bucs-Steelers Game

There's a bit of an experience gap between Kenny Pickett and Tom Brady. Pickett was nearing his second birthday when the New England Patriots drafted Brady in 2000. Sunday's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will make the rookie's second NFL start and the future Hall of Famer's 369th (including 47 playoff games).
How do the 1-4 Steelers move on after Buffalo debacle?

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- With his uniform still on, Najee Harris sat in his locker in the visitors dressing room at Highmark Stadium more than 30 minutes after the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 38-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Beside him, coach Mike Tomlin sat in an empty locker, talking in...
Colin Cowherd: Odell Beckham Jr. is 'the Airbnb of wide receivers'

As a possible sweepstakes for the services of free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. heats up, FS1's Colin Cowherd analyzed the somewhat polarizing talent during his "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" program on Thursday. The media personality said that at this stage in his career, "OBJ" is better suited...
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp

Jul 27, 2022; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan (left) and quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky (10) and Kenny Pickett (8) and offensive coordinator Matt Canada (in white) and head coach Mike Tomlin (right) participate in training camp at Chuck Noll Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Joe Gilbert Watch – Steelers week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s another big week for one local football legend. Horseheads’ own Joe Gilbert, the offensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is a part of the team looking to win its second game in a row. The Bucs will have their shot at the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-4) this Sunday on […]
