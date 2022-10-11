Read full article on original website
A GOP gov in liberal Oregon? Dems sound alarm on 'spoiler'
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is typically known as a bastion of West Coast liberalism, where Democrats are easily elected and a Republican hasn't served as governor since the early 1980s. But with an unusually competitive three-way contest for governor, the Democratic candidate's success is hardly a guarantee this...
Arizona's CD2 could decide congressional delegation makeup
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Cowboy caviar is more expensive to make. Tractor parts are in short supply. And employees are hard to find. One voter, Hallie Overman-Jackman, sees a path to improving the economy, and that's to vote the Republican ticket in next month's general election. “I can say...
The mystery lurking in California's $8 gas prices
Eight dollars for a gallon of gas. Once, it seemed like an impossibility; now, it seems to happen in California every time there is a price spike. Last week, a Chevron station in Los Angeles recorded prices of $8.35 and above; similar prices were reported at multiple stations around Southern California.
Drought-stricken California approves desalination plant
DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — With California struggling through historic drought, the state's Coastal Commission on Thursday approved a desalination plant that could turn up to 5 million gallons of seawater a day into drinkable water. The commission voted 11-0 to approve the proposed Doheny Ocean Desalination Project in...
‘Swamp gas’ overtakes small Bay Area town, sparks hundreds of complaints
Unfortunately, "Sugar Town" is not smelling so sweet.
Mystery of WWII relic found in California's Lake Shasta may be solved
Thanks to an eagle-eyed SFGATE reader, there may be an answer.
Salesforce, San Francisco’s largest employer, conducts layoffs
About 90 employees were reportedly affected, a small but significant move just a month after Dreamforce.
One of the world's greatest chefs was found dead in SF. His killing is still unsolved.
At the height of his fame, someone killed chef Masa Kobayashi at his San Francisco home.
San Francisco micro-hotel YOTEL acquired for $62M in foreclosure auction
The hotel is best known for its 86-square-foot "micro rooms" and minimalist, tech-savvy design.
85 people rescued from massive fire in Oakland senior living facility
The fire started when a blanket resting on a couch caught fire from a sparking power strip, officials said.
'My bad': Brendan Fraser apologizes to San Francisco at 'The Whale' screening
Before a screening of "The Whale," Fraser recounted an incident at the Bay Bridge.
East Oakland Victim Apparently Bludgeoned To Death
OAKLAND (BCN) A person was found dead in Oakland on Wednesday from apparent blunt force trauma, police said Thursday. Police were told at 7:53 p.m. of the discovery in the 2500 block of 82nd Avenue and are investigating the death as the 104th slaying in the city this year. Police...
The Daily 10-13-22 This $30 burger tastes like the death of San Francisco
The Palm Court at RH in San Francisco’s Dogpatch neighborhood is a luxurious restaurant that is strangely inside a Restoration Hardware home-furnishings store (rebranded RH in 2012). The whole space feels more like Beverly Hills than the historic blue-collar neighborhood. Nico Madrigal-Yankowski dropped by to try the Hearth Burger, featuring a slab of Monterey Jack and charred ciabatta, for $30. The burger actually came with quite a bit more: charred onions, arugula and an aioli slathered on the bottom ciabatta slice — but it tasted like the death of San Francisco. • After a long absence, a customer favorite returns to Trader Joe's
Coroner: Death of girl found in reservoir was accidental
TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — There was no foul play in the death of a 16-year-old whose disappearance sparked a weeks-long search effort before her body was found in her car submerged in a Northern California reservoir, authorities said Thursday. The body of Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, was found Aug....
Sheriff's Office Investigating Armed Robbery At Business
SAN CARLOS (BCN) The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a business in San Carlos on Thursday. On Thursday at 8:53 p.m., deputies responded the REI sporting goods store at 1119 Industrial Road on a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred.
How San Francisco's 'queen of momos' made dumplings go viral
"Don't cut it. ... If you can, take the whole bite."
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:. 1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:47.11. (1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 47.11) Estimated jackpot: $254,000. ¶ To win the grand...
Police Investigate Fatal Shooting
OAKLAND (BCN) Police in Oakland are investigating the fatal shooting of a person Wednesday morning near Lafayette Square in the Old Oakland neighborhood. Police said the shooting was reported shortly before 10 a.m. in the 600 block of 11th Street. Upon arrival, officers found evidence of a shooting but no victim.
Adam Sandler coming to Northern California for San Francisco & Sacramento shows
Comedy's biggest basketball fan is coming to the home of the Warriors.
Brex, SF startup valued at $12B this year, reportedly undergoes mass layoffs
The company, valued at $12.3 billion, is a rare "decacorn."
