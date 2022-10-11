Read full article on original website
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victoriesThe LanternBloomington, IN
This Indiana Hotel is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenFrench Lick, IN
wbiw.com
Bedford man arrested for drugs following vehicle accident
BEDFORD – Tuesday night, at 9:12 p.m., Bedford Police officers were called out to an accident near Eastside Carwash on 16th Street, that resulted in a Bedford man being arrested for drug possession. When officers arrived, they saw two men standing outside of the vehicle. The driver, identified as...
WISH-TV
Mooresville police bust woman with nearly a half-pound of cocaine
MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Mooresville police arrested a woman on multiple drug charges after a search of her vehicle turned up various drugs, including almost a half-pound of cocaine. Laura Solgot, 47, of Mooresville, faces charges of dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of a narcotic drug, and possession...
wbiw.com
Police Log: October 14, 2022
– Due to technical difficulties, the police log will be updated as soon as it is received – Lori Brumage, 42, Mitchell, wanted on a warrant for petition to modify. Gregory Cabage, 30, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. Timothy Lagle, 51, Bedford, possession of methamphetamine, possession...
wbiw.com
Mitchell woman arrested for public intoxication
MITCHELL – Officers were called to check on the well-being of a Mitchell woman Tuesday afternoon, which culminated in an arrest for public intoxication. The female, identified as 59-year-old Melissa Phillips, was flailing her body around on the sidewalk in an attempt to “roll in the grass” near where the sidewalk was. Officers assisted Phillips in sitting up, where they could smell alcohol on her breath, and asked what she was doing, but could only mumble and heavily slur her words. Officer asked her if she had been drinking, and she again responded with mumbles.
wbiw.com
Single vehicle crash on I-65 claims one life
GREENWOOD – Troopers from the Indiana State Police are investigating a single vehicle roll-over crash that claimed a life Thursday morning. At 11:30 a.m., dispatchers began receiving emergency calls about a serious crash on I-65 northbound at the 100.5-mile marker, which is the exit ramp to County Line Road. Officers from the Greenwood Police Department along with the Greenwood Fire Department were the first responders on the scene. A pick-up truck was on its side and responders found a woman pinned under the truck, she was unresponsive. The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene, a male passenger was alert and conscious and he was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WISH-TV
A woman found pinned under pickup truck after fatal rollover crash in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana State Police says it is investigating a fatal vehicle rollover crash that had a woman pinned underneath a truck Thursday morning. Dispatchers were called at 11:30 a.m. Thursday on northbound Interstate 65 at County Line Road about a serious crash that happened. Police arrived and saw a pickup truck on its side and woman pinned under the truck.
Moped driver killed in crash south of Franklin
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash south of Franklin that killed a man on a moped Thursday morning. Deputies responded to northbound U.S. 31, just south of County Road 400 South between Franklin and Edinburgh, shortly before 5:30 a.m. The sheriff's...
WLKY.com
Man sentenced for killing girlfriend at Clarksville home
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A man who killed his girlfriend at her Clarksville home is heading to prison. On Thursday, a Clark County circuit judge sentenced Thomas Smith to 25 years. Under the terms of a plea deal, Smith will serve just 20 of those on an amended charge of...
Man dies after dump truck crashes, catches on fire in Johnson County
A person died after their dump truck became engulfed in flames Wednesday afternoon to the south of Franklin, police say.
wbiw.com
Traffic stop results in Mitchell man arrested for drug possession
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Sunday morning after officers observed a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed on State Highway 37. Officers were patrolling the area when they saw 30-year-old Carl Reynolds driving 78 miles per hour, well over the posted speed limit of 55. A pursuit then began when Reynolds pulled over near the Marathon Gas station.
wdrb.com
Family friends of man killed in Clarksville Walmart say police used unnecessary deadly force
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family friends of the man police found bloodied and holding a machete at Clarksville's Walmart say he didn't deserve to die. Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Carey Huls said around 11:15 p.m., Walmart employees noticed a man inside the store who appeared to have cut his neck with a blade.
wbiw.com
Judge orders prison sentence for a Bedford woman who failed to comply with probation terms
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was sentenced to the Indiana Department of Correction by Lawrence Superior Court II Judge Robert Cline Thursday after failing to comply with the terms of her probation. Heather N. Stevens, 30, Bedford, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, in March...
cbs4indy.com
Coroner: IU student’s death caused by fentanyl
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — The Monroe County Coroner has released the cause of death of a 20-year-old Indiana University student who was found dead on the morning of August 17. Avery McMillan died as a result of fluorofentanyl and fentanyl toxicity, Coroner Joani Stalcup concluded. Meaning McMillan died as a result of fentanyl.
korncountry.com
North Vernon search warrant leads to arrest
NORTH VERNON, Ind. — Officers with the North Vernon Police Department (NVPD) executed a search warrant Monday night that led to the arrest of a Jennings County man on various gun and drug charges. Law enforcement served the papers at around 11:30 p.m. to David Carr, 43, at an...
wamwamfm.com
Car vs Nail Parlor Accident in Vincennes
Around 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, Vincennes Police worked a car vs building accident after a car drove through the front window of Hollywood Nails on 6th Street in Vincennes. According to reports the driver accidentally stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brakes. The report says driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
MyWabashValley.com
Leads developed in Brazil shooting investigation
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — No arrests have been made in a Brazil shooting that put a 23-year-old man in the ICU, but police say they do have leads. The incident happened just after 1 am Tuesday, Oct 11, at the West Central Village Apartments in the 600 block of Central Ave.
WLWT 5
Police: Man with machete shot, killed by police at Walmart in Indiana
Police fatally shot a man at a southern Indiana Walmart who they say charged at them with a machete. Indiana State Police is investigating after a man was shot and killed by Clarksville Police at the Walmart located on Veterans Parkway. According to a spokesperson for ISP, after the Walmart...
Fox 59
Deadly crash on US 31 under investigation in Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – A deadly crash is under investigation in Johnson County. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday on northbound U.S. 31 south of County Road 400S. Sheriff Duane Burgess said the crash involved a fatality. He identified the...
wbiw.com
Oolitic Marshals officer receives new K9 Kadet from Clinton, MO
OOLITIC – The Clinton, Missouri Police Department recently donated canine Kadet to the Oolitic Marshal’s Office, and he’s been partnered with Deputy Marshal Shaun Cabral. Kadet is replacing Canine Greta Lynn, who passed away earlier this year, and Kadet will be a valuable asset to the Oolitic...
14news.com
Perry County Sheriff’s Office warning public about series of camper break-ins
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public after deputies say they have been investigating several camper break-ins. According to a social media post, these break-ins happened this past weekend in the Millstone area. Deputies say if you have cameras in the area...
