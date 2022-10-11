Read full article on original website
Tottenham report: Antonio Conte spotted in Turin ahead of potential shock Juventus return
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has been linked with a return to Juventus, with tongues wagging over a sighting of the Italian in Turin
Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes spotted meeting Barcelona chiefs for talks in restaurant
CRISTIANO RONALDO'S agent Jorge Mendes has been spotted meeting Barcelona chiefs at a restaurant in the city. Mendes is the long-time representative of the Manchester United superstar, 37, as well as City midfielder Bernardo Silva. Barcelona club president Joan Laporta and sporting director Mateu Alemany are in charge of negotiating...
Graham Potter admits Chelsea 'got a bit of luck' in win over Milan
USWNT drops second straight match with 2-0 loss to Spain
The U.S. women’s national team has lost consecutive matches for the first time in more than five years after a
Graham Potter succeeds where predecessors failed as he guides Chelsea to famous Champions League victory over AC Milan
GRAHAM POTTER is less than a month into his Chelsea reign but he has already achieved what Carlo Ancelotti, Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel could not - a win in Italy. Chelsea had not won in Italy for 19 years before Potter's side rocked up at the San Siro. And...
ESPN
Juventus' Champions League last-16 hopes in peril after loss to Maccabi Haifa
Juventus slumped to a 2-0 defeat against a Maccabi Haifa side who won their first Champions League game for 20 years as Omer Atzili's double helped the Israelis to a famous victory at a rocking Sammy Ofer Stadium on Tuesday. The result leaves third-placed Juve's chances of qualifying for the...
AC Milan 'want to reward manager Stefano Pioli with a new long-term contract' after he led the Rossoneri to their first Serie A title since 2011 last season
AC Milan are reportedly ready to offer manager Stefano Pioli a new long-term contract after he led the club to their first Scudetto in 11 years last season. Pioli took over from Marco Giampaolo at the San Siro in October 2019 with the team in the bottom half of the table, but has turned the Rossoneri's fortunes around in his three years at the helm.
Manchester United vs Omonia LIVE: Europa League latest score and goal updates as Cristiano Ronaldo starts
Manchester United avoided an embarrassing defeat after they found themselves a goal down at half-time to Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League last Thursday. Marcus Rashford came off the bench as a second-half substitute, scoring two goal and assisting another to spare United’s blushes as they edged past the Cypriot side 3-2 away from home.That victory keeps Erik ten Hag’s men in the running to finish top of Group E but they know they cannot slip up if they want to catch up with the unbeaten Real Sociedad. Omonia provided a tough test for the Red Devils last time...
BBC
Transfer news: Juve keen on Dalot move
Juventus want to sign Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot with the 23-year-old keen to leave Old Trafford. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external. United, Leeds and Newcastle are all interested in Rangers' 18-year-old Scotland youth defender Leon King, who is contracted at Ibrox for another 18 months. (Fabrizio Romano), external. Sir...
Yardbarker
Karim Benzema returns to Real Madrid squad for Shakhtar Donetsk clash
Real Madrid skipper Karim Benzema has been included in their travelling squad to face Shakhtar Donetsk tomorrow. Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti has been assessing Benzema in recent days after he opted to rest him for the 1-0 weekend win away at Getafe. The Italian coach is opting for caution...
SB Nation
AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea, Champions League: Post-match reaction, ratings
After an even start to the match, the balance of power was shifted strongly in Chelsea’s favor barely past the quarter hour mark, when the referee deemed Fikayo Tomori’s pullback (twice) on Mason Mount to be worthy of a foul — which it probably was. And because it was in the penalty area, and because Tomori was the last man, and because he made no attempt to actually play the ball, the referee had no choice but to give a straight red as well as award a penalty. Them’s the rules! (Ironically, if Mount doesn’t stay up and play through the pullbacks, there’s probably far less “controversy” about all this, but that’s perhaps a discussion for another day.)
Yardbarker
Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi: “Great Match Against Barcelona That We Could’ve Won, Focus On Salernitana & Fiorentina Before Viktoria Plzen”
Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi feels that his team played an excellent match to grab a 3-3 draw against Barcelona in the Champions League. Speaking to Amazon Prime after the match, the coach also noted that the team must immediately shift focus to their Serie A commitments rather than thinking that they have one foot in the knockout rounds.
FOX Sports
Alonso's Leverkusen loses 3-0 to Porto in Champions League
LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Xabi Alonso's debut as a Champions League coach didn't go as planned. Two goals for Mehdi Taremi from the penalty spot and superb goalkeeping from Diogo Costa lifted Porto to a 3-0 win at Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday, strengthening the Portuguese team's bid to qualify for the Champions League knockout stage and leaving Leverkusen last in Group B.
MATCHDAY: De Zerbi seeks 1st win with Brighton at Brentford
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Brighton has been playing well under recently hired manager Roberto De Zerbi without getting any wins. The team will be hoping that changes on a trip to Brentford that kicks off the latest round of games in the Premier League. Under De Zerbi, who replaced Graham Potter following his move to Chelsea, Brighton has drawn 3-3 at Liverpool — outplaying Jurgen Klopp’s team for spells at Anfield — and lost 1-0 at home to Tottenham, which produced a gritty defensive performance at Amex Stadium. Brighton would climb to fourth place, at least overnight, with a win against a Brentford team that is coming off heavy losses to Arsenal (3-0) and Newcastle (5-1) either side of a lackluster 0-0 draw at Bournemouth.
Manchester United v Omonia Nicosia: Europa League – live
Minute-by-minute report: Will United record a second victory against Omonia Nicosia after their comeback last week? Join Rob Smyth
Barcelona on brink of Champions League exit after 3-3 draw with Inter Milan
Barcelona teeters precariously on the edge of exiting the Champions League for a second successive season at the group stage after a pulsating 3-3 draw against Inter Milan on Wednesday at the Camp Nou.
Perfect Napoli beats Ajax 4-2 to reach Champs League last 16
NAPLES, Italy (AP) — The superlatives are running out for Napoli and forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Napoli advanced to the last 16 of the Champions League with two matches to spare after another goal and an assist from Kvaratskhelia helped his team beat Ajax 4-2 on Wednesday. The Italian club...
Yardbarker
Video – Juventus make final preparations for Maccabi Haifa encounter
On Monday, Juventus held their last training session at Continassa before making the trip to Israel. The Bianconeri will take on Maccabi Haifa for the second time in six days. After emerging victorious in the home encounter, Max Allegri’s men will be hoping to earn their second Champions League win in a row on Tuesday.
Barca On Brink Of UCL Elimination Despite Lewandowski's Late Double Against Inter Milan
Barca's elimination will be confirmed on October 26 if Inter beat Viktoria Plzen at the San Siro.
FOX Sports
Juventus on verge of CL elimination after 2-0 loss at Haifa
HAIFA, Israel (AP) — Juventus descended further into crisis and was left on the verge of elimination from the Champions League following a 2-0 loss at Maccabi Haifa on Tuesday that also included an injury to key winger Ángel Di María. Omer Atzili scored two first-half goals...
