Collin County, TX

Collin County detention officer arrested for bringing an inmate contraband

By Raegan Scharfetter
 3 days ago

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A Collin County detention officer has been arrested after bringing an inmate a cellphone, officials said Tuesday.

On Monday, Oct. 10, a detention officer discovered a cellphone and charger in an inmate's cell in the Collin County Jail. Officials said Tyler Moody, a detention officer since October 2019, confessed that he provided the contraband.

Subsequently, Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner fired Moody and placed him under arrest.

"So let me just make it easy. You're fired. You're no longer an employee here. Understand? You betrayed the trust of every citizen that we have the privilege to serve. And you've betrayed the trust of the brave and selfless men and women that you've worked alongside for nearly three years. So as of this moment, you're under arrest for bringing up riveted item, a cell phone, into a correctional facility as a third degree felony. You have any questions about that? When you're going to be cuffed, first thing that you want to do is stand up and take that uniform shirt off. You don't deserve to wear it."

Moody has since been booked into the Collin County Jail and this investigation remains ongoing.

Todd Burrow
2d ago

Is he really so stupid as to not know smuggling a phone into a jail to an inmate is wrong? What am I missing here?

Johnny Mathis
3d ago

There dirty cops everywhere,you really can't trust NONE of them.

crackerjohn
2d ago

he deserves the same sentence as the inmate he was bringing the phone in for

