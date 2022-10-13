ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Are Quest Pro controllers worth buying for Quest 2?

By Nicholas Sutrich
Android Central
Android Central
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a1ben_0iUk8evg00

Are Quest Pro controllers worth buying for Quest 2?

Best Answer: Yes. Quest Touch Pro controllers eliminate tracking dead zones and offer better and more accurate tracking than ever before, making it easier to grab and throw objects in VR. They also have better haptics and offer additional functionality like stylus tips on the back for whiteboarding.

What can you do with Quest Touch Pro controllers?

Meta Quest Touch Pro controllers are the official name of the controllers that ship with the Meta Quest Pro headset. Meta is also selling them separately for $299 so that Oculus Quest 2 owners can get substantially better controllers without having to upgrade their headsets.

Quest Touch Pro controllers are a huge upgrade over the gen 3 Quest Touch controllers that ship with the Quest 2. Instead of having a ring of LED lights around the controller that are tracked by the headset, Quest Touch Pro controllers can actually track themselves . That means it's no longer reliant on the headset being able to see the controllers, so dead zones are a thing of the past.

This is made possible by a series of three cameras on each controller — one on top and two out front — which work in conjunction with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor inside each controller. Yes, each controller has its own processor now and can perform SLAM algorithms to determine its location at all times just like the Quest headset can.

Image 1 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iBWfZ_0iUk8evg00

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)
Image 2 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m4zTX_0iUk8evg00

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)
Image 3 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18YU73_0iUk8evg00

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)
Image 4 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K5rAj_0iUk8evg00

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)
Image 5 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yJ6U2_0iUk8evg00

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

That takes the processing onus off the Quest 2, as well, and ensures that tracking should both be faster and more accurate than the Quest 2's Touch controllers are.

Because of this, players who find themselves frustrated with the dead zones on the Quest 2's controllers — that means when the headset can't see the controllers and therefore loses tracking — should seriously consider upgrading to Quest Touch Pro controllers.

That ensures that fast, wide swings in Beat Saber, knocking arrows in games like The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, or even hand and arm movements in titles like Bonelab or VR Chat are more natural and don't get "stuck" when you put them above your head or behind your back.

Quest Touch Pro controllers also offer better haptic motors inside, including advanced an haptic engine that is included throughout the controller for more realistic feedback in VR titles.

Complete with that are a handful of new sensors that let players more accurately grab and squeeze objects in VR when games and apps support advanced features. Even without proper support, it's just easier to point at and grab objects — and, subsequently, throw them — using Quest Touch Pro controllers. There are even pressure points for your fingers, making it feel more like you're grabbing virtual objects.

Since the controllers have additional sensors onboard and include cameras for tracking, you can also more naturally point and use your fingers in VR.

Lastly, Meta Quest Touch Pro controllers include a removable stylus tip that can be used for writing in VR. In apps like Horizon Workrooms, the Quest controllers will automatically turn into a hand holding a pen when flipped around, and the advanced haptic motors in the controllers make it feel more like you're writing on a solid surface even when writing with the controllers in the air.

Image 1 of 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3svs0o_0iUk8evg00

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The removable stylus tips on the ends of the Meta Quest Touch Pro controllers.

Image 2 of 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1szGCv_0iUk8evg00

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

But not all is rosy with the Quest Touch Pro controllers. These controllers ship with a non-removable, rechargeable battery inside. While that's great for convenience and environmental reasons, it means that you'll need to regularly charge your controllers before use, just like the headset.

We will update this article with battery life measurements once we're able to review the controllers, but it's likely that all the advanced functionality means battery life is worse than the Quest 2's Touch controllers, which regularly last several months on a single AA battery. Right now, it looks like they can last up to 8 hours on a single charge, according to Meta leadership and a few developers with early access to the headset.

It's also entirely possible that hand injuries could become more common without a ring of light surrounding the controller. While no one wants to break their controller's light ring when punching a wall or other hard object, a controller is much easier, cheaper, and less painful to fix (or replace) than a broken hand.

While the best Quest 2 hand straps can offer additional comfort enhancements for Quest 2 controllers, we won't know for a few weeks yet if Quest Touch Pro controllers get any meaningful new accessories to help alleviate some of these potential issues.

Lastly, is the subject of cost. At $299, a pair of Oculus Touch Pro controllers cost as much as the Quest 2 used to cost — and is still only $100 less than a Quest 2 these days. That means these controllers are probably priced a bit out of range for many Quest gamers, even if they offer a lot of great new functionality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZhAT4_0iUk8evg00

Meta Quest Touch Pro controllers

Get a next-gen upgrade with Meta Quest Touch Pro controllers for your Quest 2 headset. You'll get better and faster tracking, no more dead zones, advanced haptics, built-in rechargeable batteries, finger tracking, pressure points, and so much more.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The Meta Quest pro is on its way – here’s how to pre-order the new Oculus headset in the UK

Mark Zuckerberg couldn’t scream it any louder if he tried. The metaverse is coming, OK, and you better get prepared. On Tuesday, Meta’s CEO announced the launch of its latest virtual-reality headset at its annual Meta Connect event, and it looks like it’s going to push all the technical boundaries of virtual reality and augmented reality to their limits. The Meta Quest pro, which the company has been teasing for months, is Meta’s latest VR headset and the first in the company’s new line of high-end VR and mixed-reality devices. And when Meta says ‘high-end’, it means it.The premium headset...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Controllers#Oculus Quest#The Quest#Oculus Touch#Use Your Fingers#Video Game#Snapdragon
IGN

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: Best Xbox Deals

Amazon's Prime Early Access sale is live now, and it lasts until October 12. While lots of items were discounted yesterday, today the sale begins in earnest, and if you are an average Xbox enjoyer (like I am), all the better. The Prime Early Access sale has tons of deals on Xbox games (both digital and physical), Xbox Series expansion cards, controllers, & more.
VIDEO GAMES
UPI News

Meta unveils $1,500 Quest Pro virtual reality headset

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Meta chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg showed off his company's newest virtual reality headset on Tuesday at the Meta Connect 2022 conference, as he revealed its $1,500 price tag. The Meta Quest Pro, which contains new technologies to produce better graphics for fine text and virtual...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Electronics
Gizmodo

The Meta Quest Pro Merges the Real World and the Metaverse for $1,500

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg kicked off the company’s Meta Connect conference today with expected, but still highly anticipated news: The company’s next virtual reality headset will be called the Meta Quest Pro, and will also be the first Quest product to offer a mixed reality experience, bringing the metaverse and the real world together.
ELECTRONICS
GAMINGbible

New Xbox console already being teased by Microsoft

We’re fast approaching the two-year anniversaries of the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S. Thanks to stock issues and scalpers, for some of us, it probably feels like significantly less time has passed since those fateful releases - Sony’s new-gen console in particular is still notoriously hard to come by at the recommended retail price.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Nintendo Switch Pokemon Split Pad Compact and Pro Controllers Are On Sale Now

HORI is giving their popular Split Pad Pro controller for the Nintendo Switch a more ergonomic redesign with a Compact edition (dubbed Split Pad Fit in Japan) that offers a less chunky, more Joy-Con-esque experience. Once again, they have partnered with the Pokemon Company to spice up the design. Interestingly, they have also released two new Pokemon-themed designs for the original Split Pad Pro, so it seems as though they will continue to sell both styles.
NFL
Gadget Flow

Cool VR and AR gadgets you can explore

VR and AR experiences sure are fun. Who doesn’t love being transported into a game or seeing digital characters overlayed onto the real world? Then, there’s mixed reality, offering a bit of both while keeping you immersed in your physical environment. Experience these digital worlds with the cool AR and VR gadgets below.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Splatoon 3 Amiibo Figures Launch Nov. 11, Unlock New Gear Sets

Nintendo is releasing a new line of Amiibo figures for the Splatoon 3 game on Nov. 11. Three new figures in total will be available: Inkling (yellow), Octoling (blue), and Smallfry. Each figure will cost $16. And like older Splatoon Amiibo, they can be scanned via the Nintendo Switch Pro...
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

Apple Music finally arrives on Xbox consoles

The app has been available on PS5 for a year. It seems like Microsoft just can't stop confirming Xbox partnerships this week. On Tuesday, Xbox Cloud Gaming support for and was announced. Now, Microsoft has linked up with Apple to finally offer an Apple Music app on Xbox consoles. As...
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Pixel 7/7 Pro Reviews

With a Youtube review scheduled to premier in about 45 minutes, I'm gathering that that marks the end of the embargo (?) It'll be nice to have some produced reviews that aren't fake and actually involve some length of hands-on experience!. Like 4. 4,101. Originally Posted by Jeremy8000. With a...
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Android Central

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
291K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy