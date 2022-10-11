Read full article on original website
South Fulton hosts annual gun buyback
LISTEN: The South Fulton City Council is partnering with police on the city’s annual gun buyback. GPB’s Amanda Andrews reports the city will take the weapons back, no questions asked. —— South Fulton is hosting their annual gun buyback this weekend to help decrease gun violence in the...
GPB evening headlines for October 14, 2022
US Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker square off in their first and likely only debate tonight. The Carter Center has agreed to provide non-partisan observers to monitor the elections in Atlanta's Fulton County. The city council in Metro Atlanta's South Fulton is partnering with police on the...
Why 'Money' magazine named Atlanta the best city in U.S.
LISTEN: For the first time, Atlanta has been named the best city in the U.S. by "Money" magazine this year. GPB's Peter Biello discusses the list with "Money" writer and editor Kristen Bahler. For the first time, Atlanta has been named the best city in the U.S. by Money magazine...
Atlanta's National Center for Civil and Human Rights to begin expansion
The National Center for Civil and Human Rights in downtown Atlanta will break ground Friday on a $48 million expansion. The renovation is aimed at celebrating the 10th anniversary of the center, which was founded “to help people tap their own power to change the world.”. “Our project is...
Sheriff charged with civil rights violations to stand trial
An Atlanta-area sheriff stands accused of punishing detainees by having them strapped into a restraint chair for hours even though they posed no threat and obeyed instructions. Now a jury must decide whether he violated the men's civil rights. A federal grand jury in April 2021 indicted Clayton County Sheriff...
Carter Center to monitor midterms in Fulton County
The Carter Center will provide nonpartisan observers to monitor midterm elections in Fulton County, Georgia, a Democratic bastion at the heart of metro Atlanta and at the core of former President Donald Trump's false assertions that the 2020 presidential election was rigged. The Center, co-founded in 1982 by former President...
Airbnb cracks down on holiday parties
LISTEN: Airbnb is further cracking down on potential parties ahead of Halloween this year. The party ban policy was first drafted in 2020. GPB’s Amanda Andrews explains what this means for Georgia. —— Ahead of Halloween weekend, vacation rental website Airbnb is cracking down on potential parties. Party bans...
