Corn Nation
Five Reasons Nebraska Will Win: Purdue
This week Nebraska is going to accomplish something they didn’t do all season last year, get a fourth win. Wooooooooo! I cannot wait to cheer on the Huskers to their fourth win of the season. Here are the reasons why Nebraska is walking away from West Lafayette with a...
KETV.com
Nebraska coach Mickey Joseph says Huskers are excited 'to play a top-notch team'
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska coach Mickey Joseph previewed the Huskers' matchup against a "mature" Purdue team. Joseph said the Huskers will be challenged by the Boilermakers, who have "a lot of experience." "They won't panic," Joseph said of Purdue. Nebraska (3-3, 2-1 Big Ten) is traveling to face the...
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue shows off Saturday uniforms for sellout game vs. Nebraska
Gold is the color of victory. That’s what Purdue is looking for Saturday. Saturday’s matchup between Purdue and Nebraska is expected to have B1G West ramifications attached to it. Ross-Ade Stadium officially announced that Saturday’s game will be a sellout showing, and the Boilermakers are bringing out the gold uniforms to celebrate.
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph says injured Husker TE 'won't play this year'
Mickey Joseph announced that Nebraska tight end Thomas Fidone will not play this season as he will be recovering from an injury. There was hope that Fidone would be able to return to play at some point this season, but those hopes were dashed on Thursday. Fidone was dealing with a knee injury and missed Nebraska’s first 6 games of the season.
GoPSUsports.com
No. 14 Women's Volleyball at No. 3 Nebraska Friday on B1G Network
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - No. 14 Penn State women's volleyball is set to travel to play a top-10 opponent on B1G Network for the third-straight weekend as the Nittany Lions head to Lincoln to take on No. 3 Nebraska on Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Lions then stay on the road for a match at Iowa on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.
gifamilyradio.com
Huskers Back at Home to Host Penn State, Northwestern
• The No. 3 Nebraska volleyball team will play at home for the first time in 20 days when it hosts No. 14 Penn State on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Since beating No. 7 Ohio State on Sept. 24 at the Devaney Center in five sets, the Huskers have won four straight matches on the road - dropping only one set - over the last two weeks. Following Friday's match, the Huskers will have Saturday off before welcoming Northwestern to the Devaney Center at 2 p.m. on Sunday. That match will be the Huskers' annual "Pink Match" to honor breast cancer survivors and raise awareness about the importance of early detection.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football earns preferred walk-on commitment from in-state 2023 LB
Nebraska picked up a commitment from an in-state linebacker. Korver Demma announced his choice to pledge to Mickey Joseph’s Huskers squad from his Twitter account on Wednesday. Demma doesn’t have a lot of offers as a recruit. Nebraska, South Dakota, and South Dakota State have all shown interest in...
Huskers add in-state preferred walk-on commitment
Nebraska has added a preferred walk-on commitment from Gretna's Korver Demma. Projected as a linebacker with the Huskers, Demma announced the news on social media on Wednesday night. At 6-foot-2, 230 pounds, Demma has helped the Dragons to an undefeated season and top ranking in the state in Class A...
Dave Feit: 2022 Midterm Coaching Grades
Nebraska’s staff shakeup complicates the evaluation
Kearney Hub
Women's hoops notes: How NIL could factor into Jaz Shelley's looming decision
MINNEAPOLIS — Jaz Shelley has options. Due to the bonus COVID-19 year, Nebraska’s star guard has two more seasons of eligibility. But she hasn’t yet made a decision regarding the 2023-24 season. Shelley could stay at Nebraska for her third season as a Husker, or she could...
4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska
What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
Daily Nebraskan
Week Four Big Ten volleyball power rankings
As the contentious battle for the regal title of conference champion heats up, here’s where each of the Big Ten’s 14 teams rank. The Huskers' stint away from the top was short-lived. As the sole team undefeated in Big Ten play, Nebraska is back atop this week’s rankings.
Kansas’s Lance Leipold Addresses Nebraska, Wisconsin Job Openings
Amid a remarkable turnaround in Lawrence, the Jayhawks coach is being linked to several prominent open coaching positions.
Nebraska Football: Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda’s father has harsh words for Mickey Joseph
On Tuesday afternoon, the Nebraska football team announced that wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda was entering the transfer portal. While the news was not exactly shocking, it was a bit disappointing considering all the good vibes that have been around the program the last couple of weeks. However, while the departure...
KETV.com
Marian Crusaders take home 2022 state softball championship
HASTINGS, Neb. — Nebraska's Class-A state softball final saw Omaha's Marian Crusaders take home the 2022 championship after a wild finish. Marian and Gretna were tied in the bottom of the seventh inning, 3-3. After a Marian bunt and an errant Gretna throw to first base, another throw to...
Corn Nation
Nebraska Cornhuskers’ Women’s Basketball 2022 Big Ten Media Days Recap
The Nebraska Cornhuskers women’s basketball team was up today in Minneapolis speaking before a number of media outlets and officials at the 2022 Big Ten Basketball Media Days. There was plenty of great insight into the squad heading into a big 2022-’23 season shared all around. For all of...
KETV.com
Creighton Athletics launches community ticket program for Bluejay games
OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton Athletics announced Wednesday that the department is launching a program to help the public attend more Bluejay events. The community ticket program is designed to give complimentary tickets to nonprofit and community-based organizations for Creighton events. "We want to continue engagement with community organizations in...
1011now.com
Infrastructure funds coming to Nebraska
Lincoln nonprofit Jason’s Heart offers paid apprenticeships in IT and media for those with criminal records, among others. HS State Softball Tournament Highlights (Wed, 6pm) Highlights from Wednesday's games at the NSAA State Softball Tournament. LTU experts encourage homeowners to prepare pipes for winter with freezing temperatures around the...
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice baseball, soccer head coaches resign
BEATRICE - Two Beatrice High School coaches have announced their resignation. Head baseball coach Chris Belding and head boys soccer coach Dave Henning both resigned from their positions on Wednesday. Belding led the Orangemen to a state championship in 2021 and to the state tournament in his final year, 2022....
klkntv.com
Submit your Nebraska storm photos
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Severe weather rolled through Nebraska on Tuesday, arriving in Lincoln about 11 p.m. Heavy wind, rain and small hail were reported in several parts of the city. If you have any photos of the storm, or its aftermath, you can submit them here.
