Citigroup Stock Slides As Investment Banking Fee Slump Clouds Q3 Earnings Beat

Citigroup (C) - Get Citigroup Inc. Report posted better-than-expected third quarter earnings Friday, but a big slump in investment banking revenues, as well as higher operating expenses, pressured shares in pre-market trading. Citigroup said earnings for the three months ending in September were pegged at $3.5 billion, or $1.63 per...
Two of the largest supermarkets in America are merging

Kroger announced Friday that it plans to buy Albertsons in a nearly $25 billion deal that could change the US retail industry and impact how millions of customers buy their groceries. The deal, which is expected to close in 2024, would combine two of the largest supermarket chains in the...
