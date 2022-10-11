Read full article on original website
104.1 WIKY
Meta’s top product design executive announces departure
(Reuters) – Meta Platforms’ top product design executive, Vice President Margaret Stewart, said in a Facebook post on Thursday that she was leaving after more than 10 years at the company. Among other duties, Stewart oversaw a Responsible Innovation team that focused on identifying potential harms in products...
104.1 WIKY
Volkswagen to take 60% stake in tech joint venture with China’s Horizon Robotics
BERLIN (Reuters) – Volkswagen will invest 2.4 billion euros ($2.33 billion) and take a 60% stake in a new joint venture with Chinese technology company Horizon Robotics for autonomous driving software and hardware, the carmaker said on Thursday. The companies will work together to develop technology that can integrate...
