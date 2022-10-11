Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
U.S. crude stockpiles surge on reserve releases; distillates draw down – EIA
(Reuters) – U.S. crude stocks rose by nearly 10 million barrels last week after another big release from government reserves, while distillate inventories fell sharply, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday. Crude inventories rose by 9.9 million barrels in the week to Oct. 7 to 439.1 million barrels,...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. forecaster sees 75% chance of La Niña prevailing during winter
(Reuters) – There is a 75% chance of La Niña conditions continuing through the northern hemisphere winter, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday. The La Niña weather pattern is characterized by unusually cold temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean. There is about a 54% chance...
104.1 WIKY
Hyundai to break ground on $5.5 billion Georgia plant this month
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co said Friday it will break ground this month on a $5.5 billion electric vehicle and battery plant in the United States. Hyundai plans to begin commercial production in the first half of 2025 with an annual capacity of 300,000 units....
104.1 WIKY
Exclusive-Bullard: September inflation warrants “frontloading,” but may not need higher overall rates
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A “hotter-than-expected” September inflation report doesn’t necessarily mean the Federal Reserve needs to raise interest rates higher than officials projected at their most recent meeting, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said Friday, though it does warrant continued “frontloading” through larger three-quarter-percentage point steps.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
104.1 WIKY
Investors worry about hiring outlook, spending before U.S. earnings
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The outlook for jobs and spending may be chief among concerns for investors heading into third-quarter U.S. earnings as expectations increase that the Federal Reserve will need to keep an aggressive approach to hiking interest rates. Estimates for the earnings period have been falling, and...
Comments / 0