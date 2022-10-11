The Pixel 7 Pro is the popular choice, according to our readers

What you need to know

We asked our readers if they were interested in buying the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro.

More than 40% say they are interested in the Pixel 7 Pro.

Nearly 30% say they won't buy either smartphone.

Google finally unveiled everything about the Pixel 7 series, and it goes without saying that we're pretty excited about the phones. They offer some nice upgrades over their predecessors while keeping the same stunning design and launching at the same competitive price.

As noted by Android Central's Chris Wedel during his Pixel 7 hands-on , the phones are refinements over last year's flagships, which isn't a bad thing.

We asked our readers if they were planning to purchase either the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro . Out of more than 3,600 votes, over 44% said they plan to purchase the Pixel 7 Pro. It's not surprising as it offers bumped-up specs over the Pixel 7 and some extra software features. Only 20% say they will buy the Pixel 7, while 27% say they're not interested in either phone.

One reader, William, says they have the Pixel 6 Pro , but they're already considering the jump due to some of the extra features:

" I am very tempted...have a 6 Pro but some early video and fingerprint reader improvements have me very tempted plus new camera features look great like Photo Deblur. Getting the Watch 100% but now teetering on a phone upgrade.... "

We learned that some of the Pixel 7 features would apparently reach the Pixel 6 series in a future update, but not all of them will reportedly make the cut.

Another reader, Anupam, says they think it's wise to wait to ensure early bugs get ironed out.

" Yes but experience has taught that one should wait at least 3 months before buying a Google device. Let all the h/w & s/w bugs be reported & wait for Google to (maybe) fix them. "

Given the bevy of software problems the Pixel 6 series faced in its early days, it's not surprising to see some readers cautious about their purchases. With any luck, Google has learned from its hardware mistakes, and so far, Android 13 seems relatively stable with no glaring issues on the Pixels or other Android phones getting the new software.

Meanwhile, whether or not you're planning to purchase a new Pixel 7, you should definitely check out the Pixel Watch .

