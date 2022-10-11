ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

The Pixel 7 Pro is the popular choice, according to our readers

By Derrek Lee
Android Central
Android Central
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HcWCn_0iUk6Dn700

What you need to know

  • We asked our readers if they were interested in buying the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro.
  • More than 40% say they are interested in the Pixel 7 Pro.
  • Nearly 30% say they won't buy either smartphone.

Google finally unveiled everything about the Pixel 7 series, and it goes without saying that we're pretty excited about the phones. They offer some nice upgrades over their predecessors while keeping the same stunning design and launching at the same competitive price.

As noted by Android Central's Chris Wedel during his Pixel 7 hands-on , the phones are refinements over last year's flagships, which isn't a bad thing.

We asked our readers if they were planning to purchase either the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro . Out of more than 3,600 votes, over 44% said they plan to purchase the Pixel 7 Pro. It's not surprising as it offers bumped-up specs over the Pixel 7 and some extra software features. Only 20% say they will buy the Pixel 7, while 27% say they're not interested in either phone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FOqHm_0iUk6Dn700

(Image credit: Android Central)

One reader, William, says they have the Pixel 6 Pro , but they're already considering the jump due to some of the extra features:

" I am very tempted...have a 6 Pro but some early video and fingerprint reader improvements have me very tempted plus new camera features look great like Photo Deblur. Getting the Watch 100% but now teetering on a phone upgrade.... "

We learned that some of the Pixel 7 features would apparently reach the Pixel 6 series in a future update, but not all of them will reportedly make the cut.

Another reader, Anupam, says they think it's wise to wait to ensure early bugs get ironed out.

" Yes but experience has taught that one should wait at least 3 months before buying a Google device. Let all the h/w & s/w bugs be reported & wait for Google to (maybe) fix them. "

Given the bevy of software problems the Pixel 6 series faced in its early days, it's not surprising to see some readers cautious about their purchases. With any luck, Google has learned from its hardware mistakes, and so far, Android 13 seems relatively stable with no glaring issues on the Pixels or other Android phones getting the new software.

Meanwhile, whether or not you're planning to purchase a new Pixel 7, you should definitely check out the Pixel Watch .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o0gI8_0iUk6Dn700

Google Pixel 7

The new Pixel 7 is here, and it has plenty of upgrades over the Pixel 6. It has the latest chipset from Google, and its upgraded cameras mean the end of blurry images and even faster night shots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M3dGV_0iUk6Dn700

Google Pixel 7 Pro

The Pixel 7 Pro is the best smartphone Google has ever made, thanks to its new Tensor G2 chipset, improved cameras, and sleek design. The Pixel has never looked so good.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1naW4n_0iUk6Dn700

Google Pixel Watch

Google's first smartwatch is finally here, giving you quick access to some of your favorite features like Google Assistant, messages, smart home controls, and so much more, right from your wrist.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Android Phone#Smart Phone#Pixel 7 Pro
Android Central

Pixel always on display

You can't do this on a Pixel? On my Samsung device I have the ability to schedule it, maybe you're looking in the right but wrong place?. For me, I go to the Always On Display toggle and to set a schedule I touch the words Always On Display, not the toggle the words, and that takes me to the settings for that kind of stuff.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Rollout new android devices

We have purchased 30 android devices with scanners to use in our warehouses to process stock(scanning UPCs, etc). We have setup one unit and just want to clone/image the other units with the setup. Nothing fancy; using standard apps; just need the apps and passwords and network setup copied/imaged to the other units for quick setup. Amazingly I can't find something like this. Sites have mentioned "rooted" - which the vendor said not to do. And others are suggesting MDM software which is nice; but way more than what I'm looking for. Isn't there a simple answer? Thanks.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Bluetooth pairing getting lost ?

I recently needed to pair my mobile with my android TV - finally had Luck sending a file from my Tv to my phone(using send file app) - I noticed "Location" needed to be turned on, so I did, I did not have any internet running as the app only uses Bluetooth.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
Android Central

Google Fit or Fitbit?

Ive never used Fitbit tracking. I used Google fit for the past few years on my phones and my previous TicWatchPro. I dont care for being charged to retrieve my data by fitbit. Can I delete it off the watch and just use Google Fit the whole time instead?. most...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Contacts Missing

This happened right after I got rid of those booking apps that were causing problems. I had two icons for contacts on my front page one was blue and one was orange. The orange one was the Samsung contacts app and that now has no contacts, the blue one disappeared So I opened another Google contacts icon and all the Google contacts were there, I noticed it was missing some things that I had before like the ability to go to a contact and start a text from there. Below is a fake app that I made up and that is not Aaron Rodgers real information. How do you get your contacts icons back and why would one be gone and the Samsung app have no contacts in it? Also why would the Google contacts app not have the ability to go to a text. I use Textra maybe there's something I have to redo to get that app to show the text icon in the contact? The contact page doesn't even look the same as the old one.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Goodbye Note 20 Ultra 512...

Didn't want to get rid of you. You have been excellent over the years we've been together but Sammy just made me an offer on a 1TB model and $950 trade in offer that I can't refuse... No, don't look back. Just let me remember you the way you are......
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Android Central

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
291K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy