Income Tax

Legislative leaders suggest governor’s car tax idea is a non-starter

Legislative leaders are pushing back against the governor’s counterproposal on car taxes, saying the idea would cause hassle. Gov. Jim Justice introduced the proposal this week and called it the “Car and All Vehicle Tax and Elimination and Protection of Local Government Act.” The governor did not describe a timetable for the Legislature to consider such a policy, but his administration did distribute a draft bill.
CHARLESTON, WV
SSA announces significant increase in Social Security benefits because of inflation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The nearly 480,000 West Virginians who receive monthly Social Security benefits will receive the most significant cost of living adjustment in more than 40 years beginning Jan. 1. The Social Security Administration has announced an 8.7% COLA due to inflation. “It’s welcomed news,” AARP State Director...
W.Va. Capitol Police are looking for new officers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Capitol Police are hiring. The organization which provides security to the state capitol complex as well as other state offices in Kanawha County has about eight openings. Kevin Foreman, Director of the Capitol Police, said they typically look for former or current law...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Jim Justice
Doug Skaff
Hanshaw joins Virginia counterpart in exploring small nuclear-powered energy sources

House Speaker Roger Hanshaw is cooperating with his counterpart in Virginia to work toward an economic and regulatory landscape where nuclear-powered energy sources could thrive. Hanshaw’s office put out a release on Thursday to describe a partnership with Virginia’s House speaker, Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah. Hanshaw recently met with Gilbert to...
VIRGINIA STATE
State Culture Center to host Women’s Suffrage play

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A play that highlights the history of women’s rights in West Virginia will debut Friday and Saturday at the state Culture Center in Charleston. The West Virginia Women’s Centennial project will present the play “Failure is Impossible – West Virginia’s Struggle for Women’s Suffrage” at 7:30 p.m. both days.
CHARLESTON, WV

