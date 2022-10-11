Read full article on original website
Metro News
Legislative leaders suggest governor’s car tax idea is a non-starter
Legislative leaders are pushing back against the governor’s counterproposal on car taxes, saying the idea would cause hassle. Gov. Jim Justice introduced the proposal this week and called it the “Car and All Vehicle Tax and Elimination and Protection of Local Government Act.” The governor did not describe a timetable for the Legislature to consider such a policy, but his administration did distribute a draft bill.
Metro News
Justice seeks disaster declaration following July-Aug. flooding in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice has made a formal request to President Joe Biden to declare a federal Disaster Declaration in connection with several rounds of flooding in West Virginia from July 12 to Aug. 15. Justice said Friday the request covers damage in Doddridge, Fayette, Jackson, Kanawha,...
Metro News
SSA announces significant increase in Social Security benefits because of inflation
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The nearly 480,000 West Virginians who receive monthly Social Security benefits will receive the most significant cost of living adjustment in more than 40 years beginning Jan. 1. The Social Security Administration has announced an 8.7% COLA due to inflation. “It’s welcomed news,” AARP State Director...
Metro News
W.Va. Capitol Police are looking for new officers
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Capitol Police are hiring. The organization which provides security to the state capitol complex as well as other state offices in Kanawha County has about eight openings. Kevin Foreman, Director of the Capitol Police, said they typically look for former or current law...
Metro News
Hanshaw joins Virginia counterpart in exploring small nuclear-powered energy sources
House Speaker Roger Hanshaw is cooperating with his counterpart in Virginia to work toward an economic and regulatory landscape where nuclear-powered energy sources could thrive. Hanshaw’s office put out a release on Thursday to describe a partnership with Virginia’s House speaker, Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah. Hanshaw recently met with Gilbert to...
Metro News
Inflation, workforce participation headlines West Virginia Economic Outlook Conference
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A broad array of professionals from lawyers to accountants were on-hand in Charleston Wednesday for an opportunity to receive an outlook on the state of West Virginia’s economy and how to improve it. The 29th annual West Virginia Economic Outlook Conference was held at the...
Metro News
State Culture Center to host Women’s Suffrage play
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A play that highlights the history of women’s rights in West Virginia will debut Friday and Saturday at the state Culture Center in Charleston. The West Virginia Women’s Centennial project will present the play “Failure is Impossible – West Virginia’s Struggle for Women’s Suffrage” at 7:30 p.m. both days.
